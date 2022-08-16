Read full article on original website
A.G. Shapiro announces Wyoming Co. joined Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative
WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that Wyoming County has joined the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative. This is a program meant to offer aid to people suffering from substance abuse. Sixteen counties across the commonwealth have joined this initiative. It will allow all Pennsylvanians to...
New school safety legislation with Sandy Hook Promise
PA (WOLF) — Gunfire in schools caused 40 deaths across our nation just this year alone. Now State Representative Karen Boback is introducing new legislation focusing on the safety of children throughout the Commonwealth. Some things included in it, offering schools silent panic buttons that are linked to 911...
Wolf Admin. announces $1.5M infrastructure improvements at Seven Tubs Rec. Area
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced an upcoming infrastructure improvement to the Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Pinchot State Forest. The upcoming $1.5 million infrastructure project at Seven Tubs aims to improve visitor safety, traffic flow, and forest recreation. Work...
PSP Trooper charged, accused of DUI
PA - (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. Joshua M. Ravel, assigned to Troop J, York, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of Monday, August 15th, according to officials.
NY man sentenced to 7-14 years for fatal DUI crash in Wayne Co.
DREHER TWP, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A man who admitted to a fatal DUI crash in Dreher Township, Wayne County, has been sentenced to up to 14 years behind bars. Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced that 60-year-old Anthony Martin Barry of New York was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in prison for a DUI crash resulting in the death of Charles Schroedel last year.
