Atlanta is a city steeped in talent. From hip-hop to R&B, there's an artist to suit every music taste, which means everyone can catch a vibe. Pandora highlights the artists, music and culture from the capital of the Peach State on the aptly titled City Vibes station, hosted by J.I.D, Money Man and Jacquees.
21 Savage is calling for Atlanta to stop the gun violence and says that his songs aren't instructions on how to live life. On Monday (Aug. 8), 21 Savage jumped on his Twitter page to deliver an urgent message to the people of Atlanta as it relates to gun violence in the city. "Atlanta We Have To Do Better Put The F****** Guns Down!!!!!" he tweeted.
