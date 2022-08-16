ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

13News Now

13News Now Vault: Back-to-school fashions of the 1980s and 1990s

NORFOLK, Va. — When it comes to heading back to school, getting that perfect look can be a make-or-break moment for a lot of kids. Few decades captured that excitement like the 1980s, one of the trendiest and flashiest times in fashion. It was all about big and bright, from high-top sneakers to hot pink shades, striped polo shirts, flipped-up brims, and baggy jean jackets.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Community members, city officials react to back-to-back shootings in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Community members, city officials react to back-to-back …. Local organization to host art show and gala in October …. Community leaders to host Hampton Roads Happiness …. Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ …. Virginia Beach Taco Festival returns this weekend.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Before and After School Programs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Details on before and after school programs at the YMCA of South Hampton Roads. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by YMCA of South Hampton Roads.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Water Country USA to reopen after two-day closure

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — After an unexpected two-day closure, Water Country USA says it is ready to welcome guests, just in time for the weekend. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment announced its Williamsburg water park would be shut down on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19 "due to an unforeseen maintenance issue".
peninsulachronicle.com

Smiley Faces Sunflower Farm Now Open In Gloucester

GLOUCESTER –A new sunflower farm is open for business in Gloucester. A few years ago, April Poland visited Snead’s Farm in Fredericksburg, VA, and came away impressed. So much so that it inspired her to open Smiley Faces Sunflower Farm in the northern part of Gloucester County. Want...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Pushback against development in Suffolk

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian …. Water Country USA closed Thursday, Friday due to …. Judge reinstates North Carolina’s 20-week abortion …. Community fair Thursday in Norfolk’s Park Place neighborhood. Man seriously hurt in shooting on Oak Leaf Place …. Something...
SUFFOLK, VA

