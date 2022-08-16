Read full article on original website
First Look at Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2
The sleuthing world of Sherlock Holmes expanded in 2020, when Netflix released Enola Holmes, a film focused on the famous detective's younger sister. This streaming project brought Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown into the titular role, while The Witcher's Henry Cavill followed in the footsteps of fellow superhero actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr. by playing Sherlock. Despite flying under the radar for many, Enola Holmes impressed with critics, garnering a certified fresh 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. The success of the first film was enough to green light a sequel, which has now debuted its first look.
She-Hulk Episode 1 Hidden QR Code Revealed
Thursday brought the premiere of the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it's safe to say that the episode is changing the ways fans look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to some surprising ties to existing MCU lore, the episode brought a worthy introduction to Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a character who has had her own complicated and unique story in the pages of Marvel Comics. In keeping up with a precedent set by previous episodes of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, the first episode of She-Hulk contained a blink-and-you'll-miss-it Easter egg giving fans a chance to check out that Marvel history. A QR code shown around 6 minutes into the episode, as Jen is entering a bar bathroom after accidentally transforming into She-Hulk for the first time, leads fans to a free digital copy of her first comic appearance in Savage She-Hulk #1.
Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Bringing Back One of Original Writers According to Jerry Bruckenheimer
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they had to address getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters." So, with a couple of familiar faces in tow, Disney presses on with another entry in the beloved franchise. It's been years since the last installment. But, as Maverick proves, audiences will hunker down for a familiar world if the story is told right. A lot of fans are wondering what shape the movie will take without Johnny Depp attached. But, a reinvigoration might be in order after so much time has passed.
Marvel Nabs Two Toy of the Year Awards, Including an Adorable LEGO Set
Marvel has been on a roll with all quadrants of their business. On the studio front they have been on a streak for over ten years, and it doesn't look like it's slowing up. They usually get nominated for awards every season and it seems that on the toy front it's no different. The company just recently won an award for toy of the year for two of their offerings. Marvel won Construction Toy of the Year with their I Am Groot LEGO set and Doll of the Year for their Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Collectible Dolls. This is no small feat for a comic book company and m definitely has to do with the viability of their studio offerings.
Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)
Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release
There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Couldn't Stop Laughing While Filming One Episode 1 Scene
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany says that she couldn't stop laughing while filming one specific Episode 1 scene. In an interview with Variety, the actress said that trying to talk to Smart Hulk and Jennifer Walters was kind of difficult. During a segment of the episode in the Gamma Lab, her character has a talk with Bruce Banner. However, not laughing at the big cardboard face hovering above Mark Ruffalo's head was a bit of a challenge. There's a lot of visual effects going on over with Marvel. (And a ton of talented people working very very hard to get it done.) It can be a bit surreal to be acting against so much negative space. But, Maslany got the hang of it before too long. However, that doesn't stop those initial moments from being a bit silly. Check out what she had to say about getting acquainted with that cardboard.
National Treasure 3 Script Really Good, Going to Nicolas Cage Shortly According to Jerry Bruckenheimer (Exclusive)
For fifteen years now there's been a lingering question for some Disney franchises, where is National Treasure 3? Talks about a sequel focusing on Nicolas Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates have been ongoing ever since then but nothing concrete has ever come up. Once Disney+ confirmed that a National Treasure TV series was headed to the streamer, and wouldn't feature Cage's character, it seemed like maybe the time had passed; but speaking in a new interview to promote Top Gun: Maverick with ComicBook.com series producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that a script for National Treasure 3 has been written and they're just waiting on Cage to approve it.
The Midnight Club First Look Released by Netflix
Netflix revealed the first look at The Midnight Club. Vanity Fair shared some images from the horror series. Christopher Pike's novel is getting its own adaptation. Mike Flanagan is handling this effort and been hyping it on social media for a while now. Longtime fans of the author have something to celebrate as there will be other Pike nods throughout The Midnight Club. Flanagan isn't running everything here though. Other directors handling this series include Viet Nguyen (Lucifer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Morgan Beggs (Once Upon a Time, Smallville), Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (Creepshow, The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Michael Fimognari (DP: The Haunting of Hill House, director: To All the Boys: Always and Forever). Things get rolling on Netflix October 7th. Check out the first look for yourself down below!
Avatar Removed From Disney+ Ahead of Re-Release
The biggest movie of all time has suddenly been removed from the Disney+ streaming lineup. Avatar, from director James Cameron, broke records after it was released in 2009, and spawned a franchise that will eventually consist of five feature films. This December will see the first Avatar sequel hit theaters, with an Avatar re-release planned on the big screen before that. It seems like Avatar is more popular now than it has been in a decade, so it comes as a bit of a surprise to see Disney remove it from its roster.
Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Turns Spidey Into Horrifying Saul Goodman
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC has a lot of amazing mods, but one of the latest ones could be the best of them all: the ability to play as Albuquerque's finest lawyer, Saul Goodman. Of course, Saul Goodman is a character played by actor Bob Odenkirk. The character was introduced in season 2 of Breaking Bad as a lawyer for Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. The scummy lawyer was so beloved by fans that the creators created a spin-off that served as both a prequel and a sequel to Breaking Bad called Better Call Saul. Its 6 season run just concluded, putting closure on the story of Saul Goodman once and for all.
HBO Max Tries to Stop The Bleeding With a 40% Discount on Subscriptions
HBO Max is in a bit of a tailspin. Since shelving the Batgirl movie earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery has been going on a cost-cutting and restructuring rampage that has included layoffs and tons of cancelled shows. At this point, you might be wondering whether or not you should cancel your subscription. Perhaps you already have. Maybe you were thinking about subscribing to watch the upcoming House of the Dragon Game of Thrones prequel series but the shakeup at HBO Max has put you off. If this is the case, Warner Bros. Discovery is hoping that you will weather the storm with a discount deal that offers as much as 40% off a subscription if you pre-pay for a full year.
She-Hulk Fans Are Thrilled With Episode 1
She-Hulk is finally here and fans are ecstatic about what they got from the premiere. People crowded Disney+ again to see Marvel Studios' latest series. Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk. The first episode gave fans a taste of the comedic tone for this show. Walters is a lawyer first and foremost, so she didn't want to do the big training montage that has become key for so many of these MCU projects. Things got a bit more interesting near the end as She-Hulk is now probably going to be on a lot of people's radar going forward. Mark Ruffalo returned as the Hulk and teased some new developments for the Avenger. A single spaceship hasn't ignited this kind of speculation since Loki. With fourth wall breaking, and more ties tot the larger MCU than most people expected, the ride is just getting going. Check out a bunch of posts about the premiere down below! (Well, that and some nods to Captain America potentially hooking up…)
Will Smith Makes Bizarre Return to Social Media
Will Smith is testing the social media waters again after taking a hiatus following his controversial Oscars moment. It's been almost a month since Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock in an emotional video. Of course, Smith's apology was for slapping the comedian live on stage at the Academy Awards moments before winning the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard. While Rock has continued to perform his stand-up routine across the country, Smith has kept a much lower profile, as many of his acting gigs have dried up. With his apologies finally out of the way, Will Smith is now looking to rejoin social media again.
She-Hulk: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference in Episode 1
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now out into the world, and it's making us look at the past, present and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a whole new light. The live-action series follows the adventures of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer in Los Angeles whose life is forever changed when she accidentally gets powers similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). As the first episode dove into the specifics of that origin story, it also provided fans with a surprising number of Easter eggs and references, both to She-Hulk canon, and to the larger mythos of the MCU.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Predator, Sandman & More
What an assortment of books to hit the top ten this week! It has a bit of everything, from the return of EIGHT BILLION GENIES to a highly controversial book that has caused an "ultimate fallout" in the comic community. The recent media releases of PREY and SANDMAN also bring some key issues to the spotlight. Speculators got a wealth of new information this week, in the form of a new show based on DARK SPACES WILDFIRE. We also received a glimpse of new character appearances in SHE-HULK and the upcoming IRONHEART series. The MCU announcement of SECRET WARS rekindles the interest in a specific book in the Spider-Man mythos. Finally, Poison Ivy is the prominent subject of a beautiful 1:50 ratio that has caught many collectors' eyes!
Stargirl Star Luke Wilson Opens Up on Sibling Rivalry With Loki Star Owen Wilson
Fans have always been more enthusiastic about the idea of a Marvel/DC rivalry than most of the creative people working for either company -- either on the comics or screen side of things. But it's easy to wonder whether celebrity brothers Luke and Owen Wilson have any kind of competitive spirit behind them, especially since they both waited for years to do superhero work, before Luke landed on Stargirl and Owen headed to Loki right around the same time. But according to Luke, whose show will drop its third season on August 31, that isn't the case at all.
Alison Brie Calls GLOW Cancellation "Greatest Heartbreak" of Her Career
Back in 2020, many shows and movies were postponed or canceled due to the pandemic, and one of the most shocking cancellations was Netflix's GLOW. The cast and crew had already begun production on the fourth and final season, but Netflix decided to pull the plug on the series anyway. Over the last couple of years, many have expressed hope for a GLOW movie, but it doesn't look hopeful. GLOW star Alison Brie has been busy promoting her new movie, Spin Me Round, and the topic of GLOW came up while chatting with Decider.
She-Hulk Premiere Teases What Iron Man and Hulk Did During The Blip
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just revealed what Tony Stark and Bruce Banner were doing during the Blip. In the first episode of the Disney+ series, Jennifer Walters asks her cousin how he had a "Gamma Lab" in Mexico where he figured out how to turn himself back into his human form. Hulk explains that Iron Man built this lab and it was on loan until they faced Thanos. From there, the two "Science Bros" experimented on his blood and Stark did a lot of complaining about Captain America. This is completely understandable after seeing their reunion in Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, it looks like Banner is still not over the loss of his friends and has retreated back to his lab because of the car accident that gave Jen her powers and broke his inhibitor. He tried to give She-Hulk the crash course in superheroing, but it doesn't seem like she has any interest in that lifestyle. After that little stunt in the courtroom at the end of Episode 1, maybe that's poised to change as the series goes on.
Rick and Morty to Release Special Episode Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is getting ready for a special new immersive episode ahead of Season 6 of the series! The highly anticipated original animated series is gearing up to return to Adult Swim early next month, and part of the major tease for the new episodes have been a series of mysterious trailers hyping up "Wormageddon." This was teased to be tied into the events of the Citadel's destruction at the end of the fifth season, and only recently was it confirmed to be a huge new event bringing in fans around the world to discover real world locations.
