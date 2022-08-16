Sal says Yankees need to make big changes: 'Not a total rebuild, but a rebuild'

Sal says the Yankees need to make fundamental changes to their approach, as the current strategy hasn’t led to rings and what seemed like their best chance since 2019 is now cratering.

“This is where we’re at now,” Sal said. You can’t keep doing the same thing every year and not getting the result you want, and then go at it again next year.

“They made some changes, they stuck with Boone and Cashman but they made some changes to the structure of the team, and it’s still not working.”

So, Jerry challenged Sal to play GM and see how he would construct the next Yankee offseason, and Sal quickly pointed to Giancarlo Stanton.

“The first thing I’m looking to do is dump Giancarlo Stanton,” Sal said. “I don’t know who’s gonna take him on…but I would look to move Stanton. I think everything went downhill when they got him. I know he had a big postseason a few years ago…to me, he is the exact problem with this Yankee team.

“I think that money tied up other things. You can’t play him defensively because he gets hurt too often…I would be looking to get rid of him.”

What about the Yankees’ other big righty slugger? Sal says he would make it a priority to being back Aaron Judge, but he would have a limit.

“I’m bringing back Aaron Judge,” Sal said. “He’s gonna get $300 million, $315 million. I think $350 is probably high end for Judge, and I’d go to that if I’m the Yankees.

“Clearly they need help in other areas as well. Not a total rebuild, but a rebuild.”

