PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are back on the pitch Saturday night at 7 p.m. hosting New York Red Bulls II on 22 The Point. Pittsburgh enters play at 13-7-4 overall after falling to Memphis 901 FC last Saturday, 2-0. New York brings in a mark of 3-18-3 and fell to Charleston last Friday, 3-1.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO