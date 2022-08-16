ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBBM News Radio

Illinois seniors to get community-based alternative to nursing homes, Pritzker says

By Dave Dahl
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6GWe_0hJHkoxc00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair Monday to roll out a new program for the most senior Illinoisans.

Pritzker said the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care.

“Seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities, right at home,” said the governor.

PACE would become the sole source of services for Medicare - and Medicaid -eligible enrollees, officials wrote on the state’s website.

“That's everything from home and personal care to individualized specialty medical care  and diagnostic services,” Pritzker said. “We are bringing access right to seniors’ doorsteps, and if it's covered by Medicare and Medicaid, it’s covered by PACE.”

The goal for most of these seniors is to live at home as long as possible.

PACE will be available to Illinois residents who: are 55 or older, live in the service area of a PACE organization, are eligible for nursing home care, and are able to live safely in their community.

Another feature at Illinois State Fair: People 50 and older can get free COVID vaccinations and boosters at the Illinois Building, the central hub for all things senior.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Student loan help for Illinois mental health professionals available through new program

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Qualified mental health and substance abuse professionals can apply for student loan repayment assistance through a new state-funded program. According to a news release, the Community Based Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program is a joint effort from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and the Illinois Department of Human Services mental health division.
ILLINOIS STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Illinois PACE Program Available For Residents 55+

Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Monday (8/15) to roll out a new program aimed at Illinois senior citizens. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care. Governor Pritzker said that seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities at home. This would make PACE the sole source of services for Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible enrollees, according to the state’s website.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Homes#Nursing Home Care#Medicare#Senior Day#Medical Insurance#Health Insurance#General Health#Illinoisans#Medicaid#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
myradiolink.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces $15 Million to Expand Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today opened the application for the second round of Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program funding. The $15 million in funding will increase training opportunities, expand the talent pipeline, and boost diversity in the construction industry and building trades.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

As housing affordability falls nationwide, central Illinois holds relatively steady

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Housing affordability in the U.S. has fallen to its lowest level since 1989. NBC News reports median home prices have eclipsed $400,000 for the first time. Surging home prices and mortgage rates have continued to climb rapidly, while income growth has crawled along at a much slower rate. Monthly mortgage payments have jumped 53.7 percent over the past year. Family incomes have only climbed 5.8 percent.
DECATUR, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

All first round conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses issued in Illinois

CHICAGO, IL — The final three Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses have been issued to Illinois applicants selected from 2021 lotteries. According to a Friday release, all businesses selected qualify as Social Equity Applicants under the Cannabis Regulation Tax Act. Businesses must meet the certain criteria as part of the act in an effort to prioritize communities targeted by the War on Drugs.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cadrene Heslop

New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents

Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
EVANSTON, IL
myradiolink.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly to Expand Choices in Care for Illinois Seniors

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker along with the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) today announced the launch of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to better meet the needs of older adults across Illinois. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker and Illinois State Board of Education Announce $54 Million Increase in Early Childhood Education Funding

4,500 additional students will receive services made possible by a 10% block grant increase. Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) today announced the allocation of a $54 million increase in funding for the Early Childhood Block Grant as authorized by the Governor in the FY2023 state budget. The funds, which reflect a 10% increase in the overall Early Childhood Block Grant budget, will serve 4,500 additional Illinois students, adding to the more than 112,190 children who receive early childhood learning supports through state funded programs.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

JB Pritzker agrees to televised Illinois governor debates

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) has agreed to attend two exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. in October. The first “Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois Governor Debate” will take place on October 4th at Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal. The second debate will […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois health officials report new COVID-19 cases, urge vaccinations

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 25,084 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Friday, including 56 deaths since Aug. 12. As of Friday, the CDC said 42 Illinois counties are at high COVID-19 community transmission levels. The Southern Seven Health Department reports that four of the counties in the region it serves have moved from medium to high transmission levels since last week.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Local businesses face fines for lack of compliance with retirement plans

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Half of Americans have less than $5,000 saved for retirement. A state initiative aims to change that, with some hefty fines if businesses don’t comply. The ‘Illinois Secure Choice Program’ was started in 2018, offered to employers who don’t already have a plan...
PEORIA, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy