PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Soon, you may be able to pay for your ride on SEPTA using your smartphone or watch. SEPTA hopes to launch mobile payments by October for buses, subways and trolleys, and by next spring for regional rail.That means you can just tap your phone or watch to a card reader and pay.A new phase of the pilot program is starting in September, where several hundred customers are testing out the service.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO