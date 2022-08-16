Parker gives preliminary approval on Mainstreet parcels sale

According to Rocket Homes, there are 463 homes for sale in Boulder, CO. The number of listings in the Boulder, CO real estate market decreased by 3.3% between June 2022 and July 2022. Listings were on the market for 40 days in July 2022. The median list price in this real estate market during the same time period was $907,948. The following changes in listing prices were observed in this housing market from June 2022 to July 2022: 1 bedroom properties increased in price by 3.4%, 2 bedroom properties increased in price by 10.6%, 3 bedroom properties increased in price by 12.7%, 4 bedroom properties increased in price by 18.1%, and 5 bedroom properties increased in price by 11.5%. The number of homes for sale in this real estate market has changed as follows: The inventory of one-bedroom homes decreased by 19.6%, the inventory of two-bedroom homes increased by 10.5%, three-bedroom homes became 1.9% more available, four-bedroom homes decreased by 12%, and five-bedroom homes became 5% less available. More than 36 listings in Boulder, CO sold for more than the asking price in July 2022. More than 36 listings were sold at asking price during the same time period, while more than 43 were sold below.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO