Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix Reveals New Photo of The Addams Family From ‘Wednesday’ Reboot
As it prepares to release another teaser for its Addams Family series Wednesday, streaming service Netflix shares a new snapshot of the ghoulish family. “Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family,” Netflix declared in its latest Twitter post. “Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.”
The Addams Family: First look at Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as the Parents
There is no doubt that Jenna Ortega has completely embody the role of the iconic Wednesday Addams in the latest promotional photos for the highly anticipated Tim Burton’s Netflix series, but now that we see the rest of the family, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luiz Guzmán as...
toofab.com
See Catherine Zeta Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Addams for New Netflix Series
The two are seen in new images from Wednesday, alongside Jenna Ortega and Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday and Pugsley. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman are looking creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky in the first pictures of them in costume for Netflix's upcoming series "Wednesday." Zeta-Jones, 52, rocks the character's signature...
Collider
From 'Rocky and Bullwinkle' to 'Animaniacs': What Happened to Saturday Morning Cartoons?
Television animated series began with Crusader Rabbit in 1950, followed shortly by The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, a creation of Crusader Rabbit's producer Jay Ward. Animated series would reach immense popularity with the prime-time show The Flintstones in 1960, proving there was an audience for animation on TV. The Flintstones was the longest-running prime-time cartoon until it was overtaken by The Simpsons. As the 1960s wore on, the perception of animation was that it was a children's medium, prompting networks to move animated series from prime-time to Saturday mornings. A major touchstone event in cartoon history was in 1966, when all three major networks aired animation blocks on Saturday mornings. Nothing lasts forever, as they say, and after years of running on fumes the ritual drew its dying breath in 2014, when The CW canceled The Vortexx. So what happened?
RELATED PEOPLE
Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement
Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
Ashton Kutcher Reveals Rare Disease Diagnosis That Left Him Unable To See, Hear, Or Walk
Click here to read the full article. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about an autoimmune disease he was diagnosed with that left him unable to see, hear, or walk. The actor shared the diagnosis in an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said in a clip shared by Access Hollywood. The That ’70s Show alum added, “It took me like a year to build it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Sends Condolences To Paul Sorvino’s Daughter After His Death
Actress Maureen McCormick of The Brady Bunch is adding her voice to the many who have offered condolences after the death of Paul Sorvino. Mira Sorvino, Paul Sorvino’s daughter, shared the sad news with the world on Monday. McCormick would share her thoughts in reply to Mira’s original announcement on Twitter. Paul Sorvino was 83 years old.
Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies
Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL・
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner on John Dutton Death Rumors
Kevin Costner is dishing on “Yellowstone” Season 5!. “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Costner on the future of his character John Dutton. When asked about the new season, Costner said, “There’s some underlying currents that I actually identify… It’s the land that’s at war.”
Brad Pitt Speaks Out About Controversial Ana de Armas Casting as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’
Following the recent backlash over Ana de Armas portraying Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in Netlfix’s “Blonde,” Brad Pitt is speaking out about the casting decision of his upcoming produced film. While speaking about de Armas’ portrayal of Monroe in “Blonde,” Brad Pitt told Entertainment Tonight, “She is...
Chris Pratt Celebrates Son Jack’s Tenth Birthday in Sweet Message
Not that long ago, fans of Park and Recreation loved the slew of characters who made up the town of Pawnee. Among the lovable characters was the pure-hearted Andy Dwyer played by Chris Pratt. Known for his jokes and ability to pass on sound wisdom, Pratt moved past the show to become the leading man in Hollywood. Just a few projects taken on by Pratt include the Jurassic World franchise, the Amazon show The Terminal List, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and becoming the new voice of Mario. Not to mention, proving his range as an actor in The LEGO movie. While considered an A-List actor, at his heart, Pratt is nothing more than a loving father and husband.
These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time
John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
Comments / 0