Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
Route 61 in Shamokin closes Wednesday for fully engulfed fire
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Fire crews from several counties responded to a fully involved commercial fire in Shamokin on Wednesday night. The 2nd alarm fire happened just before 10 PM along Route 61 last night. Reports indicate that a controlled burn got out of hand at Dan Shingara...
WOLF
Amazon opens first Lycoming County facility
LYCOMING CO. (WOLF) — Amazon is opening its first facility in Lycoming County. A new 'delivery station' was officially opened today in Montgomery. Packages start at a fulfillment center-- then go to a sorting center-- and then a Delivery Station where packages go on vans and are then delivered to people.
WOLF
Section of I-81 closed Thursday morning due to crash
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Update 9:03 AM: Incident is cleared, and the interstate is now open. Residual delays are to be expected. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- A Thursday morning crash closed a section of I-81 between Moosic (Exit 180) and Dupont (Exit 175). According to a release by PennDOT, the road...
WOLF
Caregivers speak out in an effort to save Berwick Hospital
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — Caregivers are speaking out in an effort to save the Berwick Hospital from closing. A meeting was held between the caregivers and community leaders to come up with a way to keep the hospital open. Options are being reviewed so residents can maintain access...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
Tomato Festival Returns!
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A popular staple has returned to the tomato capital of the world!. We’re talking the Pittston Tomato Festival, which honors their town’s claim to fame, tomatoes. Thousands of people filled the festival lot, looking to get their hands on some delicious treats,...
WOLF
Philadelphia man charged with trafficking drugs in Luzerne County
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Philadelphia man was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking in Luzerne County. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 33-year-old Terrell Watson is being charged with conspiring to distribute and posses with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine as well as a quantity of fentanyl.
WOLF
A.G. Shapiro announces Wyoming Co. joined Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative
WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that Wyoming County has joined the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative. This is a program meant to offer aid to people suffering from substance abuse. Sixteen counties across the commonwealth have joined this initiative. It will allow all Pennsylvanians to...
WOLF
Thursday night mall stabbing leads to one arrest
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man is in custody following a Thursday night stabbing at the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County. Dickson City Police say the female victim was working at an eyebrow threading kiosk inside the mall when the suspect approached and stabbed her. Police located...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Ukrainian Festival in Carbon Co. to offer humanitarian aid to Ukrainians
LEHIGHTON, CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The 30th annual Ukrainian Festival kicked off today in Carbon County. This year's festival celebrating Ukrainian culture, is putting their proceeds directly toward humanitarian aid. "It's a very sad time for people in Ukraine, because there is a war going on. And I personally...
WOLF
NY man sentenced to 7-14 years for fatal DUI crash in Wayne Co.
DREHER TWP, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A man who admitted to a fatal DUI crash in Dreher Township, Wayne County, has been sentenced to up to 14 years behind bars. Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced that 60-year-old Anthony Martin Barry of New York was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in prison for a DUI crash resulting in the death of Charles Schroedel last year.
WOLF
FOX56 Exclusive: Family of 8-Year-Old Berwick Victim Speaks Out
DANVILLE, MONTOUR, CO. (WOLF) — “It’s a reoccurring nightmare for her, she wakes up screaming after falling asleep” says Ruby Kessler, Isabella’s mother. An event geared towards bringing an already heartbroken community together was tragically a scene of a mass casualty situation after one man drove his car through a crowd of people at a fundraiser.
WOLF
Four charged with assault after police find man beaten with metal bat
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Four people were charged Wednesday after police say they took turns assaulting a man with a metal Louisville Slugger. Scranton Police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 6th Avenue around midnight on Wednesday for the report of a stabbing victim.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOLF
FNR #6 Valley View
Valley View Senior quarterback Adam Howanitz returns after knee surgery knocked him out mid way though last season. The Cougars didn’t did miss a step without him and reinvented themselves to win the district 2 4 A championship. George Howanitz, Valley View Coach says, “ We have done a...
Comments / 0