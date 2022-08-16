Man charged with fatal shooting of Virginia man, police say
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man has been charged with a fatal shooting in Manhattan earlier this year, police said on Monday.
Police found 28-year-old Ronald Thomas, a Virginia resident, with a gunshot wound to his head at around 12:15 p.m. on May 1 along Amsterdam Avenue near West 102nd Street, authorities said.
Manhattan resident Donta King, 24, was arrested following an investigation, police said. King was charged with murder, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal use of a firearm, according to officials. Further details about the motive behind the shooting were not immediately available.
