Atlanta housing market begins swinging in buyers’ favor

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Demand for homes is cooling down in the metro Atlanta housing market. That means buyers are starting to have more negotiating power. Since the pandemic began, it used to be that homes listed for sale wouldn’t stay on the market for very long when the country saw incredibly low mortgage rates. But as interest rates go back to the way they were, the housing market isn’t as hot as it used to be.
Single Mom of 3 Makes History as Newest Black Woman-Owned Supplier to HBCUs and Government Agencies

Jennifer Barbosa, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based International Supply Partners, LLC (ISP), has partnered with OverstockGovernment.com, one of Amazon’s largest competitors, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. government as well as local state government agencies. She is also a supplier to various HBCUs including Hampton University, and is one of few Black-owned companies supplying respirators and nitrile gloves for the government in accordance with specifications from OSHA and ANSI standards.
NEWS BRIEF: Bank of America awards $1.2 million in grants to Atlanta nonprofits

Bank of America has announced it is granting more than $1.2 million to 53 Atlanta nonprofits to “help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families,” a press release stated. The grants are intended for workforce development and education “to help individuals chart a path to employment and better economic futures, as well as basic needs fundamental to building life-long stability.”
Georgia college student's shoe business takes off

ROME, Ga. - A college student from Georgia is operating his own business while earning his degree at the same time. Georgia Highlands College in Floyd County said Rontavious ‘Tay’ Coley launched his own shoe shop. He's always loved sneakers, and friends and classmates inspired him to start his own business.
Jobs
7 Secret Spots in Atlanta Worth Finding

You know Atlanta’s best museums, top hikes for families, and the city’s most popular playgrounds. But even if you’re a local, we bet you might not have visited our favorite hidden gems in Atlanta. These little known spots are worth a look, especially when you bring the kids along. They’ll love the slightly creepy (but cool) found art trail and the seemingly magical secret doors that you’ll find hidden around the city. All that’s left is to find these amazing Atlanta hidden gems everyone in the family will enjoy.
Spacious and Elegant Sandy Springs Home Lists for $2.72 Million

The Home in Sandy Springs was professionally decorated, with furnishings, draperies and decor available as optional purchase, now available for sale. This home located at 5650 Cross Gate Dr, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,016 square feet of living spaces. Call Greg F. Esterman – Greg Esterman – (Phone: ((312) 282-8888) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Sandy Springs.
Retro pinball arcade scores big at new Acworth location

ACWORTH, Ga. - There’s no denying that the hot trends of 2022 strongly echo those of the 1980s, thanks in no small part to the Atlanta-lensed Netflix hit "Stranger Things." And now that acid washed jeans are back on the rack and the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is back on the charts, we decided to visit a place where the pioneering arcade games of the 1980s are still stumping players of all ages.
7 Best Places In Atlanta For Sneaker Head Lovers

We all know Atlanta is a city known for it’s unique and diverse take on fashion, but one thing we don’t play about are our shoes! Whether you’re apart of the three stripe nation or the swoosh and everything in-between, Atlanta is the perfect city to get the latest and greatest. Let’s take a look below on where to go. But shhhhh don’t tell anyone. 🤫
7 of the best Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta we abs-olutely recommend

Over the past few years, the fitness industry has had a reckoning. Diversity in body types, lifestyles and more has played a big part in rethinking what it means to be healthy, and many Black entrepreneurs are stepping in to make that a reality. In honor of Black Business Month, don’t weight to try out these seven Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals

Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ Affordable Housing Strike Force unveiled four major initiatives to fast-track affordable housing development, moving further toward the Mayor’s goal to build or preserve 20,000 units of affordable housing. The Mayor convened the Strike Force earlier this year with a mission to prioritize development projects on publicly owned land based on […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Buford Highway: Atlanta’s International Food Mecca

Our list of must-try restaurants on Buford Highway would never fit into a single article. With more than 125 international restaurants within a seven-mile stretch, this culturally rich corridor provides a taste of home to immigrants from around the world while also making a name for itself as Atlanta’s ultimate destination for foodies.
