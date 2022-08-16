Read full article on original website
ChrisRockTheComedian
4d ago
Illinois gun laws are nazi like. That’s why crime is so high. Villains can wreak havoc because they don’t care about laws, and the state makes it difficult for law abiding citizens to protect themselves.
Reply(8)
43
Steve H
4d ago
They need to amend that headline. It should say “What do you need to legally carry a gun in Illinois”. The rules only affect law abiding citizens. The criminals and thugs don’t follow any of those rules..
Reply
22
Back_The_Blue
4d ago
It's only a misdemeanor charge to conceal carry without a CCL in Illinois. What's the penalty for NOT carrying regardless of the permit should you need to?
Reply(1)
6
