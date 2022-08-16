Read full article on original website
Kentucky State Fair crowns this year's 'great pumpkin'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair has found this year’s “great pumpkin.”. According to Kentucky Venues, Josh Monin’s 1,508.2-pound pumpkin took home top honors during Saturday’s "Largest Pumpkin" competition. Monin’s gigantic gourd beat out nine others for the grand prize of $1,509.20 – one...
Freshwater jellyfish spotted in Louisville's Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshwater Jellyfish have been spotted in Shawnee Park. Officials with the Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy shared photos of the mini-marvels via their Facebook page. The jellyfish, which are about the size of a penny, were located inside the pond near the West Broadway entrance of the...
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to an 'incident'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just three days into the Kentucky State Fair, officials with Kentucky Venues said the fair is closing early after an incident. An official told WHAS11 News that they were made aware of a situation in front of the Midway and have “taken immediate action to ensure the safety of all guests.”
Bellarmine, UofL students move-in dorms ahead of first day of classes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fall semester is days away and students around the Commonwealth began moving into their dorms. Incoming students at Bellarmine University said about 550 new students will be on their campus this year. Many of the students moved into residence halls on Saturday. As the nation...
Kentuckian wins $225,000 in Cash Ball lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville, check your Cash Ball tickets!. One lucky ticket sold in the River City matched all four winning numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game's top prize of $225,000. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the Cash Ball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was purchased...
Newest class of EMTs graduate from Louisville EMS academy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday afternoon, Louisville metro gained a new class of first responders ready to serve the city. The EMS Academy Class 13 celebrated their graduation from the academy and officially joined the Emergency Services. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer spoke to the new EMTs at the ceremony. “I...
lanereport.com
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
Kansas family on the road to recovery six weeks after suffering injuries in downtown Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a matter of seconds, things can change. It is something the Jones family has been forced to navigate. Hunter Jones was the only member of the family still at their home in Kansas while the rest of his family – his parents and two younger siblings took a trip to Louisville in July.
Some Louisville businesses are taking the extra step to protect customers from harassment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new layer of protection for those out enjoying Louisville's nightlife is now here. Local Alcohol and Beverage Control officers distributed alcohol testing kits to bars and restaurants, after a string of sexual assaults. Whether you stick them to your phone or keep them in your...
wdrb.com
Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
wdrb.com
2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
More supplies are headed to eastern Kentucky as residents continue to rebuild after flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11 is teaming up with Kroger, UPS and Volunteers of America to help collect donations for eastern Kentucky flood victims. Louisville residents are connecting with the mountains, one supply item after another. Tami Conroy of Prospect donated to the "WHAS11 Eastern Kentucky Donation Drive." "I really...
Wave 3
Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
WHAS 11
4 Kentucky teens competing for 'Best Mullet' title
You can cast your vote for best mullet at mulletchamp.com. The voting closes on Friday, Aug. 19.
'We will make great use of every donation'; How to support improving downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) has launched a new fundraising campaign called "Friends of Downtown" on Wednesday. The campaign will add public art, beautification and other improvements to the public infrastructure downtown. LDP organizers said their goal is to improve Louisville's downtown area by promoting the economic...
Be the change | Louisville in need of more community ambassadors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods are looking for more ambassadors. The office opened up nearly ten years ago after a triple homicide in the Parkland neighborhood on May 17, 2012. Mayor Greg Fischer created the group to reduce the number of violent deaths in...
Several arrested after 'incident' closes Kentucky State Fair early Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several arrests have been made following an incident at the Expo Center that led to the early closure of the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night. Kentucky Venues said they were made aware of a situation in front of the Midway and took immediate action “to ensure the safety of all guests.”
Smoketown laundromat offers free laundry for young people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new resource in Smoketown wanted to reach out to their neighbors and offer free Laundry services. ‘Youth Build’ Smoketown Laundry opened their doors this week. Youth Build is a non-profit for young adults. They transformed a vacant lot, at East Breckinridge and South Hancock...
Shively woman working to promote food equity through urban farming
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Feeding America, more than 575,000 are facing hunger in Kentucky. More than 160,000 of them are children. One woman in the Shively neighborhood is taking it to the next step with her very own urban farming project in her backyard. Her name is Leticia...
Guide to the 2022 Kentucky State Fair: Tickets, hours, attractions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brace yourself for fried foods, carnival rides and live music! The Kentucky State Fair returns to Louisville this August. Here's everything you need to know. Tickets. Advanced admission tickets are available online for $10, advanced tickets come with parking. However, you can also pay for a...
WHAS11
