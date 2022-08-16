ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saint Clair, PA

FNR Week 8 Preview: Armstrong at Highlands

PITTSBURGH — In week 8 of the FNR schedule, Highlands hosts Armstrong on Oct. 21. In 2021, Highlands went 7-4 overall. The Golden Rams fell to New Castle in the first round of the 4A WPIAL Playoffs, 31-19. Highlands returns a pair of all-conference stars on offense. Senior quarterback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Riverhounds host New York Red Bulls II Saturday

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are back on the pitch Saturday night at 7 p.m. hosting New York Red Bulls II on 22 The Point. Pittsburgh enters play at 13-7-4 overall after falling to Memphis 901 FC last Saturday, 2-0. New York brings in a mark of 3-18-3 and fell to Charleston last Friday, 3-1.
PITTSBURGH, PA

