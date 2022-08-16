Parker gives preliminary approval on Mainstreet parcels sale

Read full article on original website
Castle Rock gives initial approval for Dawson Trails Development
Castle Rock approved initial plans for the Dawson Trails development, which is outlined to bring more than 5,800 housing units and 3.2 million square feet of commercial space, including a Costco. Council members approved the first reading for planning documents for Dawson Trails, a planned neighborhood on 2,000 acres of...
DougCo commissioners don't want more commissioners
L-R: Douglas County commissioners George Teal, Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 20, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — "The last thing Douglas County needs is more county commissioners."
Free farmers market this Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS — A free farmers market will take place this Saturday, August 20 in southeast Colorado Springs. The market is made possible through grants and is put on by the Solid Rock Community Development Corporation. The weekend market runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mission Trace Shopping Center, located at 3175 South […]
Boulder Real Estate Update – Median List Price $907,948 – Newlands #1 Most Expensive Neighborhood
According to Rocket Homes, there are 463 homes for sale in Boulder, CO. The number of listings in the Boulder, CO real estate market decreased by 3.3% between June 2022 and July 2022. Listings were on the market for 40 days in July 2022. The median list price in this real estate market during the same time period was $907,948. The following changes in listing prices were observed in this housing market from June 2022 to July 2022: 1 bedroom properties increased in price by 3.4%, 2 bedroom properties increased in price by 10.6%, 3 bedroom properties increased in price by 12.7%, 4 bedroom properties increased in price by 18.1%, and 5 bedroom properties increased in price by 11.5%. The number of homes for sale in this real estate market has changed as follows: The inventory of one-bedroom homes decreased by 19.6%, the inventory of two-bedroom homes increased by 10.5%, three-bedroom homes became 1.9% more available, four-bedroom homes decreased by 12%, and five-bedroom homes became 5% less available. More than 36 listings in Boulder, CO sold for more than the asking price in July 2022. More than 36 listings were sold at asking price during the same time period, while more than 43 were sold below.
16th Street Mall unveils new renovation plans
Wednesday, the 16th Street Mall Project Team unveiled part of its new mall renovation.
Switch to native grasses will save millions of gallons of water in Littleton
At first glance of a field in Littleton, it looks like three acres of dirt. When looking a little closer, it becomes clear — there's more to the story.
Larkspur, Colorado Home For Sale Comes With a Private Beach
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Colorado Home for Sale Has its Own Private Beach. Living here would feel like being on vacation every day.
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 13-19
Beers are no longer being served at El Rancho, the only closure to report this week. The iconic Evergreen spot had closed in late April when a majority of the staff quit amid disagreements between owner Paul Vincent and former manager Glen Fountain. Vincent reopened in what he called "taproom mode" in July, but messy accusations about money mismanagement and unpaid wages ultimately led to the building being put up for sale in early August.
Superior: Boulder County isn't helping Marshall Fire victims
As bills mount from the Marshall Fire, the Town of Superior is accusing Boulder County of not providing a dime to help its residents rebuild. Superior trustees fired off a letter to county commissioners, saying the county is flush with cash and it needs to share some of the wealth with those who have nothing.While there are signs of recovery in Superior, 30 rebuilding permits have been issued and 30 more are in the pipeline, the losses are mindboggling and they have taken a toll. One out of every eight homes was destroyed in the fire and more than 90%...
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right. But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
'My jaw just dropped': Colorado man billed more than $10,000 by Xcel
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A glitch in Xcel Energy's system that tracks meter readings nearly cost a man living in Northglenn more than $10,000. Alex Bradley moved to the Keystone Apartments in Northglenn on July 15. He'd only been in his two-bedroom apartment for two weeks before his first energy bill was delivered to his email.
Many people who lost homes in Marshall Fire selling land instead of rebuilding
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — More people who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire are deciding not to rebuild. Over 70 lots have been put up for sale in Louisville and Superior so far. Many of these listings are being put on the market now, after families finished clearing...
Douglas County attorney cites legal concerns with release of confidential report
An investigation by the Douglas County government’s attorney found that Commissioner Lora Thomas released a confidential memo to the media and that she could have broken the law by doing so. Thomas’ fellow commissioners directed their staff to look into the possible breach after Thomas appeared in a CBS...
Douglas County school board suggests meeting norms
Douglas County school board directors agreed to a number of meeting norms during the second portion of a board retreat on Aug. 9. After a tense first day of retreat discussions on Aug. 6 about rebuilding trust, board directors had a productive conversation agreeing to guidelines for meeting behavior and board interactions, including avoiding surprises at meetings and following all legal requirements.
People experiencing homelessness describe broken system to council
Brittany, who is homeless, tells the Denver City Council she has 18 months to live.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several people experiencing homelessness told the City Council Monday they live in a city that seemingly works against them, even though services for them are many.
23rd Annual Lafayette Peach Festival
23rd Annual Peach Festival centers around world famous all natural Palisade, Colorado peaches. Enjoy peach pies and peach cobbler. Food vendors, crafters, antique dealers along with some of the finest artists from the Front Range and Western States will be showcased. Children's activities in 2 locations. Over 30,000 pounds of...
Kentwood Real Estate is Pleased to Announce the Sale of Stunning Home in Chenango for $2.6M by Ann Kerr and Charlotte Connolly
CENTENNIAL, CO USA - Kentwood Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of the residence on Long Avenue, Centennial, Colorado, for $2.6 million represented by Ann Kerr and Charlotte Connolly. This beautiful Chenango home is a special find - gorgeous mountain views and 2.5 acres of outdoor space. One...
West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews demolished several condemned houses Monday on a proposed townhome site -- just days after neighbors said several homeless people had moved in and refused to leave. KRDO NewsChannel 13 first reported two weeks ago on the plan to build 138 townhomes in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue, on The post West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project appeared first on KRDO.
Single remaining Nederland police officer submits letter of resignation
The single remaining officer with the Nederland Police Department submitted her letter of resignation Thursday, the department announced.
Report details what went wrong at Denver Airport’s Great Hall project
Years after the public disputes that led to the termination of the original contracts on Denver International Airport’s Great Hall Project, the airport has released a report detailing what it says went wrong with the project. The outside report produced for the airport, obtained by the Denver Post, details...
