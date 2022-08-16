Read full article on original website
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 19, 2022
The Four Corners wildfire, west of Lake Cascade, is sparking evacuations in central Idaho. Here's what we know as of 12 p.m. on Aug. 19. There is an update on the murder case against Lori Vallow Daybell, the latest on Idaho's abortion bans, and a possible special legislative session. We also look at the risks posed by MacKay Dam, the impact of population growth on Idaho's water supply, and a heated library board meeting over books.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's first abortion ban takes effect
The first of Idaho’s slate of abortion bans takes effect Friday as legal challenges wind their way through the courts. Idaho Republican legislators passed the law last year, which bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. That’s before many women know they’re pregnant. Doctors who facilitate...
boisestatepublicradio.org
The August movie blues - What to Watch on Idaho Matters
August is not the best month to see a good film as movie studios often dump films they expect to underperform in late summer. So our resident movie critic, George Prentice, put together a list of some of his best tv and streaming shows, for all of you who want to turn up the air conditioning and settle down for an end-of-summer couch cuddle!
boisestatepublicradio.org
Without masks, are schools able to do enough to decrease the spread of COVID-19?
Many schools rely on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to make decisions on pandemic policies. The agency recently relaxed its guidelines, ending a recommendation to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19 and ending the specific recommendation for six feet of 'social distance' to decrease the spread of the virus. Masks following exposure are still recommended.
Comments / 0