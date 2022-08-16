Read full article on original website
GHX Launches Lumere Consulting Services for Clinically Integrated Supply Chain
– GHX Lumere announced the launch of its consulting service to support healthcare providers that want to optimize savings and reduce clinical variation. – This premium service combines clinical expertise, data, evidence and technology to help hospitals and health systems improve supply chain performance. Lumere Consulting Services Offering. As hospital...
RLDatix Acquires Galen Healthcare Solutions
– RLDatix, the international leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions for healthcare, announced today the acquisition of Galen Healthcare Solutions (Galen), the market leader in implementation, optimization, data migration and archival solutions for HIT systems. – The Galen acquisition will enable RLDatix to help organizations meet regulatory requirements...
Get Well Launches Monkeypox Digital Care Management Plan
– Get Well releases a new monkeypox digital care management plan. This is the first digital care plan for monkeypox to be released in the industry. – Get Well’s monkeypox symptom monitoring tool, which is available now, is designed to help manage and slow the spread of the virus. It enables patients or clinicians exposed to the virus to effectively monitor their symptoms from home, allowing providers to triage patients to the right setting of care when and if symptoms escalate.
Evidence Partners Raises $20M for Automated, Evidence-Based Research
– Evidence Partners has announced a growth financing round, their first ever, for $20M, led by Thomvest Ventures. – With their new AI product DistillerSR, Evidence Partners are changing the way Literature Reviews are conducted, making them efficient, accurate, and less labour-intensive. AI-Driven Literature Review Software. DistillerSR is a web-based...
Astellas Pharma Selects Verizon to Transform Global Network
– Verizon Business has announced that it has been selected to build and manage Astellas Pharma Inc’s (Astellas) global network infrastructure. – Today’s announcement builds on the company’s network-as-a-service foundation and supports its private networks, mobile edge compute and business solutions vectors of growth. The Japanese multinational...
CareHarmony Secures $15M for AI-Powered Care Coordination
– CareHarmony, an AI-powered care coordination solutions provider, today announced it has closed a $15 million Series A funding round led by Maverick Ventures, with participation from Nashville Capital Network. – The financing comes as CareHarmony continues to experience exponential growth, serving several of the nation’s leading hospitals and health...
Medication Intelligence Startup Arine Raises $29M
– Arine, a San Francisco-based next-generation medication intelligence company raises $29M in a Series B round funding composed of equity and debt financing led by 111° West Capital, with participation from new investors MBX Capital and New Leaf Ventures, and continued support from Katalyst Ventures. – Founded in 2017,...
ThedaCare Invests $3M in Qventus to Deploy AI-Enabled Care Operations Automation
Health system ThedaCare announced it has invested $3M in Qventus and it also deploying the technology to drive operational efficiencies in inpatient and perioperative care settings and across its organization. Through the investment, ThedaCare will collaborate with Qventus to develop new solutions and innovations, as well as support Qventus in...
ClaimLogiq Acquires SyTrue for Better Clinical, Coding, & Medical Reviews
– Payment integrity tech provider ClaimLogiq acquires SyTrue, a provider of healthcare natural language processing (NLP) technology. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The acquisition combines the premier payment integrity platform with the leading NLP technology solution to transform how health plans address payment integrity, risk adjustment...
Femtech Startup Nanopath Raises $10M to Develop POC Diagnostics for Women’s Health
– Nanopath, a molecular diagnostics company enabling high-quality molecular testing in minutes raises $10M in Series A funding, co-led by co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Medtech Convergence Fund, to develop a point-of-care diagnostics platform for women’s health screenings. – The company plans to use the latest round of...
AmerisourceBergen Launches EHR-Integrated Digital Therapeutics Platform
This week, AmerisourceBergen announced plans to launch DTx Connect, a fully integrated ordering, dispensing and fulfillment platform that aims to facilitate patient access to physician-ordered digital therapeutics and diagnostics. – Several developers plan to pilot DTx Connect, which aims to reduce barriers that physicians and patients face across the ordering...
Zelis Acquires Healthcare Cost Control Provider Payer Compass
– Healthcare payments company Zelis today announced an agreement to acquire Payer Compass, a healthcare provider of reimbursement and claims pricing, administration, and processing solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. – Through the acquisition, Zelis will integrate Payer Compass into its existing solution suite to further help...
Intel Invests $20M in Biofourmis’ Virtual Care Offerings
– Biofourmis, a Boston-based global leader in virtual care and digital medicine, today announced that Intel Capital, the strategic investment arm of chipmaker Intel Corporation, has joined its Series D financing in an extension that brings the total funding raised in the round to $320M. – The initial Series D...
Nuance & Covera Launches Nationwide Radiology Quality Care
– Covera Health, Inc. and Nuance Communications, Inc., today introduced the Quality Care Collaborative (QCC), the first national program that brings together payers, providers, and self-insured employers to support radiology quality improvement initiatives at scale. – The QCC joins Covera’s clinical intelligence platform and Nuance’s Precision Imaging Network™ to enable...
Doceree Partners with Tealium to Enrich Precision Targeting of HCPs
– Doceree, a global platform building unprecedented solutions for HCP programmatic marketing with proprietary data tools is teaming up with Tealium, the world’s largest independent customer data platform (CDP) to advance Doceree’s capabilities to collect, collate and analyze data sets, ultimately helping with the company’s mission of reducing healthcare costs.
Velatura Services Selected for Amazon Web Services Health Equity Initiative
– Velatura Services (Velatura) today announced that it has been selected as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative, a $40M, three-year commitment supporting organizations that are developing solutions to advance health equity. – Participation in the initiative will enhance Velatura’s efforts to provide essential data management...
CVS Health in Talks to Acquire Signify Health
– Signify Health is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Initial bids are due this coming week. Additional companies are also in acquisition discussions with Signfiy Health, and CVS could face competition from other managed-care providers and private-equity firms. – The potential Signify...
Healthcare & Life Science M&A Activity Plummets 1H’22
– The index of Healthcare & Life Science equities tracked by Stout was down 16.8% in Q2 2022, which was in line with the S&P 500 decline of 16.4%. – Healthcare & Life Science M&A activity plummeted to 338 deals in Q2 2022 versus 535 in Q2 2021 and a record 565 deals in Q4 2021. The report reveals credit markets likely to tighten, but a healthy level of M&A is expected to continue in the growing and defensive healthcare sector.
Mayo Clinic, Mercy Sign 10-Year Collaboration to Transform Patient Care
– Mayo Clinic and Mercy announced a 10-year collaboration agreement— a first-of-its-kind alliance between two large healthcare systems that will use the most current data science and years of deidentified patient outcomes to find diseases earlier and start patients on paths to better health more quickly. – With the...
Availity to Acquire Diameter Health to Expand Clinical Data Interoperability
– One of the nation’s largest real-time health information networks Availity announced an agreement to acquire Diameter Health, a national leader in clinical data quality and interoperability. – This strategic deal expands Availity’s clinical portfolio to deliver the strongest integrated clinical and claims data network and interoperability platforms in...
