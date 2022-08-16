ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Deer spotted in Tennessee with crossbow bolt protruding from head, photos show

By Nexstar Media Wire, Brittney Baird
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

WARNING: This story contains graphic imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a buck was spotted wandering in Hendersonville with a crossbow bolt sticking out of its head.

Photos of the mature buck recently began circulating on social media, prompting a response from the TWRA.

“While this agency doesn’t make a habit of going out and handling every injured animal, this animal was in distress, and we felt like we could make a difference for it,” Barry Cross of the TWRA said.

  (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
  (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
  (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
  (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

TWRA wildlife officers located and tranquilize the buck before extracting the bolt and applying medicine, according to a news release. Cross told WKRN the buck only suffered an injury to his nasal cavity.

TWRA officers believe the buck was shot out of season by a would-be poacher. The agency is aware of multiple cases of people hunting out of season each year, but the situations aren’t always as blatant as this one.

“The laws are in place so everybody follows the same rule, they follow the same path, and when it becomes hunting season, everyone has the same opportunity,” Cross said.

Man poached deer, sometimes while drunk, to relieve ‘frustration,’ state’s DNR says

The TWRA reminded residents that deer season is not open until August 26 to 28, when licensed hunters can participate in a private-land hunt for antlered deer.

The TWRA would like anyone with information related to this incident to email Sumner County Wildlife Officer Montana Michelson or call the Region II Office at (615) 781-6622.

