FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Resources for Georgia Writers and AuthorsAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
Looking for a job? Mercedes-Benz Stadium plans Sept 6. hiring event
ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium is looking to hire part-time event and game day team members. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The goal is to hire caring and enthusiastic people who are passionate about service and want to make a difference in other people’s lives.
CBS 46
Atlanta housing market begins swinging in buyers’ favor
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Demand for homes is cooling down in the metro Atlanta housing market. That means buyers are starting to have more negotiating power. Since the pandemic began, it used to be that homes listed for sale wouldn’t stay on the market for very long when the country saw incredibly low mortgage rates. But as interest rates go back to the way they were, the housing market isn’t as hot as it used to be.
nationalblackguide.com
Founder of Black-Owned Real Estate Academy Expands, Now Offers Real Estate Investing Classes
Meet Lanessa Pettigrew, the founder and CEO of Apex Real Estate Academy based in Powder Springs, Georgia. She first opened the academy four years ago but has been a real estate broker herself for over 25 years. Lanessa has recently expanded her academy’s offerings to offer non-licensed classes to those...
Report: Corporate landlords flooded Atlanta area with eviction filings despite CDC pandemic moratorium
ATLANTA — A congressional report examining evictions during the pandemic highlights how larger, corporate landlords were responsible for a staggering proportion of evictions that occurred in metro Atlanta despite a CDC moratorium that was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic. The report was issued last month by the...
New security protocols placed at Subway after worker was killed over too much mayo on sandwich
ATLANTA — Months after police say a customer shot two employees for putting too much mayonnaise on a sandwich, the downtown Atlanta Subway where the shooting occurred is getting ready to reopen. In June, two employees were shot at the Subway restaurant on Northside Drive, leaving 26-year-old Brittany Macon...
I Spent 24 Hours In Atlanta & Here Are 6 Bucket List Things You Can’t Miss On A Day Trip
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Taking some time to travel alone holds a special place in my personal hierarchy of needs. A quick overnight trip to a major...
nationalblackguide.com
Single Mom of 3 Makes History as Newest Black Woman-Owned Supplier to HBCUs and Government Agencies
Jennifer Barbosa, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based International Supply Partners, LLC (ISP), has partnered with OverstockGovernment.com, one of Amazon’s largest competitors, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. government as well as local state government agencies. She is also a supplier to various HBCUs including Hampton University, and is one of few Black-owned companies supplying respirators and nitrile gloves for the government in accordance with specifications from OSHA and ANSI standards.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Bank of America awards $1.2 million in grants to Atlanta nonprofits
Bank of America has announced it is granting more than $1.2 million to 53 Atlanta nonprofits to “help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families,” a press release stated. The grants are intended for workforce development and education “to help individuals chart a path to employment and better economic futures, as well as basic needs fundamental to building life-long stability.”
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man's goal of supporting elementary school math teachers gets $10,000 boost
ATLANTA - A minority-owned business in the Atlanta area is getting a boost. Comcast's Rise Program awarded $10,000 to Greg Coleman's business Mr. Elementary Math. Coleman's Instagram has thousands of followers that come to him for advice and tools to teach math concepts to elementary school students. Coleman started his...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta animal shelter shares list of 20 more dogs in 'urgent' need of rescue, adoption
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Animal Control issued a final notice to save more dogs scheduled to be euthanized within one week. The shelter provided intake numbers of 20 dogs. Animal Control said the dogs on the "Urgent List" need to be adopted by 1 p.m. on Aug. 25....
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia college student's shoe business takes off
ROME, Ga. - A college student from Georgia is operating his own business while earning his degree at the same time. Georgia Highlands College in Floyd County said Rontavious ‘Tay’ Coley launched his own shoe shop. He's always loved sneakers, and friends and classmates inspired him to start his own business.
Thousands around Atlanta to participate in meal to remember 1906 massacre
ATLANTA — Next month, thousands in metro Atlanta will sit down for meals around the city to commemorate and remember the 1906 Atlanta massacre. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got a preview of the collaborative, community event that will tell the truth about the past and discuss the path for the future.
7 Secret Spots in Atlanta Worth Finding
You know Atlanta’s best museums, top hikes for families, and the city’s most popular playgrounds. But even if you’re a local, we bet you might not have visited our favorite hidden gems in Atlanta. These little known spots are worth a look, especially when you bring the kids along. They’ll love the slightly creepy (but cool) found art trail and the seemingly magical secret doors that you’ll find hidden around the city. All that’s left is to find these amazing Atlanta hidden gems everyone in the family will enjoy.
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta woman missing for five years, family still seeking answers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five years after a metro Atlanta woman disappeared from her parents’ home, her family says there are just as few answers today as back then. They’re pushing for more resources to be dedicated to Georgia missing person cases. “So last year, we actually mourned...
luxury-houses.net
Spacious and Elegant Sandy Springs Home Lists for $2.72 Million
The Home in Sandy Springs was professionally decorated, with furnishings, draperies and decor available as optional purchase, now available for sale. This home located at 5650 Cross Gate Dr, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,016 square feet of living spaces. Call Greg F. Esterman – Greg Esterman – (Phone: ((312) 282-8888) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Sandy Springs.
fox5atlanta.com
Retro pinball arcade scores big at new Acworth location
ACWORTH, Ga. - There’s no denying that the hot trends of 2022 strongly echo those of the 1980s, thanks in no small part to the Atlanta-lensed Netflix hit "Stranger Things." And now that acid washed jeans are back on the rack and the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is back on the charts, we decided to visit a place where the pioneering arcade games of the 1980s are still stumping players of all ages.
secretatlanta.co
7 Best Places In Atlanta For Sneaker Head Lovers
We all know Atlanta is a city known for it’s unique and diverse take on fashion, but one thing we don’t play about are our shoes! Whether you’re apart of the three stripe nation or the swoosh and everything in-between, Atlanta is the perfect city to get the latest and greatest. Let’s take a look below on where to go. But shhhhh don’t tell anyone. 🤫
AccessAtlanta
7 of the best Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta we abs-olutely recommend
Over the past few years, the fitness industry has had a reckoning. Diversity in body types, lifestyles and more has played a big part in rethinking what it means to be healthy, and many Black entrepreneurs are stepping in to make that a reality. In honor of Black Business Month, don’t weight to try out these seven Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals
Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ Affordable Housing Strike Force unveiled four major initiatives to fast-track affordable housing development, moving further toward the Mayor’s goal to build or preserve 20,000 units of affordable housing. The Mayor convened the Strike Force earlier this year with a mission to prioritize development projects on publicly owned land based on […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
styleblueprint.com
Buford Highway: Atlanta’s International Food Mecca
Our list of must-try restaurants on Buford Highway would never fit into a single article. With more than 125 international restaurants within a seven-mile stretch, this culturally rich corridor provides a taste of home to immigrants from around the world while also making a name for itself as Atlanta’s ultimate destination for foodies.
