Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Ocean Breeze Water Park in Virginia Beach Review--Was It Worth It?ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Places to Visit in Virginia Beach, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ walk and supply drive
For eight years, Cathy Ballard-Sugars hosts the "South Norfolk Jordan Bridge Walk w/a Purpose." Ballard- Sugars came up with the idea because she loves to walk the Jordan Bridge for exercise.
Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite supply chain delays
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Virginia Aquaplex was slated to open this summer, but supply chain issues have delayed construction. The facility is set to open around fall 2022. Some of the features inside include a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard competition programming pool, 1,500 seats for spectators and an outdoor splashdown park. “To […]
Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for a woman in Virginia Beach
According to the Virginia State Police, 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington was last seen the night of August 17 around 10 p.m. in the area of Thalia Trace Drive.
WAVY News 10
Community members, city officials react to back-to-back shootings in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Community members, city officials react to back-to-back …. Local organization to host art show and gala in October …. Community leaders to host Hampton Roads Happiness …. Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ …. Virginia Beach Taco Festival returns this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some Portsmouth residents face eviction even though rent relief checks are coming
At the Stone Ridge apartments in Portsmouth, some residents face eviction even though some have proof that rent relief checks are coming.
Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney urges those with info about shootings to come forward
As Norfolk police investigate two deadly shootings that happened in a matter of hours on Thursday afternoon, the Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi tells 10 On Your Side that there is something residents can do to make Norfolk a safer place.
WAVY News 10
Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian retires
A beloved member of the Woodstock Elementary School community retired on Wednesday after serving the Virginia Beach school for more than two decades. Read more: https://bit.ly/3SY47w9.
Williamsburg to host Future Festivals
The city is set to host eight Future Festivals that residents can take part in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man fatally struck while trying to assist disabled vehicle on Indian River Rd in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police say a man died following a crash on Indian River Road Thursday evening.
WAVY News 10
Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in …. Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite …. First community clinic for monkeypox vaccine will …. Operation School Supplies in Virginia Beach. Governor Youngkin wants to set aside $400 million …. New playground coming to...
WAVY News 10
I’m Kenneth Ferguson, 10 On Your Side: See You Later Wavy 10!
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Well, I’ve finally reached the end of my internship. I can’t believe how much experience I have gained from being here. I have had the chance to shadow so many different departments at the station. I was able to work with the newscast, production team, Hampton Roads Show, digital team, sales department, and of course the one I was assigned to, the promotions team. To be able to work with so many amazing people every day has been an honor.
WAVY News 10
Man fatally shot Saturday morning in Suffolk
Police say the shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Wilson Street. That's off of West Washington Street, near Carolina Road. Community leader reacts to man charged in Maple Ave. …. Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for a woman …. Local organization to host art show and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Community leader reacts to man charged in Maple Ave. shooting
The President of Stop the Violence 757 told 10 On Your Side it's great to see police charging him to show residents that something is being done.
Inmate found dead at Norfolk City Jail; investigation underway
An inmate at Norfolk City Jail was found dead Thursday afternoon.
3 men dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Fenner St in Norfolk
Police say three men were found dead on the scene and two other people were taken to a local hospital following a shooting in Norfolk on Thursday afternoon.
‘Nobody else needs to die here’: Plans to close Route 58 median after deadly accidents
"It means a lot to us to have this change for Shelby. Nobody else needs to die here."
Suffolk Council tables vote on proposed ‘Port 460’ project, wants ‘more questions answered’
In a 7-1 vote Wednesday night, Suffolk City Council tabled the proposed rezoning that would have allowed for the "Port 460" project to move forward on land just northwest of downtown.
Police identify man accused in deadly Maple Ave shooting in Portsmouth
Police say they are looking for a man charged in connection with a shooting that took the lives of four people in Portsmouth in early June.
Black-owned business showcase returns to Patrick Henry Mall
The showcase took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and gave black-owned businesses the opportunity to display their products or services that shoppers can browse and buy.
WAVY News 10
Man charged in Portsmouth 2-year-old’s death released on $20K bond
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Portsmouth toddler will be released from jail on a $20,000 bond. 2-year-old Mayze Moon was shot in the head on August 10 in a home in the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. He died in a hospital on Saturday.
Comments / 0