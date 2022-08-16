Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
2021 Philadelphia Tattoo ConventionJoJo's Cup of Mocha
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Related
Eater
Mentally, I’m on the ‘Hoagie-Wrapped’ Train to Wawa Station
The great Pennsylvania debate of Wawa versus Sheetz has a clear win in one direction, at least temporarily. Yesterday, SEPTA — which handles transportation including bus, rapid transit, and commuter rail in the greater Philadelphia region — announced the opening of its newest terminal: Wawa Station, named for the regionally beloved sandwich shop and gas station of Mare of Easttown fame.
NBC Philadelphia
The ‘Biggest Thing That's Happened to the Port of Philadelphia in Decades'
For the first time, the Port of Philadelphia now has a direct, weekly link to Asia's economy as it launches the Wan Hei Lines' Asia — America 9 Service, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The route has a transit time of 35 days and gives Philadelphia access to ports...
Philly Job Fair! [Businesses Hiring Can Apply Here To Be Featured]
ENTER BUSINESS/ COMPANY DETAILS TO BELOW TO BE APART OF JOB FAIR!
Bernie Sanders is rallying for workers’ rights in Philly, amid new, growing labor movement
Amid a growing, revitalized labor movement in Philadelphia, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is rallying with union leaders in the city on Saturday, to support workers demanding better pay and working conditions. In an interview with WHYY News, Sanders shared the rally’s message: “The time is now for working people to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County Leadership: Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader, Centric Bank
Christopher Bickel.Image via Centric Bank. Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader at Centric Bank, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Berwyn, the competitive spirit he honed through sports, playing in three national lacrosse championships for Syracuse, and his love of the outdoors.
Hundreds of Philadelphia kids receive free school supplies during weekend giveaway
The School District of Philadelphia says it's given away close to 10,000 backpacks through its bus tour.
ncsha.org
Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Team Attends Upcoming Community Outreach Events
HARRISBURG, PA – Mortgage relief is here. Now, in-person support is coming to several community events this month. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, will have program staff on site at a pop-up PAHAF outreach event at Mifflin County Library in Lewistown on August 8, at two of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on August 9 and 10, and at the Soul School Festival in Philadelphia on August 13.
fox29.com
The five love languages at work
The five love languages can also be translated in the workplace. Alex and Thomas discuss on "Good Day Philadelphia."
IN THIS ARTICLE
SEPTA hopes to launch mobile payments for service this fall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Soon, you may be able to pay for your ride on SEPTA using your smartphone or watch. SEPTA hopes to launch mobile payments by October for buses, subways and trolleys, and by next spring for regional rail.That means you can just tap your phone or watch to a card reader and pay.A new phase of the pilot program is starting in September, where several hundred customers are testing out the service.
SEPTA's new schedule to take effect Sunday across Delaware Valley
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Starting on Sunday, you're going to see changes to SEPTA service in the Delaware Valley. SEPTA's new regional time-tables will take effect.New service to the Wawa Station in Delaware County begins with a 6:10 a.m. departure on Sunday.Also, SEPTA is restoring early morning service to the airport on weekends.And there will be earlier trips to Center City on the Trenton, Lansdale-Doylestown, and West Trenton lines.
Southwest Philadelphia's Mont Brown hosts community event, backpack giveaway
"I know I can't stop the violence every day, but if I can do it for one day, I've done my part," he said.
Open for Business: SEPTA Cuts Ribbon on Wawa Station
A ribbon cutting at the new Wawa regional rail station Thursday launched the inaugural “Hoagie-Wrapped” train ride from Wawa to Elwyn, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. State, federal, county and municipal officials joined SEPTA and Wawa officials in officially opening the new station. SEPTA hopes the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
delawarevalleynews.com
Mayor Kenney: $10,000 Reward Offered For Info On Shootings
PHILADELPHIA — Today Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the City of Philadelphia will begin offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any member of the public who fires a gun causing injuries to others within 500 feet of a school, recreation center, or library in Philadelphia. Residents can provide this information by calling or texting 215-626-TIPS.
Norristown closes parks from dusk to dawn. Unhoused people fear arrest for sleeping in parks
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Julianna Okike was sleeping in the CHOC shelter, Montgomery County’s only 24/7 shelter for single adults in Norristown, when it closed its doors in June.
phillyvoice.com
For Philly magnet school admissions, district will resume using PSSA scores but drop writing test
The School District of Philadelphia will return to using PSSA test scores as one of the factors for admission at its magnet schools, but it is dropping the the computer-graded writing assessment, Superintendent Tony Watlington said in a letter to parents earlier this week. The district will continue to use...
Tracts for Tracks: SEPTA Identifies Properties It Needs to Acquire for the King of Prussia Rail Project
Rendering of a proposed King of Prussia Rail train station at First Avenue and Moore Road. SEPTA is preparing to vote on the final list of properties it identifies as targets for acquisition as part of the construction of proposed four-mile King of Prussia Rail line and the accompanying facilities. Natalie Kostelni chugged through the task of bringing the story to the Philadelphia Business Journal.
billypenn.com
At the Philadelphia Cheese School, students learn to have fun with their food
Philadelphia is home to plenty of specialty cheese shops, from tricked out sections and high-end supermarkets to local gourmet grocers to mom-and-pop shops. But where can you learn what to do with all the fun, fancy fromage?. If you’re seeking a systematic but playful introduction, you can stop by the...
Staffing shortage in the Philadelphia Police Department becoming a crisis
"The city has to fill these positions. We need to be on a major recruiting mission," said City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.
Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County
WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 1