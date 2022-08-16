ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Easton Oliverson, 12-Year-Old Little League World Series Player, Fighting for His Life After Bunk Bed Fall

By Bryan Fyalkowski
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

A 12-year-old boy competing in the Little League World Series is in stable but serious condition after a freak accident that occurred on Sunday night. Easton Oliverson fell off the top bunk in the middle of the night and hit his head on the floor. One of his teammates was awoken by the sound and immediately called for help.

Oliverson was promptly helicoptered to a local children’s hospital about 40 miles away. He had “successful” emergency surgery, but remains in critical condition. A family member shared with TMZ Sports that Oliverson is currently in a medically-induced coma.

A report by St. George News says Oliverson suffered fractures to his cheekbone and skull, and there was bleeding between his skull and the outer covering of his brain. Following surgery, he remains in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

According to the Little League World Series website, each team sleeps in a large room – similar to barracks – with 14 bunk beds and a television. “The Grove” is the building that temporarily houses the teams. The MLB website has a photo gallery from years back.

First Utah Team in Little League World Series History Will Play

Easton Oliverson’s Snow Canyon team is the first from the state of Utah ever to qualify for the Little League World Series in 75 years of the event.

Oliverson’s father, Jace, is a coach on the team. Despite his son’s accident, he urged Snow Canyon to continue pushing forward and competing toward their ultimate goal.

“While our hearts are heavy, we are committed as a team and have an opportunity to take part in something that is only dreamt about by others,” the team said in a statement, via local FOX 13 News . “We teach our players to do everything with a purpose, and that hasn’t changed. It has perhaps been added to with something far greater than ever.

“We believe in Team Utah! We believe in Team Easton!”

The post Easton Oliverson, 12-Year-Old Little League World Series Player, Fighting for His Life After Bunk Bed Fall appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
St. George, UT
City
Williamsport, PA
State
Utah State
Outsider.com

Michael Bublé & His Wife Welcome Fourth Child, Reveal Heartwarming Photo

Singer Michael Bublé and his wife have welcomed their fourth child into the world, finally sharing the little girl’s name with fans!. Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are now officially the parents of four, after welcoming their baby girl, Cielo into the world recently. Additionally, the I’ll Never Not Love You singer took to Instagram shortly after her birth, sharing with fans on social media a sweet message for the newest addition to their family. The post has an extra surprise, too, as the proud parents share their new little girl’s unique name, Cielo.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Stunned Over Pat Sajak’s Daughter’s New Photos

While Pat Sajak, alongside Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White, has become the face of the long-running game show, it’s his daughter Maggie Sajak that never fails to draw attention. In between seasons of Wheel of Fortune, with season 40 set to premiere on September 12th, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram with a couple of photos that left fans stunned. Check out the beauty queen’s latest post below.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boy George
Person
Bret Michaels
Outsider.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Leonard Fournette Reportedly Threw Punches in Fight With Titans

Thursday’s joint practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans came to a sudden end after a brawl broke out between the two teams. According to Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette threw a punch at Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel came in quickly to break things up before calling off the remainder of practice. Vrabel was visibly annoyed while talking about the incident with reporters after practice.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Drone Captures Footage of Moment Florida Man Attacked By 12-Foot Alligator in Lake

Oldsmar firefighter Juan Carlos La Verde recently survived an attack from a 12-foot alligator on Lake Thonotosassa, and the drone footage from the incident has been released. La Verde was filming a promotional video of himself swimming while preparing for a triathlon. The drone footage shows the lake from above and La Verde swimming. Directly in front of him, the alligator motors in his direction. Then, a slight struggle, and La Verde swims back to shore.
OLDSMAR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Bunk Beds#Mlb#Tmz Sports#St George News#First Utah Team
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Still Devastated About Linda Reagan

The cast of the long-running drama Blue Bloods has remained amazingly consistent, but one character exit still haunts fans. The CBS procedural drama follows various members of the Reagan family, most of whom are involved in law enforcement. At the center of the show is Tom Selleck. He has portrayed family patriarch and police commissioner Frank Reagan for the entire run. The show also follows the lives of his children, who have careers that orbit each other. There’s NYPD detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), assistant district attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and NYPD sergeant Jamie (Will Estes). Viewers have found comfort in the family dinner scenes featured in every episode. Fans get a glimpse of the relationship of the family members as they discuss issues.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Giant Cannibal Alligator Scarfs Down Smaller Gator With Ease

It might not be in most animals’ nature to eat their own … but the outdoors is filled with violence. An alligator doesn’t care what it eats. Even if that happens to be a smaller gator. A meal is a meal when you’re in the brutal reality of nature. Just when you think you’re out for a nice day of paddleboarding, you see a prehistoric sight that no one expects to see.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Reveals Her True Feelings About ‘Celebrity Wheel’

Wheel of Fortune premieres its milestone 40th season on Monday, September 12th. As always, fans are excited to welcome back game show stalwart Vanna White. However, ahead of the traditional show’s return, fans are also clamoring for an all-new season of Celebrity Wheel. And, with just a few weeks until her small screen return, Vanna White has revealed her true feelings about the Wheel of Fortune spinoff.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Gary Busey Facing Criminal Charges in New Jersey

Texas native and famous actor Gary Busey is reportedly facing charges out of New Jersey as authorities claim he made inappropriate contact with attendees at Monster Mania Con last weekend. According to TMZ, the TV and film was hit with four charges by the Cherry Hill Police Department on Friday...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Lands New Gig

In April of 2019, professional sports better and Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer took his place behind the contestant’s podium on the Jeopardy! stage for the first time. After a thrilling game against his two fellow competitors, he won!. The next night, he won again. And again. And again....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

546K+
Followers
58K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy