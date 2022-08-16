ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Daily Mail

LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped

Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner

Earlier this month, Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after she was arrested at an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's already been in Russian custody for several months now. Many people have been speaking out on her behalf over the past few months and that includes her ex-wife.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Rusty Wallace Announcement

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York for the 90 lap Go Bowling at The Glen race on dirt. And a NASCAR legend is going to be giving the starting command. According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will be giving the start engines command this Sunday. It's been a long time since Wallace raced at Watkins Glen, and he made the most of his time on the track.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job

Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jay Monahan
Greg Norman
Tiger Woods
Daily Mail

LIV Golf's Pat Perez becomes the second player to opt out of the lawsuit against the PGA Tour, admitting he 'didn't really think it through' and has 'no ill feelings' toward the Tour

Pat Perez has become the latest LIV Golf star to remove himself from the antitrust lawsuit leveled at the PGA Tour. On August 3, 11 LIV Golfers sued the Tour, challenging the suspensions handed down for their defection. Carlos Ortiz has since removed himself from the lawsuit and now, he...
GOLF
#Golf World#Liv Golf#Espn#The Washington Post
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"

Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
NBA
thecomeback.com

LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour

LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf player pours cold water on rumours of animosity with best pal

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has divided so much opinion in the golf world, even leading to tempestuous outbursts by players involved. If you didn't know, DP World Tour pro Eddie Pepperell has been one of the most prominent voices speaking out against it LIV. In an interview with The...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL
The Spun

Keyontae Johnson Announces His Transfer Decision: Fans React

Former Florida Gators star Keyontae Johnson has announced his transfer decision to join the Kansas State basketball program in 2022-23. He took to Instagram to make the announcement on Saturday. Johnson hasn't played since collapsing with a heart issue during a game against Florida State on December 12, 2020. But...
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

