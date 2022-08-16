Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Lemonade stand fundraiser quickly approaching
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — On September 3, lemonade stands will be spread all across the tri states raising money. All the proceeds from the stands will stay local with the Salvation Army. The event started when Grace, and then eventually her sister June, wanted to have a lemonade stand...
khqa.com
Hannibal PATCH celebrates 5 years
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal Public School District celebrated the 5th year of their PATCH Center. The PATCH Center is a school-based health clinic that provides accessible and affordable healthcare services to the students, faculty and staff within the district. An immunization clinic was held for students to prepare...
khqa.com
Cops head to rooftops for Special Olympics
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser is being held from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday. Law enforcement officials will be stationed on the roofs at over 300 Dunkin' locations across Illinois. They will be collecting money for Special Olympics Illinois. Locally, law enforcement...
khqa.com
Quincy police stepping up enforcement over Labor Day weekend
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — You'll be seeing more police patrolling the streets of Quincy come this labor day weekend. It's all part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, officially taking place from August 19 to September 6. The statewide initiative is paid for by the Department...
mycouriertribune.com
Prison nursery in the works at Vandalia corrections facility
Tucked in the 59 pages of a bill relating to child care is a provision only nine other states have. Lawmakers described it as “historic,” “feel good” and a way to help Missouri kids. In a strong bipartisan vote, lawmakers rallied behind a proposal to create...
khqa.com
Man arrested after missing Quincy teen found in home
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A missing Quincy teen is back home and a Warsaw man is behind bars. Addison Windbigler, 14, of Quincy, was reported missing on May 22. During the investigation, police searched multiple places as well as executed search warrants on various social media, phone, and other internet-based companies developing leads trying to pinpoint Windbigler's location.
muddyrivernews.com
Winning Battle of the Bands competition spurred Gem City Music Festival headliner to become singer-songwriter
QUINCY — Like many little boys growing up in southern Indiana, Clayton Anderson wanted to be Larry Bird. A lack of basketball talent ruined that dream, so he eventually went to the University of Indiana with plans to be a chiropractor. The last thing he thought he’d be doing...
khqa.com
2 Hannibal residents arrested for meth in Illinois
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two people from Hannibal, Missouri are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Illinois. It happened on Monday in the Village of Hull, on State Highway 106. Police say while they were conducting the traffic stop, 56-year-old Bill L. Mears was arrested for unlawful...
khqa.com
School transportation feeling effects of high gas prices
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — As rising gas prices are making it difficult for drivers across the country, many schools are searching for ways to minimize those costs. "Inflation is very difficult and I think everyone in every business sector is dealing with that right now," said Hannibal Transportation Director Scott Speer.
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri man hurt during fall from UTV
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Thursday night in an UTV accident in Clark County. It happened around 9:15, six miles north of Luray. State troopers say a UTV driven by Roger Speer, 67, of Luray, was traveling south on Route AA when his passenger fell out of the vehicle.
wlds.com
Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for August 18, 2022
Gregory T Stark, 59, Quincy for FTA Possession of Meth at 1518 Penthouse Dr. Lodged. Angela S. Navarro (40) Quincy for improper method of turn. PTC.
