Philadelphia, PA

Eater

Mentally, I’m on the ‘Hoagie-Wrapped’ Train to Wawa Station

The great Pennsylvania debate of Wawa versus Sheetz has a clear win in one direction, at least temporarily. Yesterday, SEPTA — which handles transportation including bus, rapid transit, and commuter rail in the greater Philadelphia region — announced the opening of its newest terminal: Wawa Station, named for the regionally beloved sandwich shop and gas station of Mare of Easttown fame.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ncsha.org

Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Team Attends Upcoming Community Outreach Events

HARRISBURG, PA – Mortgage relief is here. Now, in-person support is coming to several community events this month. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, will have program staff on site at a pop-up PAHAF outreach event at Mifflin County Library in Lewistown on August 8, at two of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on August 9 and 10, and at the Soul School Festival in Philadelphia on August 13.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

SEPTA hopes to launch mobile payments for service this fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Soon, you may be able to pay for your ride on SEPTA using your smartphone or watch. SEPTA hopes to launch mobile payments by October for buses, subways and trolleys, and by next spring for regional rail.That means you can just tap your phone or watch to a card reader and pay.A new phase of the pilot program is starting in September, where several hundred customers are testing out the service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA's new schedule to take effect Sunday across Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Starting on Sunday, you're going to see changes to SEPTA service in the Delaware Valley. SEPTA's new regional time-tables will take effect.New service to the Wawa Station in Delaware County begins with a 6:10 a.m. departure on Sunday.Also, SEPTA is restoring early morning service to the airport on weekends.And there will be earlier trips to Center City on the Trenton, Lansdale-Doylestown, and West Trenton lines.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Open for Business: SEPTA Cuts Ribbon on Wawa Station

A ribbon cutting at the new Wawa regional rail station Thursday launched the inaugural “Hoagie-Wrapped” train ride from Wawa to Elwyn, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. State, federal, county and municipal officials joined SEPTA and Wawa officials in officially opening the new station. SEPTA hopes the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Mayor Kenney: $10,000 Reward Offered For Info On Shootings

PHILADELPHIA — Today Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the City of Philadelphia will begin offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any member of the public who fires a gun causing injuries to others within 500 feet of a school, recreation center, or library in Philadelphia. Residents can provide this information by calling or texting 215-626-TIPS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Tracts for Tracks: SEPTA Identifies Properties It Needs to Acquire for the King of Prussia Rail Project

Rendering of a proposed King of Prussia Rail train station at First Avenue and Moore Road. SEPTA is preparing to vote on the final list of properties it identifies as targets for acquisition as part of the construction of proposed four-mile King of Prussia Rail line and the accompanying facilities. Natalie Kostelni chugged through the task of bringing the story to the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

