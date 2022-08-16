Read full article on original website
Related
ksgf.com
Nixa Man Charged In Greene County Shooting
(KTTS News) — A 23-year-old man from Nixa is charged with domestic assault and other charges after a shooting in Greene County. Deputies found a woman who’d been shot early Thursday morning near Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive. Eugene Keiber, Jr. was arrested. The woman’s injuries aren’t...
ksgf.com
Springfield Man Wins $174,000 From Missouri Lottery
(KTTS News) — A Missouri Lottery player from Springfield has won half of a $348,000 prize. The lucky ticket winner ended up with a Show Me Cash ticket worth $174,000. He bought the ticket at the Kum & Go at 1313 W. Battlefield. The Lottery did not release his...
ksgf.com
Early Morning Shooting In Greene County
(KTTS News) — One man has been arrested after a shooting early this morning in Greene County. Deputies were called to Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive after one this morning for a woman who’d been shot. Her injuries aren’t life-threatening. The man is being held in...
ksgf.com
Storms Possible This Evening
(KTTS News) — The National Weather Service says scattered storms are possible for the rest of the evening. A 59 mph downburst was measured at the weather service office in Springfield around 7 p.m. Saturday. One severe thunderstorm warning was issued during the 7 o’clock hour. Meteorologists say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksgf.com
Boil Advisory For Fordland
(KTTS News) — A boil advisory has been issued for people living in Fordland. The city says people should boil their water before using it. Officials say the well is down because of a possible lightning strike. The town will likely be without water for the next two or...
ksgf.com
KSGF Heroes Veterans Breakfast
Join Springfield’s Talk 104.1 in collaboration with Air Services Heating, Cooling & All Service Plumbing and Delta Roofing Inc. for the next Heroes Breakfast!. As a ‘thank you’ for your service and sacrifice, Friday, August 26th, we will provide FREE breakfast to veterans from 6-9 a.m. at Scramblers Diner.
ksgf.com
Man Sentenced For Deadly Shooting In Bois D’Arc
(KTTS News) — It’s life in prison plus 44 years for a man convicted in a deadly shooting in Greene County. Riley Collier faced several charges after shooting Stanley Simon. Simon was found dead at his home in Bois D’Arc in October 2020. His truck, several firearms,...
Comments / 0