Denver, CO

CBS Denver

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
Westword

Six Food Trucks Will Be Allowed Back on Prime Downtown Streets

Six food trucks could be allowed back in the busiest area of downtown's entertainment district next weekend. In late July, the Denver Police Department announced that food trucks would no longer be allowed to operate between 19th and 20th streets on Blake Street, 19th and 21st streets on Market Street, and 20th and 21st streets on Larimer on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
9NEWS

Shelter-in-place lifted after fugitive not found in home

AURORA, Colo. — There was a large police presence near the Denver and Aurora city line as officers attempted to negotiate who was believed to be holed up in a house near East 19th Avenue and Akron Street. A shelter-in-place was been issued for residents who live on Akron...
9NEWS

Police look for suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in the 2700 block of West Colfax Avenue Wednesday night. At about 10:38 p.m., the suspect vehicle, a silver SUV or sedan, was traveling eastbound and struck a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of West Colfax Avenue, according to police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Land Use
David Heitz

Opinion: Homeless hotel neighbor runs for Denver mayor

My neighbor three doors down in the Denver homeless hotel where I live is running for mayor. I think it’s incredibly rich that a formerly homeless person still living in supportive housing has his name on the ballot for mayor. While some formerly homeless people find it difficult to crawl out of a hole of despair, Jesse Lashawn Parris exudes the confidence of a winner.
CBS Denver

A shift in highway planning: no more capacity

"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...
Westword

Richard Crowther's Home, a Lab for Architectural Ecology, Could Be Demolished

The groundbreaking structure that renowned architect Richard Crowther created at 401 Madison Street as his own home has been purchased by Denver-based Mag Builders, which wants to scrape the structure and build two duplexes — if the city determines it is not a landmark and issues a Certificate for Demolition Eligibility. You can see the Denver Community Planning and Neighborhood report here; keep reading for Michael Paglia's piece on Richard Crowther published on.
Westword

RiNo Holdout La Casa de Manuel Is For Sale

After 68 years, La Casa de Manuel may finally close for good. Its building at 3158 Larimer Street is for sale, and at 84, Manuel Silva isn't ready for another move. Silva came to Denver in the ’50s with his father, mother and eight siblings; the family had $500 in life savings and dreams of opening a restaurant. They leased space at 2010 Larimer Street that had previously been occupied by a Japanese jeweler and opened Monterey House #1. By the ’70s, Silva had taken over the spot. He changed the name of the restaurant to La Casa de Manuel and filled the modest space with a half-dozen folk-art murals painted by Jose Castillo, a bellman at the Brown Palace.
OutThere Colorado

Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area. After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the...
Westword

Designs on Denver: Eugenia Di Girolamo Is High on the Mile High City

On a hot, sunny Thursday in August, Eugenia Di Girolamo is cooling off on an RTD bus taking her from Confluence Park to the Civic Center area and her new office as Denver’s chief urban designer. Denver’s first chief urban designer. Di Girolamo, a native of Italy, recently...
5280.com

4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs

The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.

