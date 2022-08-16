Read full article on original website
Elderly Lincoln Couple Killed In Richardson County Crash
A man and woman from Lincoln were among three people killed in a two vehicle crash in Richardson County on on Wednesday afternoon. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office says the head-on crash happened on Highway 75, two miles north of the Kansas State line. When deputies arrived they found...
LPD Releases Results From Speed Enforcement Detail
The Lincoln Police Department took part in the nationwide ‘Stop Speeding Before It Stops You’ traffic enforcement project from July 20 through August 14. The goal of the project was to help promote safe driving and reduce the number of traffic crashes resulting in injury or death. Officers participating in the detail were focused on speeding, but kept an eye out for all traffic violations.
LPD Reports Increase In Vehicle Vandalism Cases In 2022
The Lincoln Police Department has investigated 102 cases of vandalism to vehicles since the beginning of the year. Most of the damage involves tires being slashed or tire stems being broken. The total damage is estimated at $54,000 and LPS says some of that amount includes paint damage and damage...
LPD Investigating Theft Of Tools From Three Construction Sites
Lincoln Police say thieves targeted three different construction sites between August 10 and August 15. LPD says various tools were stolen at two sites near 40th and Rokeby and a third site in the 7700 block of Isidore Drive. “In total, $6,660 worth of tools are missing. In two of...
Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Traffic Enforcement Campaign
The Labor Day weekend traditionally marks the end of the summer travel season and the beginning of fall. Holiday weekends also represent some of the deadliest times of year on America’s roadways due to impaired driving. To coincide with the nationwide ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign, the...
Fallen LPD Investigator Honored With Beer Batch Release
Lincoln residents are invited to raise a glass as they honor Investigator Mario Herrera with a beer batch release on Friday. The release of Batch #1205 is taking place at Corn Coast Brewing Company at 1433 Dahlberg Drive until 8 p.m. There will be food trucks on hand as well....
Woman Scammed By Someone Claiming To Be LPD Officer
Lincoln Police got a call from a woman late Thursday night who said she had been scammed out of thousands of dollars. “The victim reported. receiving a call from a party identifying themselves as a member of the Lincoln Police Department,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “The. caller...
DHHS Reports First Suspected Death in Nebraska from Brain-Eating Amoeba
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a news release late Wednesday afternoon about a suspected death of a Nebraska resident from brain-eating amoeba. The complete news release is below:. Lincoln, Neb. –A Nebraska resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to...
SCC Lincoln Renovation On Track To Be Complete In Six Months
Southeast Community College’s Lincoln Campus is in the process of a $30-million facelift that is transforming a large portion of the existing 300,000 square-foot main building. Construction started in the spring of 2021 and is scheduled to be completed a couple months ahead of schedule in February 2023. “We’re...
SCC Adding New Programs For Fall Term
Southeast Community College students will begin fall classes Monday, Aug. 22, at all three campuses in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford. In addition to more than 60 areas of study, a few new ones have been added, including Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology, Concrete Construction Technician and four areas within Computer Information Technology.
Election Commissioner Announces Voter Registration Site
The Lancaster County Election Commissioner will conduct a special voter registration drive on Saturday, August 20th. Any resident of Nebraska who will be 18 on or before November 8, 2022, has moved, changed their name, or would like to change their political party affiliation, may register to vote at Meadowlark Coffee at 1624 South Street in Lincoln from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
