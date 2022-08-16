Read full article on original website
WPMI
One dead in Bay Minette following officer involved shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit, an investigation is underway regarding an officer involved shooting in Bay Minette. On Saturday, at approximately 10:25 a.m., an officer with the Bay Minette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lower Street near the Douglasville Community.
Bay Minette police officer involved in deadly shooting Saturday morning
UPDATE (3:55 p.m.): According to the release, an officer within the Bay Minette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lower St. at around 10:25 a.m. Saturday morning when the officer asked Otis French Jr., the driver of the car, to “exit the vehicle so the officer could show him the equipment violation and issue […]
Mississippi man wanted for molestation leads officers on a chase through four cities
A Mississippi man wanted on a molestation charge led officers on a chase through four gulf coast cities. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officers with the Biloxi Police Department attempted to stop John Pierre, 42, of Biloxi, on a molestation charge when the police pursuit started. Pierre then reportedly led...
5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
BCSO SWAT ends Robertsdale 4 day standoff with arrest
It took the Baldwin County Sheriff's SWAT team hours of negotiations and a battering ram to get a Robertsdale man in custody that had barricaded himself inside a home with a gun and two young children.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
WPMI
Williamson High School student arrested for having gun on campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A picture posted online of a student at Williamson High School holding a gun resulted in the arrest of the student on Wednesday. The picture depicts the juvenile pointing the gun at the camera. Mobile Police said the juvenile was charged with a probation violation...
2 including teen arrested for high school, car dealership break-ins: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 20-year-old and a 13-year-old for “burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle,” at Baker High School over the weekend. On Monday, Aug. 15 at around 7:50 a.m., officers responded to Baker High School “concerning a burglary that occurred over the weekend,” […]
Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
WEAR
Deputies: 23-year-old, 4 teens arrested for multiple Escambia County vehicle burglaries
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old and four teens were arrested after multiple attempted vehicle burglaries took place in Escambia County over the weekend, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Escambia County deputies arrested Keshaun Jenkins, 23, early Sunday morning after they say Jenkins, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old...
WEAR
Deputies: Driver found dead with gunshot wound to head following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head after a crash Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the victim is a man. A homicide investigation is now underway. Authorities responded to the scene at Santa Fe Circle...
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Person shot multiple times at UHaul on Springhill Ave
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, at approximately 2:09 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Springhill Avenue in reference to one shot. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is a developing story.
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man charged with fatal hit-and run claims he ran over cardboard box
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man charged in the fatal hit-and-run crash on Bayou Texar bridge early Monday morning told police in an arrest report he thought he had run over a cardboard box. John Kings, 37, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death for the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Second suspect arrested in Johnson Road trailer park shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a second man accused of shooting someone during an argument in Theodore. It happened July 10 at a trailer park on Johnson Road. Police said Austin Cook and Austin Ford shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Ford...
WALA-TV FOX10
Victim shot multiple times at Springhill Avenue near Broad Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are following some breaking news we are following out of Mobile this morning. It’s an active police scene along the 900 block of Springhill Avenue near Broad Street. The Mobile Police Department reports a person was shot multiple times at this location. Officers responded...
utv44.com
Police: Man shot by girlfriend's ex at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to 3250 Dauphin Street, Dauphin Gate Apartments, in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot multiple times by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim was transported to the...
Atmore man evades officers from 3 different jurisdictions, arrested
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man is in jail after he fled from three sets of police twice on Tuesday, according to officials with the Atmore Police Department. James Earl Ivy, 41, was driving a grey Dodge Journey when he was arrested. The Dodge Journey had a dealer tag that was possibly involved in […]
1 arrested following SWAT/barricade scene: Mobile Police, U.S. Marshals
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made an arrest Tuesday morning and confirmed a “swat/barricade” scene. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Starlit Avenue and Woodmere Tuesday, Aug. 16 before 9 a.m.. “The U.S. Marshals were executing a search warrant on a subject. The subject is […]
Victim found with life-threatening gunshot wound outside Mobile convenience store: Police
A gunshot victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were found wounded outside a convenience store in Mobile early Sunday morning, police said Monday. Officers responded to 2166 Wagner Street -- the address for the DP Two Stop convenience store -- around 12:56 a.m. Sunday, said police...
