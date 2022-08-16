For decades, the Predator franchise has struggled to stay relevant and exciting post-the original 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger led-movie. While the original has been beloved since it was released, Predator 2 made less money and struggled to find critical success on its own. Even though it has since seen new life as a cult classic, it didn't do much for the franchise as a whole. Predators would take the series in a completely new direction in 2010, which was mainly applauded among fans, while Shane Black's 2018 venture, The Predator, was a critically panned mess that, like Terminator: Dark Fate the following year, crashed and burned upon the initial release. And this isn't even to mention the Alien vs. Predator movies, which are actually a lot more fun than some of the other Predator and Alien installments.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO