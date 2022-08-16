Three men were stabbed, one fatally, in a bloody fight near a Brooklyn park Saturday, police said. The men, who police sources said were all delivery workers, were hanging out on the corner of 44th St. and Seventh Ave., near Sunset Park, when they were knifedd at about 1 a.m., cops said. . One of the men, Yener Rodas, 31, was stabbed repeatedly in the chest and once in the shoulder, cops said. ...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO