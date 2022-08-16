ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WPMI

One dead in Bay Minette following officer involved shooting

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit, an investigation is underway regarding an officer involved shooting in Bay Minette. On Saturday, at approximately 10:25 a.m., an officer with the Bay Minette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lower Street near the Douglasville Community.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
FOLEY, AL
Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL
WTOK-TV

Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Williamson High School student arrested for having gun on campus

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A picture posted online of a student at Williamson High School holding a gun resulted in the arrest of the student on Wednesday. The picture depicts the juvenile pointing the gun at the camera. Mobile Police said the juvenile was charged with a probation violation...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Person shot multiple times at UHaul on Springhill Ave

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, at approximately 2:09 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Springhill Avenue in reference to one shot. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is a developing story.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Second suspect arrested in Johnson Road trailer park shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a second man accused of shooting someone during an argument in Theodore. It happened July 10 at a trailer park on Johnson Road. Police said Austin Cook and Austin Ford shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Ford...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Victim shot multiple times at Springhill Avenue near Broad Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are following some breaking news we are following out of Mobile this morning. It’s an active police scene along the 900 block of Springhill Avenue near Broad Street. The Mobile Police Department reports a person was shot multiple times at this location. Officers responded...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Police: Man shot by girlfriend's ex at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to 3250 Dauphin Street, Dauphin Gate Apartments, in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot multiple times by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim was transported to the...
MOBILE, AL

