Illinois seniors to get community-based alternative to nursing homes, Pritzker says

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair Monday to roll out a new program for the most senior Illinoisans.

Pritzker said the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care.

“Seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities, right at home,” said the governor.

PACE would become the sole source of services for Medicare - and Medicaid -eligible enrollees, officials wrote on the state’s website.

“That's everything from home and personal care to individualized specialty medical care and diagnostic services,” Pritzker said. “We are bringing access right to seniors’ doorsteps, and if it's covered by Medicare and Medicaid, it’s covered by PACE.”

The goal for most of these seniors is to live at home as long as possible.

PACE will be available to Illinois residents who: are 55 or older, live in the service area of a PACE organization, are eligible for nursing home care, and are able to live safely in their community.

Another feature at Illinois State Fair: People 50 and older can get free COVID vaccinations and boosters at the Illinois Building, the central hub for all things senior.

