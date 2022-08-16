Read full article on original website
Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ walk and supply drive
For eight years, Cathy Ballard-Sugars hosts the "South Norfolk Jordan Bridge Walk w/a Purpose." Ballard- Sugars came up with the idea because she loves to walk the Jordan Bridge for exercise.
Williamsburg to host Future Festivals
The city is set to host eight Future Festivals that residents can take part in.
Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival returns to Town Point Park
The festival, presented by Optima Health, is the longest-running outdoor jazz festival in the area.
Free food, book bag for kids at Chick-Fil-A in Hampton
On Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., kids ages one to 18 years old can enjoy a free meal at the Chick-Fil-A located at 110 Marketplace Drive.
Black-owned business showcase returns to Patrick Henry Mall
The showcase took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and gave black-owned businesses the opportunity to display their products or services that shoppers can browse and buy.
Wine, Women & Fishing event to be held in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're a woman who enjoys wine, fishing, or both, the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation and Eastern Virginia Medical School have teamed up again with an event for you. "Wine, Women & Fishing" will be held for the 20th year on Sunday, Aug. 21...
13News Now Vault: Back-to-school fashions of the 1980s and 1990s
NORFOLK, Va. — When it comes to heading back to school, getting that perfect look can be a make-or-break moment for a lot of kids. Few decades captured that excitement like the 1980s, one of the trendiest and flashiest times in fashion. It was all about big and bright, from high-top sneakers to hot pink shades, striped polo shirts, flipped-up brims, and baggy jean jackets.
College student’s suitcase flies off car on I-95, thousands in items missing
A Michigan family was traveling through Virginia to bring their son back to school when his luggage flew off the car and went missing.
Ocean Breeze Water Park in Virginia Beach Review--Was It Worth It?
( valiza14/Adobe Stock Images) Kids all around Hampton Roads are headed back to start the school year. As the weather cools off, many families are trying to squeeze in that last bit of fun before schedules fill up and the sun hides away for the fall.
Community members, city officials react to back-to-back shootings in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Community members, city officials react to back-to-back …. Local organization to host art show and gala in October …. Community leaders to host Hampton Roads Happiness …. Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ …. Virginia Beach Taco Festival returns this weekend.
Before and After School Programs
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Details on before and after school programs at the YMCA of South Hampton Roads. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by YMCA of South Hampton Roads.
Water Country USA to reopen after two-day closure
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — After an unexpected two-day closure, Water Country USA says it is ready to welcome guests, just in time for the weekend. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment announced its Williamsburg water park would be shut down on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19 "due to an unforeseen maintenance issue".
Local foodbank hosting drive-thru distribution event
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is holding its next drive-thru distribution.
Smiley Faces Sunflower Farm Now Open In Gloucester
GLOUCESTER –A new sunflower farm is open for business in Gloucester. A few years ago, April Poland visited Snead’s Farm in Fredericksburg, VA, and came away impressed. So much so that it inspired her to open Smiley Faces Sunflower Farm in the northern part of Gloucester County. Want...
Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for a woman in Virginia Beach
According to the Virginia State Police, 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington was last seen the night of August 17 around 10 p.m. in the area of Thalia Trace Drive. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/critical-missing-adult-alert-issued-for-a-woman-in-virginia-beach/
Some Portsmouth residents face eviction even though rent relief checks are coming
At the Stone Ridge apartments in Portsmouth, some residents face eviction even though some have proof that rent relief checks are coming.
Plans to build over ‘concrete mountain’ off I-264 approved by Virginia Beach City Council
The Virginia Beach City Council has voted to approve a local real estate developer's plans to build over the concrete mountain off Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach.
Suspects accused of terrorizing customers, employees during robberies
Men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.
Pushback against development in Suffolk
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian …. Water Country USA closed Thursday, Friday due to …. Judge reinstates North Carolina’s 20-week abortion …. Community fair Thursday in Norfolk’s Park Place neighborhood. Man seriously hurt in shooting on Oak Leaf Place …. Something...
