NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming yearEntrepreneur's JournalNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
In response to delays with Neuralink, Elon Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about a partnership.Tech ReviewedNew York City, NY
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
Police continue search for teen suspect, witness in NYC taxi driver’s death
EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — Police are still on the hunt for a teenage girl who allegedly took part in the assault that led to the death of a taxi driver in Queens and another teenage girl who witnessed it. Austin Amos and Nickolas Porter, both 20, and a 15-year-old girl were arrested by police on […]
Suspect released on bail in Bronx sucker-punch attack back in custody
A man released on bail one day after police say he sucker-punched an unsuspecting victim is now back in custody.
Complex
NYC Cab Driver and Father of 4 Allegedly Killed by Group Who Refused to Pay Fare
A 52-year-old taxi driver in New York City died this week after he was attacked by a group of people who didn’t pay their fare. News 12 reports the altercation happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 in the Edgemere neighborhood of the Bronx, near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard. Police released footage of the assault, which shows the victim, Kutin Gyimah, getting beaten by five passengers. The suspects police have identified range in age from 13 to 20.
Rikers inmate allegedly stabbed a correction captain in the neck, officials say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Rikers Island inmate behind bars for an alleged murder stabbed a correction captain in the neck Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The incident occurred at the George R. Vierno Center at around 2:25 p.m., according to the Department of Corrections. The officer is in stable condition at a local hospital. The […]
Police: 2 bodies discovered with gunshot wounds inside vehicle in Paterson
Police say a man and woman were found in the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
Correction department captain stabbed in the neck at Rikers Island complex
A correction department captain was stabbed in the neck at Rikers Island Tuesday afternoon.
Arrest made in May homicide outside Hookah Lounge
One of three suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old back in May is now in jail, according to jail records. — One of three suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old back in May is now in jail, according to jail records.
NYPD: 3 people in custody, 2 still wanted in death of Bronx taxi driver
Three young people are now behind bars in connection to the death of Bronx taxi driver Kutin Gyimah.
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
Newburgh man pleads guilty to hate crime in threat against off-duty officer and son
William Ryan, 60, admitted to menacing as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Health & Mental Hygiene Employee, Ivy Woodburn, 65, Arrested
On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 0002 hours, the following 65-year-old female off-duty New York city employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 6th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Ivy Woodburn. NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene. Charges:. DWI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
Man, 31, stabbed to death on Brooklyn street, two others injured
Three men were stabbed, one fatally, in a bloody fight near a Brooklyn park Saturday, police said. The men, who police sources said were all delivery workers, were hanging out on the corner of 44th St. and Seventh Ave., near Sunset Park, when they were knifedd at about 1 a.m., cops said. . One of the men, Yener Rodas, 31, was stabbed repeatedly in the chest and once in the shoulder, cops said. ...
Woman escapes from police custody, currently on the loose in the Bronx
Police say a woman is on the loose after escaping police custody in the Bronx Wednesday.
Spring Valley police seek public's help in solving fatal stabbing probe
According to the victim's family, 20-year-old Stalin Alexander De La Cruz Tigsilema was walking home when he was stabbed several times in the stomach, chest, and back.
ON THE LOOSE: Female detainee walks out of Bronx police station
The 33-year-old woman walked out the front door of the 44th Precinct stationhouse around 8:15 p.m. She was uncuffed at the time. Police said she’d been arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident.
wabcradio.com
Arrest Made in Brutal Unprovoked Attack Outside Bronx Restaurant
NEW YORK (77WABC) — A few hours after the NYPD released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week, detectives arrested a suspect. Authorities charged 55-year-old Bui Van Phu with attempted murder in connection with an unprovoked attack in front of...
NBC New York
Suspect Back on Street, Charges Downgraded for Skull-Cracking KO Punch Outside NYC Restaurant
The suspect accused of brutally beating another man in an unprovoked attack after following him outside a New York City restaurant is back on the street, as the attempted murder charges he faced have been downgraded. Police said Bui Van Phu was out of jail Thursday on supervised release, and...
EXCLUSIVE: Parents, police reveal new info surrounding death of missing Port Jervis woman
Brittany Hendershot’s family gathered Friday at their home in Port Jervis just like they do each year on her birthday, but instead of celebrating this year they are planning her funeral.
N.J. teen shot to death while hosting party
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an Irvington teenager who was hosting a party at his home on Friday night. Kansley Moneus, 17, of Maple Avenue, was shot after a dispute with another male, authorities said Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
thesource.com
[WATCH] NJ Rapper Albee Al Released From Jail After Beating 2nd Murder Case In A Decade
After almost three years behind bars “Ten Toes Down” rapper Albee Al has finally been released from jail after beating his second murder charge in the past eight years. Al was arrested on August 23, 2019 on two counts of attempted murder and illegal weapons charges in a shooting that took place in Passaic County, NJ. After a three year long legal battle, Al was acquitted of all charges, making this the second murder charge beat by the rapper in less than ten years.
