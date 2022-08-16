Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Collider
‘Black Bird': The True Story of Serial Killer Larry Hall
Amongst Apple TV’s latest streak of hit drama TV series is the understated but incredible true story of Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) and serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), Black Bird. Owing to its brilliant casting, Mindhunter-like cinematography, and faithful adaptation of James Keene’s own 2010 memoir (In...
Collider
Why 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's Mention of [SPOILER] Undermines Its Message
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the season finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a spin-off of Freeform’s hit show Pretty Little Liars, took us to another small town in Pennsylvania — Millwood — as we follow five new girls who start to be stalked by someone using the infamous moniker of “A” to torture them and force them to reveal the truth. As the girls dig into and learn more about the mysterious suicide of Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo) at the Y2K rave 22 years prior, and her hidden connection to their mothers, the girls are also facing their own struggles. Faran (Zaria) must deal with her tumultuous relationship with her mother, while continuing to struggle with chronic back pain that is a result of the unrecommended scoliosis surgery her mother forced her to do as a child, so she could continue ballet. Noa (Maia Reficco) is suffering the judicial consequences of taking the fall for her mother’s drug addiction. Mouse (Malia Pyles) must face the trauma of her childhood that left her mother Elodie (Lea Salonga) anxious and overprotective.
RELATED PEOPLE
Leon Vitali death: Stanley Kubrick film ‘mainstay’ dies, aged 74
Stanley Kubrick collaborator Leon Vitali has died, aged 74.Vitali, who not only appeared in two Kubrick films, but worked as the director’s personal assistant, was described by the Kubrick estate on Sunday (21 August) as “the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films”.He had roles in 1975’s Barry Lydon, in which he played Lord Bullingdon, and Eyes Wide Shut (1999), which also features a nod to Vitali in the form of a newspaper headline read by Tom Cruise’s lead character.It was after his role in the former that Vitali struck up a friendship with Kubrick, and earned a...
Collider
L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our IMAX Screening of ‘Jaws’
If you’re a fan of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, IMAX, and live in the Los Angeles area, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Tuesday, August 30th at 7pm, Collider is partnering with IMAX for a free early screening of Spielberg’s masterpiece before it’s released in IMAX theaters around the country.
Collider
'Loki:' Owen Wilson Says He Got in Trouble For Sharing Spoilers
Working for one of the biggest film studios in the world definitely comes with its perks and restrictions and as Owen Wilson has gotten to find out, being a superhero involves both putting on a suit and keeping your secrets close to your chest. Wilson recently became one of the...
Collider
‘The English’ Images Spotlight Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in Mythical Western Drama Series
The Amazon Studios and BBC-produced upcoming period drama, The English, starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian), will tell the tale of two strangers in middle America coming together to cross the impossible—a terrorizing terrain built on "dreams and blood." Through Prime Video, the award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick's six-episode mythical television series teases the official first look images of the two stars running headfirst into an agonizing situation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'The Munsters': Lily and Herman Make Their Musical Debut on a 12-Inch Vinyl Single
Are you a Rob Zombie fan looking for the newest addition to your ever expanding vinyl collection? If so, we’ve got some news for you! Look no further, as the master of all things spooky-scary has announced the arrival of a new The Munsters themed single. Hear leading characters Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie) as you never have before as they cover the Sonny & Cher classic, “I Got You Babe.” Taking to where else but Instagram, the filmmaker shared the news with his fans today, informing those tuning in that the 12” single was up for grabs via Waxwork Records.
Collider
‘The Requin’ and ‘The Reef: Stalked’ Try Too Hard to Make Shark Movies Serious
Shark attack movies, perhaps the largest sect of the animal horror subgenre, are one of the strangest groups of films in cinema history. On one end of the spectrum is Jaws, the original blockbuster often considered one of the best films ever made. On the other end is the never-ending parade of low-budget shark movies the internet adores, like Sharknado and Sharktopus. Between those two poles are the mainstream, non-Jaws films that need to strike a balance between the two. Whereas some films manage to pull off this feat—Deep Blue Sea and The Shallows are probably the best examples—others struggle to find a way to take their aquatic horror seriously without veering into ridiculousness.
Collider
‘Starship Troopers’ Illustrates Just How Susceptible Audiences Are to Propaganda
As a satire of fascist propaganda, Starship Troopers is intended to be viewed as a meta film that the highly militaristic United Citizen Federation would make about itself. However, its status as satire was lost to audiences and critics upon release, who viewed it as nothing more than a typical sci-fi action flick, not dissimilar from countless others in the 90s film catalog. As a result, Starship Troopers ought to make the viewer consider a rather alarming question: if audiences were unable to pick out an over-the-top satirical propaganda piece from all the other media they consume, just how susceptible might they be to the real thing?
Comments / 0