Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Old Ferry Rd. bridge openings for boats suspended until AprilWatchful EyeMathews, VA
Senior Citizen Discounts in Chesapeake, VATerry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Related
Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ walk and supply drive
For eight years, Cathy Ballard-Sugars hosts the "South Norfolk Jordan Bridge Walk w/a Purpose." Ballard- Sugars came up with the idea because she loves to walk the Jordan Bridge for exercise.
College student’s suitcase flies off car on I-95, thousands in items missing
A Michigan family was traveling through Virginia to bring their son back to school when his luggage flew off the car and went missing.
13News Now Vault: Back-to-school fashions of the 1980s and 1990s
NORFOLK, Va. — When it comes to heading back to school, getting that perfect look can be a make-or-break moment for a lot of kids. Few decades captured that excitement like the 1980s, one of the trendiest and flashiest times in fashion. It was all about big and bright, from high-top sneakers to hot pink shades, striped polo shirts, flipped-up brims, and baggy jean jackets.
Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for a woman in Virginia Beach
According to the Virginia State Police, 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington was last seen the night of August 17 around 10 p.m. in the area of Thalia Trace Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
peninsulachronicle.com
Worldwide “Gloucester Day” Scheduled For September 3
GLOUCESTER – As with many places in the United States, Gloucester County can trace its roots to England. After all, it was named for Henry Stuart, the Duke of Gloucester, who was the third son of King Charles I. The two localities have maintained a relationship since Gloucester, VA,...
Wine, Women & Fishing event to be held in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're a woman who enjoys wine, fishing, or both, the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation and Eastern Virginia Medical School have teamed up again with an event for you. "Wine, Women & Fishing" will be held for the 20th year on Sunday, Aug. 21...
Virginia mom has warning for others after daughter's death
Fentanyl caused or contributed to death in 76% of fatal overdoses in 2021, that's according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Portsmouth couple says it took police 5 hours to respond after drive-by shooting
A Portsmouth couple says their home got shot up in a drive-by shooting. The gunfire isn't the only thing the couple says that is shocking. They say it took police more than four hours to show up.
RELATED PEOPLE
WAVY News 10
Friday marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Friday, August 19 marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing in Hampton. His picture has been shared far and wide. Search parties have occurred dozens of times. Thus far, not a trace has been found. At a vigil Friday night at “Codi’s Fence”...
WAVY News 10
Community members, city officials react to back-to-back shootings in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Community members, city officials react to back-to-back …. Local organization to host art show and gala in October …. Community leaders to host Hampton Roads Happiness …. Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ …. Virginia Beach Taco Festival returns this weekend.
Suspects accused of terrorizing customers, employees during robberies
Men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.
Ocean Breeze Water Park in Virginia Beach Review--Was It Worth It?
( valiza14/Adobe Stock Images) Kids all around Hampton Roads are headed back to start the school year. As the weather cools off, many families are trying to squeeze in that last bit of fun before schedules fill up and the sun hides away for the fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'I heard something loud' | Witness details scene of double shooting near Wards Corner in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — In a matter of hours on Thursday, seven people were shot in two separate shootings in Norfolk. Norfolk police said they don't believe the shootings are related. Police officers said they responded to the first shooting in the Wards Corner area, just before 3 p.m. They...
Police asking for help finding missing Virginia Beach woman
According to police, 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington was last seen at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 on Thalia Trace Drive in Virginia Beach. She is believed to have been wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and a black baseball cap when she went missing.
Preliminary hearing set for DC mother whose daughter was found dead in hotel room in Virginia Beach
Editor’s Note: The above video is from a story done shortly after police arrested Leandra Andrade. VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (DC News Now) — A mother whom police arrested after they found her 2-year-old daughter dead in a hotel room was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in December 2022. Court documents said officers found Leandra […]
Free food, book bag for kids at Chick-Fil-A in Hampton
On Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., kids ages one to 18 years old can enjoy a free meal at the Chick-Fil-A located at 110 Marketplace Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Giant pile of rubble to transform into Virginia Beach luxury apartments
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A giant pile of concrete rubble near Virginia Beach’s Town Center is set for a facelift. Virginia Beach city council members voted unanimously to transform the site off of Witchduck Road into a new luxury apartment complex. People who live and work in the...
Aircraft to conduct mosquito spraying over Langley AFB and Craney Island
An aircraft will be spreading mosquito spray over the Langley Air Force Base and Craney Island next week.
Man left injured by shattered glass from Norfolk car shooting
Police responded to a call yesterday around 10:30 p.m. about a shooting at 3700 Larkin St. According to police, the bullets shot into the vehicle while it was occupied.
Comments / 0