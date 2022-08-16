Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle
In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
West Chester-Based IT Edge Unveils New Initiative Program
Local IT consulting firm, IT Edge, has just unveiled a new monthly initiative. Each month, IT Edge will be focusing on different industry services, and what they can provide for clients in that industry.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Attractive Traditional on 182 Fantastic Acres in Coatesville
A traditional home on more than 182 fantastic acres with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Coatesville. In addition to the main residence, this property that was once part of the former King Ranch also has an attached bay garage with an apartment above, an eight-stall barn, an additional four-stall barn, a turnout shed, two-bedroom guest house with two-car garage, and a caretaker’s cottage. There is also a pool and man-made pond. All of these structures offer spectacular pastoral views.
23 Chester County Fastest-Growing Companies Land in Nation’s 2022 Inc. 5000 List
Twenty-three Chester County companies made the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list ranks the fastest-growing companies in the nation based on their revenue growth in the last three years. To be considered, the companies have to be privately held, independently owned, and must have generated revenue of at least $100,000 in 2018. By 2021, they must have had a minimum revenue of $2 million.
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
Iron Hill Brewery in West Chester.Image via Iron Hill Brewery. West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Benchmark Federal Credit Union, Commissioners Honor Decade of Service by Chesco Single Mothers’ Conference
From left, Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz and Michelle Kichline; Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference Founders Matrie Johnson, Cheryl Miles and Joyce Lacy; Benchmark Federal Credit Union’s Rebecca Worthington; Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell. Women from across the county gathered at The Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference last...
Holy Family University Announces Expansion in Newtown, New Campus Facility
The local university has announced an expansion of their Newtown campus. Holy Family University has announced the acquisition of a new campus facility in Newtown, further expanding the college’s campus for students inside and outside of the Bucks County area. The new location, which will be known as the...
Community Initiative in Chester County Brings Food Boxes to Downingtown
Filled food boxes like these in Chester County give a little extra help to those who need it. Downingtown Area School District joined forces with It Takes A Village Community of Chester County to set up food boxes to help combat food insecurities, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News.
Phoenixville Man Unearths Rare Purple Pearl in Clam Dish at Delaware Restaurant
Scott Overland, who is vice president of the Phoenixville School Board, was dining out while on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware last week with his family when he discovered a purple pearl in his clam dish from the seafood restaurant Salt Air, writes Joseph Lamour, for Today Food. “I was...
Chester County Leadership: Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader, Centric Bank
Christopher Bickel.Image via Centric Bank. Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader at Centric Bank, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Berwyn, the competitive spirit he honed through sports, playing in three national lacrosse championships for Syracuse, and his love of the outdoors.
2022 VISTA Leadership Megastars Revealed! Part 4
Kyle Boyer, left, and Greg Newell. VISTA Leadership Megastars — an initiative that the Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America launched last year in conjunction with VISTA Today — is ready to unveil its second class of honorees.
Two PA Companies With Ties to Downingtown Mix Pretzels, Beer in New Collaboration
A new collaboration between Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Co. and Auntie Anne’s will create a literal mash-up: pretzels in the beer, writes Michael Klein for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The idea came from one of the Evil Genius founders, Luke Bowen. He grew up near Downingtown Farmers Market, where pretzel...
Farmers Markets to Beer Gardens, It’s a Delco Food Paradise
Big Top Favorites is one of many vendors at Booth's Corner in Garnet Valley.Image via Booth's Corner. Variety is king when it comes to the summer food choices in Delaware County, writes Cara Corridoni for County Lines Magazine.
Wall Street Journal: Avondale Mushroom Farm Dominates Pennsylvania Farm Show
Joe D'Amico and Samantha Snyder hold mushrooms.Image via To-Jo Mushrooms. Samantha Snyder managed to snag ten first places at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show on behalf of her employer, To-Jo Mushrooms in Avondale, writes Scott Calvert for the Wall Street Journal.
Chester County Home to 11 of the State’s 100 Safest Places to Live; Three Municipalities Report Zero Violent Crimes
Chester County communities were noted for safety in a 2022-released assessment of local crime statistics. Chester County is home to 11 of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance.com. To determine which places are safest, the website extracted the latest available data...
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
Are Lanternfly Hunters in the Phila. Area Merely Getting Tired? Or Are Populations Really Thinning
Pa. use of the Squishr app to track lanternfly kills is waning, perhaps from a drop in user dedication to the effort, perhaps from a reduction in the bugs' population locally. It may be anecdotal or science-based, but the spring-summer swarms of lanternflies seem to have diminshed in the Phila. collar counties. One contributing factor may have been the public encouragement for residents to wage war on the creepy crawlers. But signs also show that the initial zeal to hunt them may be ebbing away locally. Colin Deppen raised his antennae to investigate for WHYY.
Historic Ship Inn in Exton May Have Found New Owner
Ship Inn in Exton.Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News. After owning and running the historic Ship Inn in Exton for two decades, Michael and Gertie Person may have found the building’s new owner, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
It’s Time to Loosen Those Belts for the 2022 Main Line Today Restaurant Week, Fall Edition
12 Montco restaurants are taking part in the 2022 fall restaurant week, sponsored by Firstrust Bank.Image via iStock. The fall 2022 restaurant week — organized by Main Line Today and Today Media and sponsored by Firstrust Bank — invites area foodies to unfold menus across the Phila. suburbs during its Aug. 22 to Sept. 4 run.
Pennsylvania man finds rare pearl in clam he was about to eat
It was a gem of a discovery. A Pennsylvania man found a rare purple pearl in a clam he was served while dining out. SIMILAR STORIES: A Red Lobster in Meridian, Miss. Saves a second rare orange lobster found at the chain in the last month. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports...
