ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

UMMC behavior response team adds security to reduce workplace violence

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3PjL_0hJHkt8100

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) Police and Public Safety Department’s behavioral response team, which started being tested in February, has been implemented as a full-time, permanent fixture.

Leaders with UMMC said the team has been successful at de-escalating potentially violent situations.

The rapid response unit, which responds to panic alarms and disruptive patient emergencies – also known as code white — was designed to reduce the number of workplace violence incidents and injuries to patients, employees, students and visitors.

Dressed in plain clothes with a weapon, badge and ID clipped to their belts, the four officers, working in shifts of two, intervene to de-escalate situations that might otherwise become violent enough to require an arrest or hospitalization.

‘What happened?’ Health department will hire an outsider to evaluate Mississippi COVID-19 response

During the 30-day pilot, the team of two, at the time, responded to more than 100 calls. When the pilot was over, the calls kept coming, helping to solidify its success.

Police Chief Mary Paradis said she is grateful institutional leadership approved the request to fund the unit, effective July 25.

“In today’s world, law enforcement is routinely called to respond to folks who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis, and UMMC is not immune,” said Paradis. “Through empathy and community policing, we will be able to better protect our fellow UMMC staff and visitors.”

The officers, who undergo crisis intervention training through Hinds Behavioral Health Services, patrol the entire Medical Center while on shift. The BRT officers work a rotating schedule of 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily, including weekends.

Non-emergency calls for the BRT should be made to 601-984-1360. For emergencies, call 601-815-7777.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police respond to shootout on Martha Street

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police responded to multiple calls about a shootout in the city on Friday, August 19. Vicksburg Daily News reported the calls were made around 10:00 p.m. about a shooting that happened near Martha and Grammar streets. Officers arrived to the scene to find a black Ford sedan with its back […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Jackson water samples fail, residents asked to continue boiling

JACKSON, Miss. — It's been three weeks since the city of Jackson was put under aboil-water alert, with no immediate timeline for when it will be lifted. The mayor's office said the recent samples tested at the Mississippi State Department of Health failed. Technicians took 120 samples from across the city. Just one of the samples was bad. So, they have to start over with a set of new samples.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 17. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

DEA marks National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, August 21, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will recognize National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, “Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered,” said Administrator Anne Milgram. “From large cities to rural America, no community is safe from the presence of fentanyl. DEA is proud […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Espy hired to manage Hinds County’s ARPA funds

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted to hire Mike Espy PLLC to manage the county’s $45 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The Northside Sun reported the board approved Mike Espy PLLC as a consultant to provide “professional, legal and technical guidance” about the management of the […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County EOC moving to donated building

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Emergency Operations Center and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center will move into the former Gulf Guaranty Insurance Building in Jackson by the end of 2022. The Northside Sun reported Gulf Guaranty Insurance donated the building, located at 4785 Interstate 55 North, to the county after it moved […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Suspect identified after arrested for business burglary

JACKSON, Miss. — A man has been arrested and charged with breaking into a Regions on Highway18. According to JPD, John Turner, 37, broke into the Regions Bank Thursday morning and stole $800 in coins. Turner was arrested shortly after the break in and charged with one count of...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Local firefighter recognized for years of service

Local Vicksburg Fire Department firefighter/EMT Rosalyn: “Earl” Davis was recognized for dedicating five years of service to the City of Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Fire Department took to social media to congratulate their team member.
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Violence#Behavioral Health#Ummc
WJTV 12

Ridgeland Library reduces hours due to lack of funding

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Ridgeland Library said they’re cutting back on operation hours due to a lack of funds. Madison County Library System officials blamed Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee for the lack of funds. They said if they don’t get adequate funding from the city, they may have to close the library. […]
RIDGELAND, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi ‘guardian angel’ lauded for saving life of unresponsive driver in diabetic coma

A Mississippi couple is hailing their “guardian angel” following a dire situation that could’ve been far worse. Vicksburg resident James Anderson was going about his daily routine on Sunday, Aug. 7, walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

New details on officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) identified the man and the officer involved a recent officer-involved shooting in Jackson. MBI originally reported that the incident involved Capitol Police and that it happened around 9:00 p.m. near Adelle and Lamar streets on Sunday, August 14. MBI officials now report that the shooting […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating two deadly crashes that happened in Warren and Yazoo counties on Saturday, August 20. MHP officials said troopers responded to the first crash around 12:21 a.m. on Interstate 55 south near Vaughn in Yazoo County. A 2013 Honda CR-V driven by Medley J. […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor insists there’s a plan for water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) laid out recommendations for the City of Jackson amidst the ongoing water crisis. Thompson said the city needs to be transparent about what is wrong with the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. In a one-on-one interview with WJTV 12 News, Thompson suggested that Jackson develop an actual […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPS hosts teacher recruitment brunch

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) held a recruitment brunch for prospective teachers at Van Winkle Elementary. ]Teachers are needed now more than ever in Mississippi. The recruitment efforts were focused on finding teachers for Van Winkle’s early childhood program. “We’re still on an uphill climb as far as reaching out to our […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Organizations help provide water to JPS athletes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With school back in sessions, high school athletes in the City of Jackson are preparing for Friday night football games this fall. With football being a high contact and physical activity, the Jackson Public School District (JPS) and other community members are teaming up to help keep athletes hydrated while the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Jackson police officer sentenced for George Robinson’s death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Jackson Police Officer Anthony Fox will spend five years in prison for the 2019 death of George Robinson. Fox was sentenced on Wednesday. On August 4, a jury found Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. Fox was accused of repeatedly hitting Robinson in the head and chest during a traffic […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson dentist makes changes due to water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For weeks, Jackson’s water crisis has been an inconvenience for neighbors and businesses. The crisis has changed the way some owners do business. Dr. April Watson Stringfellow, who is a dentist in the capital city, has made modifications at her practice due to the citywide boil water notice. “One of my […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy