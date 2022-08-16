IHSAA football preview: Predictions, top players for Central Indiana's Class 6A teams

After two years of dominance from Center Grove ( back-to-back Class 6A championships and a 28-game winning streak), is there a team out there ready to unseat the Trojans? There is more north/south balance for this two-year classification in 6A as Carmel moves back north with two-time state runner-up Westfield and Zionsville moving up from 5A.

Five regular-season games that will shape 6A:

Brownsburg at Ben Davis, Aug. 19: This game is interesting a couple of levels. First, it is rematch of last year’s regional game — a 32-14 Ben Davis win. Second, these teams are now in the same sectional and could (and probably will) meet again down the road in Sectional 5.

Warren Central at Center Grove, Aug. 19: It is just the season opener, but could say a lot about where both programs are going into 2022. Warren Central could make a statement early in Mike Kirschner’s second season after going 5-4 last year.

Carmel at Center Grove, Aug. 26: The Copper Kettle game takes on a different look this year as it is a nonconference game with both teams operating outside of the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference for the first time in more than 20 years. Both programs are legitimate state championship contenders.

Hamilton Southeastern at Westfield, Sept. 16: These programs are expected to be two of the top teams in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference. They are no longer in the same sectional as Westfield is in Sectional 4 and HSE in Sectional 3.

Cathedral at Center Grove, Oct. 14: This has been a great matchup at the end of the regular season the past two years. It could be the first of two games between the teams this year with Cathedral making the jump to 6A.

(In order of projected finish; records from 2021)

Sectional 3

Hamilton Southeastern (8-3): The Royals were one of the top teams in the state last year in Michael Kelly’s second season as coach, but were knocked off by Westfield 24-22 on a late field goal in the sectional championship. The Royals lost quite a bit to graduation, but will count on senior quarterback Ty Bradle (234 passing yards, three TDs), junior running back Jalen Alexander and junior receiver Donovan Hamilton at the skill positions. The defense returns several key players, including senior linebacker Evan Sherrill (eight tackles for loss), senior linebacker Griffen Haas (56 tackles, four tackles for loss), senior linebacker Shane Gastineau (48 tackles, seven tackles for loss) and senior safety Cole Earlewine (47 tackles). HSE will go into the season as the favorite to win its first sectional title since 2011.

Fishers (6-4): Fishers made significant strides in Curt Funk’s second season as coach and will go into the season with the goal of winning the program’s first sectional title since 2017. The offense brings back senior running back Carson Dunn (788 rushing yards, 173 receiving yards), senior quarterback Lucas Minns (1,569 passing yards, 13 TDs), junior running back Khobie Martin (186 rushing yards, three TDs), senior receiver Aidan Zimmer (32 catches, 366 yards) and junior lineman Grant Haworth, who started every game last season. Senior linebacker Grady Stanley (91 tackles, two sacks) goes into his third year as a starter and will be joined on defense by senior cornerbacks Grant Shelton (24 tackles, one sack) and Jaz Boykin (26 tackles, two interceptions) and junior defensive end Brady Wolf (25 tackles, four sacks). Dunn and Stanley are Indiana State recruits and Boykin is committed to Hampton.

Homestead (6-4)

Fort Wayne Northrop (3-7)

Sectional 4

Carmel (9-2): The Greyhounds move back to the north side of the 6A bracket and should be a state title contender for coach John Hebert with 15 starters returning. A strength on offense will be the receiver position with seniors Desmond Duffy (46 catches, 731 yards, 11 TDs), Reece Bellin (27 catches, 361 yards, four TDs) and Blake Matthews returning (21 catches, 200 yards, two TDs) and junior Pike transfer Christian Peterson (25 catches, 226 yards, three TDs) joining the mix. Senior Nick Beidl (314 yards, three TDs) returns at running back behind a line led by seniors Ethan Trent and Nathan Pham. Seniors Jack Kazmierczak and Cam Carmichael will battle it out for the quarterback position. The defense will be led by senior linebacker Will Heldt (108 tackles, 15 tackles for loss) and senior defensive back Winston Berglund (91 tackles, two interceptions), both Purdue commits. Other returning starters are junior lineman Artemas Bryant (15 tackles for loss, five sacks, five forced fumbles), senior linebacker Mason Bardwell (34 tackles, two forced fumbles), senior defensive backs Kyle Fedorcha (44 tackles) and Aidan McFall (33 tackles, two interceptions) and Peterson.

Westfield (12-2): Coach Jake Gilbert has a lot to replace from back-to-back state runner-up teams, but the Shamrocks should again be a tough out. The offensive line should be a strength with seniors Reid Askren, Mason Likovetz, Michael Clifford and Alex Ashley returning. Cole Ballard, who played three games as a junior before an injury ended his season, is slated to start at quarterback. Sophomore Gabe Aramboles (41 catches, 605 yards, four TDs) had a breakout season as a freshman. Three of Westfield’s top four tacklers return in senior free safety Dillon Thieneman (106 tackles, eight tackles for loss) and senior linebackers Charlie Dager (100 tackles, 7 ½ tackles for loss) and Tyler Dikos (138 tackles, 10 ½ tackles for loss).

Zionsville (9-6): The Eagles make the move up to 6A after reaching the 5A state finals the past two seasons. Coach Scott Turnquist’s team will be led on offense by senior quarterback Christian Abney (1,006 passing yards, 11 TDs) and junior quarterback Luke Murphy (1,424 passing yards, 15 TDs). Others expected to contribute on offense are senior running back Hansen Hinshaw, junior running back Case Anderson, junior receiver Wrigley Bumgardner (13 catches, 156 yards, one TD), junior receiver Mason Riggins, sophomore receiver Eugene Hilton and senior linemen Luke Spencer and Joe Williams. The defense will be led by senior linemen Ty Streepey (33 tackles, five tackles for loss) and Eli Smith and junior lineman Fin Essley. At linebacker, senior Will Sorg and junior Luke Penoloa (28 tackles) return and juniors Cam Mullens (53 tackles) and Christian Barth and seniors George Quandee (43 tackles, five interceptions) and Max Phenicie will anchor the secondary.

Noblesville (2-8): It is a new era for Noblesville football with the opening of Beaver Stadium. Dave Sharpe goes into his third season as coach with several key returners, including senior offensive linemen Drew Page (Kent State) and Ben Decker (Miami of Ohio) and junior Ransom McDermott, who has offers from Boston College and several Mid-American Conference programs. At the skill positions, junior running back Logan Shoffner (1,270 rushing yards, nine TDs) and sophomore receiver/tight end Aiden Brewer (five catches, 124 yards, one TD) return. The defense will be led by junior linebacker Austin Hastings (87 tackles) and senior linebacker Trey Speek (46 tackles, one interception). The Millers started last season 2-0 before dropping eight consecutive games.

Sectional 5

Brownsburg (9-3): The Bulldogs won a sectional last year for the first time since 2009. The offense will be led by senior quarterback and Western Illinois commit Jayden Whitaker (1,523 passing yards, 10 TDs; 488 rushing yards, seven TDs) with senior and Iowa commit Leighton Jones on the offensive line with senior Preston Jarvis. Senior receiver Matthias Pilkington, a Southeast Missouri State recruit, caught nine passes for 158 yards in three games last season. The running back position will be a strength with junior Garrett Sherrell (926 rushing yards, seven TDs) and senior Caleb Marcus (910 yards, 10 TDs) able to line up in the backfield or the slot. Corey Smith, a junior receiver, has an offer from Marshall. The defense has senior lineman Bryce Patterson, an Indiana State commit, along with senior linebacker Keegan Moore (73 tackles, eight tackles for loss), senior and Illinois State commit Brady Probst, senior safety Nick Cloyd (44 tackles, senior defensive back Michael Williams and senior safety David Worlds (36 tackles). Kicking will be a strength with junior Spencer Porath returning.

Ben Davis (7-6): Ben Davis posted identical 7-6 records each of the past two seasons and reached the semistate round before losing to state champion Center Grove. Coach Jason Simmons has a team he believes can compete on the biggest stage, although the Giants have a tougher sectional this season. Leading the way on offense will be senior receiver Marques Reese (58 catches, 723 yards, five TDs), senior running back Destin Beauchamp (300 rushing yards, one TD; 12 catches, 117 yards, one TD), sophomore running back Alijah Price (313 rushing yards, three TDs), senior receiver Lincoln Murff (16 catches, 95 yards) and senior lineman Jabril Muhammad. Junior Thomas Gotkowski is expected to step in at quarterback. On defense, there is a lot of experience returning with senior linemen Cameron Davenport (23 tackles, four for loss) and Larry Hart III (31 tackles, three sacks), junior linebackers Nylan Brown (52 tackles) and Andrew Evans (65 tackles), senior defensive backs Serrell Curtis (56 tackles, one interception), Graham West (32 tackles), Lawrence Primus (21 tackles, three interceptions) and sophomore defensive back Mark Zackery IV (21 tackles, two interceptions).

Avon (1-9): The Orioles are looking to bounce back from a rough season in 2021 with several key players returning, especially on offense. Junior Mason Reynolds (2,292 passing yards, 22 TDs) is back at quarterback and senior running backs Jaiden Jones (507 rushing yards, five TDs) and Dailon Zeigler (371 yards, two TDs) will run behind an improved offensive line with seniors Ty Mead and Brody Stevens and juniors Zach Bandy and Alex Canales as starters. Seniors Aiden Chavis (21 catches, 175 yards, one TD), Anthony Kennedy (12 catches, 157 yards) and Layton Moore (27 catches, 205 yards, one TD) lead the receiving core. Leading the way on defense are senior linemen Semajj Brooks (12 tackles in seven games) and Kamirin Henderson (16 tackles), senior linebacker Evan Chisham, junior linebackers Carson Foxen (41 tackles) and Eli Peters (17 tackles in five games). Moore is a three-year starter at cornerback and will be joined in the secondary by seniors Emanuel Montgomery and Cameron Green and junior Keyton Jones.

Pike (1-9): First-year coach Mike Brevard will lean on a veteran defense that brings back senior linebackers Josh Woods (109 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4 ½ sacks) and Andreas Pearson, senior lineman Ty Lofton (42 tackles, 3 ½ sacks) and senior defensive backs Tony Leadford (36 tackles, three interceptions), Elijah Davis (28 tackles) and EJ Hunter (30 tackles). The offense will be led by junior quarterback Lakendrick Suttles (541 passing yards, four TDs), senior running back Jeremiah Berry (650 yards, one TD), senior receiver Malachi Jackson (21 catches, 365 yards, two TDs), senior receiver Keamon Turner and senior offensive linemen Bright Fagbamiye and A.J. Davis. The Red Devils have posted just one winning season since 2013.

Sectional 6

Cathedral (14-1): One of the more intriguing storylines going into the season is Cathedral moving up to Class 6A after winning back-to-back 5A state championships. Coach Bill Peebles did lose more than 40 seniors who made up the core of those title teams, but does bring back a number of experienced players led by junior quarterback Danny O’Neil (2,956 passing yards, 33 TDs; 305 rushing yards, 10 TDs), senior running back Carson Johnson (602 rushing yards, three TDs), senior receiver Jaron Tibbs (66 catches, 1,105 yards, 10 TDs) and senior tight end Brennan Wooten (26 catches, 359 yards, four TDs). On defense, the Irish return senior defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert (45 tackles, five sacks), senior defensive lineman and Army commit Patrick Kendall and senior defensive back Kyuss Gargett (five interceptions).

Lawrence Central (4-7): The Bears took a big step forward in coach Will Patterson's second season, improving from 0-10 to 4-7. The offense will be led by senior quarterback Bryson Luter (1,478 passing yards, 11 TDs; 436 rushing yards, eight TDs), senior receiver Charles Vaden (21 catches, 202 yards, three TDs), junior receiver Ahmaad Duff (48 catches, 397 yards, six TDs), senior running backs Elijah Jackson (363 yards, one TD) and PJ Davis (157 yards, four TDs), senior linemen Andre Dumas and Irenn Johnson, junior lineman Drew Dumas and senior tight end Jacob Franklin. The defense has one of the top players in the state in senior defensive end and LSU commit Josh Mickens (78 tackles, 23 tackles for loss) and senior linebacker Tylen Cunningham (147 tackles, 10 tackles for loss) leading the way. Other top players are junior linebackers Mataio Russell (109 tackles) and Alex Holmes-Gaines (43 tackles) and junior defensive back DJ Morton (36 tackles), among several others.

Lawrence North (7-4): The Wildcats broke through and won a sectional title for the first time since 1990 last year for coach Pat Mallory. There are several key players returning from that team, including junior quarterback Montez Jones (1,833 passing yards, 12 TDs; 617 rushing yards, five TDs), senior running back Ali Richardson (1,088 rushing yards, 17 TDs) and senior receiver Mario Lomax (17 catches, 181 yards). The defense returns senior strong safety Dione Vaughn (76 tackles, three interceptions), senior safety Samirion Ford (74 tackles, 12 tackles for loss), junior linebacker Jaden Johnson (57 tackles, six tackles for loss) and senior safety A.J. Reese (51 tackles).

North Central (1-9): The Panthers slipped last season after three consecutive winning seasons under coach Kevin O’Shea and will have some work to do to replace four starters along the offensive line. There is talent returning, including Purdue-bound senior receiver TJ McWilliams (36 catches, 434 yards, seven TDs) and senior defensive end Ke’vion Wellington (22 tackles, 2 ½ sacks). Junior quarterback Heath Kizer (78-for-152 passing for 970 yards and eight TDs) gained experience last season and will be joined by senior running back Kiandre Perkins and junior tight end Trey Seymour. There is more experience on defense with Wellington, senior defensive end Kaden Edwards (28 tackles, three tackles for loss), senior free safety Cannon Coffee (65 tackles, one interception), senior safety Cason Glover (37 tackles), senior cornerback Cam Travis (17 tackles), senior linebacker Peter Waterman and sophomore defensive lineman Solomon Massela (36 tackles).

Sectional 7

Warren Central (5-4): Coach Mike Kirschner goes into his second season with some sophomores in key spots, but also has several veterans, including senior receiver Joe Walker (27 catches, 567 yards, 10 TDs), senior running back Rodney Johnson (505 rushing yards, six TDs) and senior slotbacks Ronald Baskerville (230 rushing yards) and DeMarion Harris (253 yards, two TDs). Returning on the offensive line are senior Olan Neligh and junior Braylon Maddox. Leading the defense will be senior tackle DJ Ward (33 tackles), senior linebacker Lee Alexander (71 tackles, five tackles for loss), senior defensive backs Joziah Edmond (25 tackles, three interceptions) and DeVaon Holman (39 tackles, two interceptions), junior defensive back Sean Pennington (24 tackles) and senior defensive end Gerald Glover (28 tackles, two sacks).

Perry Meridian (2-8): Third-year coach Brett Cooper believes the program is ready to compete in the Mid-State Conference. On offense, senior linemen Ethan Burton and Ryan Ketchem will block for senior receivers Landon Eagan (51 catches, 684 yards, six TDs; 237 rushing yards, two TDs) and Isaiah Hunter (40 catches, 574 yards, three TDs) and sophomore running back Andy Warren (472 yards, six TDs). The defense will be led by linebacker Warren (109 tackles), junior linebacker Jacob McClure (94 tackles), junior safety Zach Huckaby (82 tackles), senior linebacker Aiden Barker (48 tackles), junior lineman Louis Humphrey (44 tackles) and senior linebacker Iknake Inyang (11 tackles). The Falcons won more than one game last year for the first time since 2016.

Tech (6-5): Tech took a big step forward in Craig Chambers’ second season as coach, including a victory over Perry Meridian in a sectional game — the Titans’ first sectional win since 2013. The Titans will lean on sophomore wide receiver and linebacker Steven Fox, who started 11 games as a freshman. He will have a big role in leading a young defense. On offense, senior running back Ivionte Campbell returns after putting up more than 1,000 rushing yards last year. Campbell leads a young backfield. KJ Plummer is a returning starter at defensive end and offensive tackle and is receiving Division I interest.

Southport (0-10): Second-year coach Alex Bettag is rebuilding the program with a talented sophomore class and a small group of juniors and seniors. Junior quarterback Bryce Calvert (1,312 passing yards, nine TDs), senior tight end Brandon Riddle (25 catches, 325 yards, three TDs), junior running back Josiah Ottinger (219 rushing yards) and senior receiver Pierce Birge (49 catches, 317 yards, one TD) lead the returners on offense. Junior receiver Carter McGaha and sophomore receiver Braylon Koenig are also expected to contribute. The defense brings back senior linebackers Christian VanVolkenburgh (71 tackles, four sacks) and Daunte Hon (53 tackles, two sacks), senior defensive lineman Billy Rust (41 tackles, two sacks), junior lineman Addison Meredith (28 tackles) and senior defensive back Ramon Pham (16 tackles) all return. Also in the mix are sophomore defensive back Ricky Sanders, sophomore lineman Dominique Shanklin and senior outside linebacker Nickens Lemba .

Sectional 8

Center Grove (14-0): The Trojans, coming off back-to-back undefeated Class 6A state championships, will go for a third consecutive title in coach Eric Moore’s 24 th season. From the outside, with several high-profile players gone to graduation, expectations will be down from those standards. But there are still a lot of players back with extensive experience as the offense will go back to primarily the wing-T concept. Junior quarterback Tyler Cherry has a big arm and will be joined by senior running backs Drew Wheat (1,003 rushing yards, 15 TDs) and Micah Coyle (725 rushing yards, nine TDs) and senior receiver and big-play threat Eli Hohlt (16 catches, 284 yards, two TDs). Junior receiver Noah Coy will play a bigger role and the offensive line has a pair of three-year starters in seniors Charlie Gardner and Austin Wiese and returning starter and senior John Lyon. The defense returns senior linebacker Jalen Thomeson (48 tackles, four for loss), senior safety Gavin Oakes (35 tackles, two interceptions), senior defensive back Parker Doyle (18 tackles, two interceptions), junior linebacker Owen Bright (27 tackles), junior lineman Nate Johnson and senior kicker/punter Nolan Foley.

Franklin Central (4-6): Jayson West goes into his second season as coach with a team that has made progress during the offseason and will bring back several starters, including sophomore quarterback Nevan Tutterow (1,209 passing yards, seven TDs), junior running back Braylen Gillard (543 rushing yards, three TDs), senior tight end Jake Newman and senior offensive linemen Ethan Lecher, Andrew Just and Cedric Robinson. On defense, the Flashes return senior defensive end Julius Parker (34 tackles, 9 ½ tackles for loss), senior linebacker and leading tackler Wyatt Penney (66 tackles, six tackles for loss) and senior linebackers Eli Cox (42 tackles) and Jeremiah Smith (47 tackles). Other returning starters are senior defensive linemen Nathan Surber and Talan Humphrey and juniors Hudauri Hines (32 tackles) and Jayon Harvey (five interceptions) in the secondary.

Columbus North (6-4)

Jeffersonville (3-6)

