Kentucky State

WHAS11

Kentucky State Fair crowns this year's 'great pumpkin'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair has found this year’s “great pumpkin.”. According to Kentucky Venues, Josh Monin’s 1,508.2-pound pumpkin took home top honors during Saturday’s "Largest Pumpkin" competition. Monin’s gigantic gourd beat out nine others for the grand prize of $1,509.20 – one...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Freshwater jellyfish spotted in Louisville's Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshwater Jellyfish have been spotted in Shawnee Park. Officials with the Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy shared photos of the mini-marvels via their Facebook page. The jellyfish, which are about the size of a penny, were located inside the pond near the West Broadway entrance of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky State Fair closes early due to an 'incident'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just three days into the Kentucky State Fair, officials with Kentucky Venues said the fair is closing early after an incident. An official told WHAS11 News that they were made aware of a situation in front of the Midway and have “taken immediate action to ensure the safety of all guests.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentuckian wins $225,000 in Cash Ball lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville, check your Cash Ball tickets!. One lucky ticket sold in the River City matched all four winning numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game's top prize of $225,000. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the Cash Ball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was purchased...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Newest class of EMTs graduate from Louisville EMS academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday afternoon, Louisville metro gained a new class of first responders ready to serve the city. The EMS Academy Class 13 celebrated their graduation from the academy and officially joined the Emergency Services. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer spoke to the new EMTs at the ceremony. “I...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
wdrb.com

wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

WHAS11

Smoketown laundromat offers free laundry for young people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new resource in Smoketown wanted to reach out to their neighbors and offer free Laundry services. ‘Youth Build’ Smoketown Laundry opened their doors this week. Youth Build is a non-profit for young adults. They transformed a vacant lot, at East Breckinridge and South Hancock...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Guide to the 2022 Kentucky State Fair: Tickets, hours, attractions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brace yourself for fried foods, carnival rides and live music! The Kentucky State Fair returns to Louisville this August. Here's everything you need to know. Tickets. Advanced admission tickets are available online for $10, advanced tickets come with parking. However, you can also pay for a...
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
