News 12 was at the State Capitol this week where health insurers were on the hot seat. Carriers are asking to raise rates by 20% on average next year. Also, Connecticut’s Independent Party endorsed the Republican candidate for governor in 2018 – that was Bob Stefanowski then. But now, the party is going in a different direction, and putting banking executive Rob Hotaling on the ballot.

