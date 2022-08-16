Read full article on original website
NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming yearEntrepreneur's JournalNew York City, NY
In response to delays with Neuralink, Elon Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about a partnership.Tech ReviewedNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
Unity Hill Barbeque in Yonkers urges resilience in face of gun violence
Yonkers residents gathered for the second annual Unity Hill Barbeque Saturday, which was an event dedicated to ending gun violence in the city.
Bender's Crusade: Clarkstown police officer who had leg amputated runs for fundraisers
Matthew Bender is not losing track of his life, even after a motorcycle accident last fall in Thiells meant his left leg had to be amputated below the knee.
Gov. Lamont: 15,000 low-income households in Connecticut to receive $250 per child
Some Connecticut families can expect to get an extra $257.87 per child, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.
Power & Politics Full Show: Health insurers on the hot seat; Independent Party backs Rob Hotaling for gov
News 12 was at the State Capitol this week where health insurers were on the hot seat. Carriers are asking to raise rates by 20% on average next year. Also, Connecticut’s Independent Party endorsed the Republican candidate for governor in 2018 – that was Bob Stefanowski then. But now, the party is going in a different direction, and putting banking executive Rob Hotaling on the ballot.
Police: 4 from the Bronx killed in Puerto Rico car crash
Four people from the Bronx were killed in a car crash in Puerto Rico, officers say.
Humane Long Island accuses Suffolk workers of 'mowing down' hundreds of turtles
Humane Long Island says hundreds of snapping turtles were "mowed down" in Sayville..
KIYC: Woman fights for compensation after car gets swallowed by sinkhole in Essex County
Lizette Pagan’s car was totaled when the ground gave way beneath her as she was driving through Branch Brook Park in Belleville on August 9.
Bridgeport family seeks help after fire displaces them from their home
A Bridgeport family is asking for the public's help after a fire tore through their building last week.
Trenton family seeking answers for death of their 3-month-old son
A family from Trenton is seeking answers after they say their son died from injuries while in someone else's care.
NYPD: 3 people in custody, 2 still wanted in death of Bronx taxi driver
Three young people are now behind bars in connection to the death of Bronx taxi driver Kutin Gyimah.
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
NYPD: Bronx man, passenger killed in ATV-semitruck collision
Officers say 22-year-old Angel Lopez, of the Bronx, was driving an ATV over the Queensboro Bridge with a passenger when they crashed into a Freightliner tractor.
ALERT CENTER: Bear spotted outside Monroe restaurant
John Jackson says he was bartending the lunch shift at Captain's Table when he spotted a large black bear who wanted to stop by for lunch.
Gov. Hochul orders suspect of unprovoked attack who was released due to bail reform back in jail
Van Phu Bui, 55, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder after surveillance video appeared to show him hitting a man who was left in a coma.
Newburgh man pleads guilty to hate crime in threat against off-duty officer and son
William Ryan, 60, admitted to menacing as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.
Residents: St. Roch Church carnival badly damages Greenwich school field
A church carnival left a public-school field badly damaged, causing some controversy in Greenwich.
News 12
Former Yankee closer Mariano Rivera opens Port Jefferson Honda dealership
Yankee great Mariano Rivera cut the ribbon Saturday as the new owner of Mariano Rivera Honda in Port Jefferson. He met fans for a photo op and gave out free car washes, but Rivera said he was not just there to sell cars. "We just want to be the best....
Police: 2 shot near Bridgeport Mayor Ganim's office
The shooting happened on State Street, across from Mayor Joe Ganim’s office.
Police: New video surfaces of fatal attack on Bronx cab driver, 3 people in custody
Police have released new video of the attack that killed a cab driver from the Bronx allegedly by customers in Queens who didn’t want to pay the fare. Officers have also identified a suspect.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: NYPD searches for suspects in Bronx street shooting
Police are searching for multiple suspects in connection to a shooting in Morrisania.
