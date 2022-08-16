ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Cab Driver and Father of 4 Allegedly Killed by Group Who Refused to Pay Fare

A 52-year-old taxi driver in New York City died this week after he was attacked by a group of people who didn’t pay their fare. News 12 reports the altercation happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 in the Edgemere neighborhood of the Bronx, near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard. Police released footage of the assault, which shows the victim, Kutin Gyimah, getting beaten by five passengers. The suspects police have identified range in age from 13 to 20.
