West Chester, PA

Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle

In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Attractive Traditional on 182 Fantastic Acres in Coatesville

A traditional home on more than 182 fantastic acres with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Coatesville. In addition to the main residence, this property that was once part of the former King Ranch also has an attached bay garage with an apartment above, an eight-stall barn, an additional four-stall barn, a turnout shed, two-bedroom guest house with two-car garage, and a caretaker’s cottage. There is also a pool and man-made pond. All of these structures offer spectacular pastoral views.
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

23 Chester County Fastest-Growing Companies Land in Nation’s 2022 Inc. 5000 List

Twenty-three Chester County companies made the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list ranks the fastest-growing companies in the nation based on their revenue growth in the last three years. To be considered, the companies have to be privately held, independently owned, and must have generated revenue of at least $100,000 in 2018. By 2021, they must have had a minimum revenue of $2 million.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Benchmark Federal Credit Union, Commissioners Honor Decade of Service by Chesco Single Mothers’ Conference

From left, Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz and Michelle Kichline; Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference Founders Matrie Johnson, Cheryl Miles and Joyce Lacy; Benchmark Federal Credit Union’s Rebecca Worthington; Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell. Women from across the county gathered at The Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference last...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Are Lanternfly Hunters in the Phila. Area Merely Getting Tired? Or Are Populations Really Thinning

Pa. use of the Squishr app to track lanternfly kills is waning, perhaps from a drop in user dedication to the effort, perhaps from a reduction in the bugs' population locally. It may be anecdotal or science-based, but the spring-summer swarms of lanternflies seem to have diminshed in the Phila. collar counties. One contributing factor may have been the public encouragement for residents to wage war on the creepy crawlers. But signs also show that the initial zeal to hunt them may be ebbing away locally. Colin Deppen raised his antennae to investigate for WHYY.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

