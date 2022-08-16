Read full article on original website
winonaradio.com
Peters Biergarten and Habitat for Humanity Join Forces for First Annual Block Party
(KWNO)- Peters Biergarten and Habitat for Humanity are joining forces for the first annual Rock the Block Event. On Friday, Aug. 26th, Habitat for Humanity and Peters Biergarten is inviting all to join them downtown for drinks and dancing. Curt Glenna will be performing live music from 5:00 p.m. to...
twincitieslive.com
Treasure Island Resort and Casino
Reporter Kristin Haubrich takes us to Treasure Island’s amphitheater in Welch to show us a different way to experience a concert. You can boat up to a concert, as they are right on the Mississippi River, or you could spend a night in their RV Park!. British rock band...
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
4 youths from Wisconsin, Minnesota are finalists in USA Mullet Championship
MINNEAPOLIS -- Online voting is underway for the USA Mullet Championship, and a number of contestants in the running hail from close to home.Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, Wisconsin is one of 25 divisions in the kids' division. The 8-year-old says he's been waiting a long time to show off his mullet."Last year my parents found out about it, but it already started, so then we did it this year," he said.His father, Eric Bailey, is pretty excited about the contest as well, and happy to share that it's all for a good cause."(Mullets have) come back in full force. It was $10 to enter and all of the donations are going to the Michigan Wig Foundation for kids," he said.The winner receives $2,500. If Emmitt Bailey wins, he said he wants a go-kart.Hundreds enter each year, and one of the other finalists hails from Austin, Minnesota -- Callen Steinbrink.Over in the teens' division, Cayden Kershaw of Wausau. Wisconsin is hoping to win along with Max Weihbrecht, of De Pere, Wisconsin.Voting continues through Friday. Click here to cast your votes.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
winonaradio.com
David Rollin Gabbert
David Rollin Gabbert, 77, passed away on August 7th, 2022 in Winona, MN. Born on May 27th, 1945 to Aymour and Margaret Gabbert in Minneapolis, MN, the Gabberts moved to Preston, MN where David and his 3 siblings, Bruce, Greg, and Marlois were raised. David, at 6’2”, 200 LBS, played football for Preston High School and graduated in 1963. After graduation, David enlisted in the Navy, flew out to the US Naval Training Center in San Diego for boot camp, and secured a spot on the U.S.S Talladega headed for Guam as a radio operator, and eventually, Vietnam before being honorably discharged from the Navy on June 19th, 1969.
Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash
The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
KAAL-TV
International actor, singer found dead in Rochester apartment
(ABC 6 News) - Darius Campbell-Danesh, 41, an international singer and actor was found dead in his Rochester apartment last week. According to the Rochester Police Department, they responded to a deceased person call on August 11 at 11:53am at The Berkman Apartments, 217 14th Ave. SW in Rochester. The...
winonaradio.com
Unique Items Taken in Toppers Pizza Burglary
(KWNO)- Last night around 3:00 a.m. Toppers Pizza, located on 3rd and Walnut St. was burglarized, Winona Police say. Winona Police say that the burglar broke in through the front door by manipulating the keypads. The burglar then took an office door off of its hinges and walked out with...
Famed Singer’s Death in Rochester Makes International Headlines
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department's investigation into a recent death in the city is attracting international attention. A police spokesperson says 41-year-old Darius Campbell Danesh was found deceased at the Berkman Apartments just before noon on August 11. The cause of his death is still under investigation, but police say there is no threat to the public.
winonaradio.com
ATV Crash Leads to Death in Trempealeau County
(KWNO)- Around 6:00 p.m. last night Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office received a report of an elderly male who had yet to return home or been heard from since the prior day. Deputies were dispatched near Lindberg Lane where the male was last known to be checking hunting land on...
Monroe Co. homicide suspect unable to find an attorney
A Monroe County homicide case is being delayed again. The suspect, Shawn Hock, can't find an attorney. Hock is charged with the May 2022 battery and homicide of 32-year-old Sara Latimer.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Arrests Man in Jackson County for 7th OWI
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man for his 7th OWI in Jackson County. According to a release from the State Patrol, they received a report of a reckless driver swerving back and forth between lanes on I-94 in Jackson County. A trooper located the vehicle speeding in excess of the posted speed limit, nearly striking construction barrels.
Driver, 54, ejected from vehicle in Red Wing lift bridge crash
RED WING, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man died in a crash on the Red Wing lift bridge late Sunday evening.The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m., and involved a Subaru Forester traveling south along Highway 63.When the vehicle crossed the bridge, it came in contact with a roadside barrier, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver was ejected.Authorities don't believe the driver, a 54-year-old Woodbury man, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.The crash remains under investigation.
Homicide defendant released on $10,000 bail in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal shooting in Wisconsin has been released on $10,000 bail that was initially set at $500,000. Karvel Freeman, 35, of Madison, was released from the jail in La Crosse County where he’s charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
KAAL-TV
Rochester employee halts scam halfway through
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester employee halted a police impersonation phone scam halfway through after her mother called real law enforcement. At about 10:54 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Once Upon a Child employees reported a scam to Rochester police. An 18-year-old employee had received a call from a scammer...
Man arrested in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose extradited to La Crosse County from Arkansas
The suspect of a West Salem homicide is behind bars. According to online records, police arrested 23-year-old Lathan Foster in Arkansas.
winonaradio.com
Fatal Accident Said to be Caused by Distracted Driving
(KWNO)- A 3-vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy 35 a week ago was caused by one driver looking at her phone, says the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office. Just before 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 10th, Buffalo Couty Sherriff’s office received a 911 call of a 3-vehicle accident on Hwy 35 at the intersection of Henry Ln in Milton Township.
KAAL-TV
Kellogg man killed, Millville woman critically injured in motorcycle crash
(ABC 6 News) - A man is dead and a woman is critically injured after a motorcycle crash in Olmsted County. At approximately 12:02 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a motorcycle off the road near the 8000 block of 75th Street NW, near the village of Genoa.
