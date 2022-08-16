Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.・
nypressnews.com
Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
Comments / 0