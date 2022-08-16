ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WOLF

New school safety legislation with Sandy Hook Promise

PA (WOLF) — Gunfire in schools caused 40 deaths across our nation just this year alone. Now State Representative Karen Boback is introducing new legislation focusing on the safety of children throughout the Commonwealth. Some things included in it, offering schools silent panic buttons that are linked to 911...
WOLF

PSP Trooper charged, accused of DUI

PA - (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. Joshua M. Ravel, assigned to Troop J, York, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of Monday, August 15th, according to officials.
WOLF

NY man sentenced to 7-14 years for fatal DUI crash in Wayne Co.

DREHER TWP, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A man who admitted to a fatal DUI crash in Dreher Township, Wayne County, has been sentenced to up to 14 years behind bars. Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced that 60-year-old Anthony Martin Barry of New York was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in prison for a DUI crash resulting in the death of Charles Schroedel last year.
