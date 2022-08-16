Read full article on original website
Collider
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
Collider
Nick Cave’s Rejected and Utterly Insane Script for 'Gladiator 2'
The concept of a Gladiator sequel is one that has drifted around Hollywood for over 20 years, and in that time it hasn’t gotten any less ridiculous. The original Gladiator, Ridley Scott’s tribute to Ancient Rome that singlehandedly revived the sword-and-sandal genre, was a great film, but it also worked as a standalone experience without the need for future entries. The film followed Maximus (Russell Crowe), a legatus forced into becoming a slave after he is betrayed by Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a power-hungry emperor responsible for the deaths of Maximus’s wife and child. After rising through the ranks of the Colosseum’s gladiatorial contests, he defeats Commodus in a one-to-one duel before succumbing to his wounds, satisfied that he has avenged his family’s murder. It’s an ending that leaves little unresolved, and provides the perfect cap to one of Ridley Scott’s best films.
Collider
Jamie Foxx Releases 'Day Shift' Music Video Featuring Dave Franco
During the end credits of Netflix's new vampire flick Day Shift, an original song by Jamie Foxx & The BSB Boys titled "BUD (Mowing Down Vamps)" is featured. Now, an official music video for the song, featuring Foxx and Dave Franco, who both star in the film, has been released. The video is directed by Taylor Chien and also features J Young MDK and Sam Pounds.
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Collider
‘Black Bird': The True Story of Serial Killer Larry Hall
Amongst Apple TV’s latest streak of hit drama TV series is the understated but incredible true story of Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) and serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), Black Bird. Owing to its brilliant casting, Mindhunter-like cinematography, and faithful adaptation of James Keene’s own 2010 memoir (In...
Collider
You Know It’s a Wes Anderson Movie If... 8 Trademarks of the Talented Director
There is no doubt that Wes Anderson is one of the most influential and accomplished directors of our time. Throughout the years, his work has inspired many; surely, the director's enviable creativity never ceases to amaze anyone who appreciates cinema. The filmmaker debuted his first motion picture, Bottle Rocket, in 1996 and has been actively fascinating people with his distinctive art ever since.
Collider
'She-Hulk's Jessica Gao Reveals Which Movie Inspired Her 'Black Widow' Pitch
Jessica Gao is currently riding high on the successful launch of her Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The new superhero series is being well received by the fans and critics for its comedic tone, tight pacing, and its fresh take on superhero narratives. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is witty, breaks the fourth wall, Fleabag style, and is in complete control of her rage! One can only wonder why Gao wasn’t involved in any other Marvel project so far, however, in a recent interview with The Wrap, the Rick and Morty alum revealed details about her Black Widow pitch and that she was turned down for multiple projects by the studio starting a long-running joke between her and Marvel head Kevin Feige.
Collider
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Is Crowned Queen of Paramount+ Original Reality Series
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 just snagged the crown and has become Paramount+'s most-watched original reality series. On the stiletto heels of Paramount+ ordering an eighth season of All Stars, and VH1 renewing RuPaul's Drag Race for a fifteenth season following Season 14's eleven Primetime Emmy nominations, the world of reality drag is a force to be reckoned with.
Collider
'Stranger Things': What Happened to Eight and Will She Be Back?
The Duffer Brothers sure have set up a bleak scenario for Season 5 of Stranger Things. Set to be the hit sci-fi show’s last hurrah, next season will kick off with the small town of Hawkins taken over by the Upside Down and one of our heroes trapped inside her own mind, if not outright dead. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) seems to be in way over her head and will need more than just a little help from her friends to defeat a villain that is basically her on steroids. As a matter of fact, she could use a hand from some other former captives at the Hawkins Lab. Alas, Peter Ballard (Jamie Campbell Bower) has made sure that no other telekinetic kid is alive to take him down. Or has he?
Collider
L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our IMAX Screening of ‘Jaws’
If you’re a fan of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, IMAX, and live in the Los Angeles area, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Tuesday, August 30th at 7pm, Collider is partnering with IMAX for a free early screening of Spielberg’s masterpiece before it’s released in IMAX theaters around the country.
Collider
‘Prey’ Opens the Door for a Broader Exploration of Human History
For decades, the Predator franchise has struggled to stay relevant and exciting post-the original 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger led-movie. While the original has been beloved since it was released, Predator 2 made less money and struggled to find critical success on its own. Even though it has since seen new life as a cult classic, it didn't do much for the franchise as a whole. Predators would take the series in a completely new direction in 2010, which was mainly applauded among fans, while Shane Black's 2018 venture, The Predator, was a critically panned mess that, like Terminator: Dark Fate the following year, crashed and burned upon the initial release. And this isn't even to mention the Alien vs. Predator movies, which are actually a lot more fun than some of the other Predator and Alien installments.
Collider
'Jurassic World' R-Rated Potential Discussed by Director Colin Trevorrow
While the Jurassic Park franchise brings prehistoric fun to the whole family, fans can’t help but wonder what the franchise would look like if someone let the dinosaurs loose in an R-rated film. During a special event in Malta to promote the extended edition of Jurassic World Dominion, Collider’s own Steven Weintraub spoke with co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow, who pondered the possibility of bringing some R-rated dinosaur thrills to the Jurassic universe.
Collider
'The Munsters': Lily and Herman Make Their Musical Debut on a 12-Inch Vinyl Single
Are you a Rob Zombie fan looking for the newest addition to your ever expanding vinyl collection? If so, we’ve got some news for you! Look no further, as the master of all things spooky-scary has announced the arrival of a new The Munsters themed single. Hear leading characters Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie) as you never have before as they cover the Sonny & Cher classic, “I Got You Babe.” Taking to where else but Instagram, the filmmaker shared the news with his fans today, informing those tuning in that the 12” single was up for grabs via Waxwork Records.
Collider
Funko Unveils New 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Figures
In celebration of Marvel Studios’ new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funko has released new Pops! for Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, her best friend Nikki Ramos and Hulk, also known as her cousin Bruce Banner. The bobblehead figurines are show accurate and feature Walters dressed in her power...
Collider
'Feud' Season 2 Casts Tom Hollander, Calista Flockhart, and Diane Lane
Casting for Season 2 of Ryan Murphy's anthology Feud is ramping up as the creator has found his Truman Capote. According to Variety, Tom Hollander is now set to play the famed author in the new storyline Capote's Women, joining the previously announced Naomi Watts, who will play one of his "swans" Babe Paley, and Chloë Sevigny, who stars as C.Z. Guest. Hollander isn't joining the series alone as both Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane have also boarded the production.
Collider
'Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version' Will Have 11 Minutes of New Footage
Get your webshooters ready, Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging back into theaters with the re-release Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version this Labor Day weekend with 11 minutes of new footage, Fandango announced. The announcement comes just a couple of months after the re-release was...
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water's Jake Sully Action Figure From McFarlane Toys Unveiled
With the anticipated release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water just a few months away, the official Avatar Twitter account has revealed a sneak peek of their upcoming line of Avatar action figures from McFarlane Toys in celebration of World Photography Day. The Tweet reads:. A picture is...
