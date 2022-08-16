ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson: Trump ‘obviously’ going to be indicted

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
( The Hill ) — Fox News host Tucker Carlson predicted former President Trump will be indicted following a search at his Florida residence last week carried out by the FBI in connection with an investigation into classified information reportedly taken from the White House.

“There’s nothing to see here, that’s the line,” Carlson said on his show Monday , naming a number of elected Republicans who he predicted will “say the same thing when the Biden Justice Department or some other state agency under their influence finally does what you know they’re going to do, and that’s indict Donald Trump.”

“Obviously they’re going to do that,” Carlson continued. “Who knows how, maybe they’ll produce surveillance video from Mar-a-Lago, apparently they’ve already subpoenaed that.”

Giuliani on being told he’s target of election probe: ‘We’re starting to live in a fascist state’

The Aug. 8 search was authorized by a federal judge, and while many elected Republicans who support Trump have suggested a political motivation, the White House said President Biden was unaware of the search beforehand. No evidence has been presented to suggest Biden had prior knowledge of the search.

Multiple news reports have revealed the search was executed in connection with classified documents reportedly taken from Trump’s White House without authorization. The FBI and Justice Department have not explicitly indicated Trump is the focus of a criminal investigation in the matter and have said little about the probe publicly.

Carlson’s comments are his first since the search warrant was executed a week ago, sparking a firestorm of speculation and political backlash from the former president’s defenders.

The incident has also led to an increase in threats to federal law enforcement in recent days and inspired Attorney General Merrick Garland, in rare public remarks , to push back on his department’s critics.

Trump, who has repeatedly attacked the Justice Department and FBI following the search, said the “temperature has to be brought down in the country,” hours after Steve Doocy, another Fox News host, implored the president to do so on air Monday morning.

Carlson also praised Trump’s call for calm on Monday.

“You can feel it, even Donald Trump feels it. Maybe for the first time in his life, Donald Trump seems sincerely interested in lowering the temperature, not only for his own stake, but for the country’s,” Carlson said . “He’s right. It’s not good. This could get very bad, very fast.”

