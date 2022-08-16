Jerry Recco sees Yankees heading to first-round exit: 'I do believe that to be the case now'

The Yankees lost again, and with each passing defeat, Jerry Recco’s expectations for the season as a whole dwindles, even if the team’s lead in the AL East remains the same.

A caller chimed in and declared that the Yankees will suffer a first-round exit, an all-too familiar feeling for this recent era in the Bronx, and Jerry didn’t disagree with that outlook.

“I didn’t think that to be the case, I do believe that to be the case now,” Jerry said.

“Six weeks ago, I thought this was an ALCS, game-seven type of team…and maybe you make the Word Series again finally, to now, if you told me they got ousted in the first round, I’d be like, ‘OK.’”

The Yanks are still in good position to secure a first-round bye, but Jerry could see whoever they face knocking them out in the ALDS.

“I don’t know what the expectations are anymore,” Jerry said. “It felt like a clear path to the ALCS, a collision course with the Astros. Now, I’m not so sure.

“I look at Cleveland right now. Cleveland is playing a much better brand of baseball than the Yankees are. The Guardians are not the twins. They’ve had success against the Yankees in the past…they’re now controlling that division. I don’t know who they Yankees will play in the playoffs, but I can tell you this. If this is what they are, then forget Houston, it’s gonna be a quick in and out again.”

