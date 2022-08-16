DREHER TWP, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A man who admitted to a fatal DUI crash in Dreher Township, Wayne County, has been sentenced to up to 14 years behind bars. Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced that 60-year-old Anthony Martin Barry of New York was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in prison for a DUI crash resulting in the death of Charles Schroedel last year.

