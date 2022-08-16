Wichita Transit is reporting around 850 rides a day in the past week with public school students using the bus system to get to class. Senior Communications Specialist Nate Hinkel said there were 70 students per day using a summer free ride program to get to jobs and activities. He said the bus system is providing direct access to most of the middle schools and high schools. He said buses are full during the mornings and afternoons, and additional buses are being added to provide more capacity. He said during the spring, the system averaged 23,000 student rides per month.

