Newport News, VA

13News Now

13News Now Vault: Back-to-school fashions of the 1980s and 1990s

NORFOLK, Va. — When it comes to heading back to school, getting that perfect look can be a make-or-break moment for a lot of kids. Few decades captured that excitement like the 1980s, one of the trendiest and flashiest times in fashion. It was all about big and bright, from high-top sneakers to hot pink shades, striped polo shirts, flipped-up brims, and baggy jean jackets.
peninsulachronicle.com

Worldwide “Gloucester Day” Scheduled For September 3

GLOUCESTER – As with many places in the United States, Gloucester County can trace its roots to England. After all, it was named for Henry Stuart, the Duke of Gloucester, who was the third son of King Charles I. The two localities have maintained a relationship since Gloucester, VA,...
WAVY News 10

Friday marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Friday, August 19 marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing in Hampton. His picture has been shared far and wide. Search parties have occurred dozens of times. Thus far, not a trace has been found. At a vigil Friday night at “Codi’s Fence”...
WAVY News 10

Community members, city officials react to back-to-back shootings in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Community members, city officials react to back-to-back …. Local organization to host art show and gala in October …. Community leaders to host Hampton Roads Happiness …. Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ …. Virginia Beach Taco Festival returns this weekend.
