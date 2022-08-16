Read full article on original website
Related
LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped
Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
Will Zalatoris suffers scary injury at BMW Championship on quest to repeat after FedEx St. Jude Championship win
Will Zalatoris is fresh off of a victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His win drew the attention of a number of public figures and he seemed primed for another big weekend at the BMW Championship. However, Zalatoris suffered an apparent injury on Saturday during the third round, per Golf.com’s Jack Hirsh.
Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner
Earlier this month, Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after she was arrested at an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's already been in Russian custody for several months now. Many people have been speaking out on her behalf over the past few months and that includes her ex-wife.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News
The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Rusty Wallace Announcement
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York for the 90 lap Go Bowling at The Glen race on dirt. And a NASCAR legend is going to be giving the starting command. According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will be giving the start engines command this Sunday. It's been a long time since Wallace raced at Watkins Glen, and he made the most of his time on the track.
After sleeping in a van overnight, a longshoreman shot 64 and qualified for this week's PGA Tour Champions event
A hot-handed Californian made it back-to-back bogey-free qualifying successes from one coast to the other in Tuesday’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Open qualifier at The Links at Hiawatha Landing. Tim Bogue, from Windsor in Sonoma County, made eight birdies at the Apalachin golf course in a round of 64...
Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job
Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
RELATED PEOPLE
Jordan Spieth Doesn't Listen to Caddie Michael Greller, Ends Up in Water
Jordan Spieth didn't listen to his caddie and paid the price.
Interaction Between Jordan Spieth, Caddie Is Going Viral After His Double Bogey
Sometimes, Jordan Spieth's creativity produces a jaw-dropping moment on the golf course. Other times, it leaves fans wondering why he didn't just listen to his caddie. Unfortunately for Spieth, this Saturday's round at the BMW Championship featured a head-scratching moment. Spieth found himself in a bunker for his second shot...
LIV Golf's Pat Perez becomes the second player to opt out of the lawsuit against the PGA Tour, admitting he 'didn't really think it through' and has 'no ill feelings' toward the Tour
Pat Perez has become the latest LIV Golf star to remove himself from the antitrust lawsuit leveled at the PGA Tour. On August 3, 11 LIV Golfers sued the Tour, challenging the suspensions handed down for their defection. Carlos Ortiz has since removed himself from the lawsuit and now, he...
Rickie Fowler has rebuffed LIV Golf offers, but how long can he actually resist? | Opinion
Rickie Fowler has resisted LIV Golf to this point, but the former top-10 golfer hasn't shut the door completely, either.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Brett Favre's Daughter Announces Transfer For Beach Volleyball
Breleigh Favre, the daughter of Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, will continue her collegiate career at LSU. LSU announced Thursday that Favre is joining the Tigers' beach volleyball team as a graduate transfer from Southern Mississippi. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our roster,” head coach Russell Brock...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"
Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
NBA・
thecomeback.com
LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour
LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
Golf.com
Hideki Matsuyama caught in sticky rules situation — and Jon Rahm defends him
Jon Rahm was disgusted. From just off the green, though with his ball pinned against the collar of thicker rough, he left his chip shot a disappointing 14 feet short on the 7th at Wilmington Country Club. Rahm bent over in frustration. He then helped relieve Hideki Matsuyama. In a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf player pours cold water on rumours of animosity with best pal
The LIV Golf Invitational Series has divided so much opinion in the golf world, even leading to tempestuous outbursts by players involved. If you didn't know, DP World Tour pro Eddie Pepperell has been one of the most prominent voices speaking out against it LIV. In an interview with The...
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL・
Keyontae Johnson Announces His Transfer Decision: Fans React
Former Florida Gators star Keyontae Johnson has announced his transfer decision to join the Kansas State basketball program in 2022-23. He took to Instagram to make the announcement on Saturday. Johnson hasn't played since collapsing with a heart issue during a game against Florida State on December 12, 2020. But...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
603K+
Followers
72K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0