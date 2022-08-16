ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot to death at Gwinnett County sports bar, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after a shooting at a Gwinnett County sports bar and restaurant. Police said, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Sportstime Bar and Grille on Satellite Boulevard and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
Man stabbed to death outside high-end Buckhead condos

ATLANTA — A man was stabbed to death outside a high-end condo complex in Buckhead early Saturday morning, Atlanta Police said. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 5 a.m. to an address on Oak Valley Rd. in Buckhead that corresponds to The Oaks at Buckhead complex, which is composed of a high-rise tower and several townhouses.
Atlanta Police officer involved in Lindbergh car accident

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer was involved in a car accident early Friday morning, the department said, avoiding any serious injury. He was described as "shaken up." The accident happened on Piedmont Ave. in the Lindbergh neighborhood. Police reported that there were no serious injuries in the incident,...
DeKalb County police search for second murder suspect

DeKalb County police say officers are trying to find the second person behind the murder of a 28-year-old man at a gas station last month. It happened at the Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road. The victim's family says they are heartbroken over their loss.
Missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman found, condition unknown, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found, but her condition was not immediately known. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shared with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
Nappy Roots member kidnapped and shot during robbery at Atlanta brewery

Nappy Roots member Melvin Adams – known as Fish Scales – was kidnapped and shot during a robbery at Atlantucky Brewery on Wednesday night. Adams and other members of the hip-hop group own the Castleberry Hill brewery located at 170 Northside Drive. According to the police report, officers responded to Atlantucky around 11 p.m. and […] The post Nappy Roots member kidnapped and shot during robbery at Atlanta brewery appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
Man accused of raping woman in church parking lot, suspect wanted

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Troup County released a sketch of a man who allegedly raped a woman in a church parking lot earlier this month. The sheriff's office said it happened on August 9, around 2 p.m., at a church at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway. A woman told authorities that while she was entering the church driveway, a dark blue, large pick-up truck rolled up to her.
Man fires at QuikTrip, arrested after I-20 crash, police say

DOUGLASVILLE - The Douglasville Police Department said a man is in custody following a drive-by shooting in Douglasville. Police said a man pulled up to a QuikTrip on Chapel Hill Road at around 8:30 p.m. and fired at least once at the QT. No one inside was hurt, police said....
Verdict reached in shooting death of 7-year-old Atlanta girl

ATLANTA — A man standing trial in the 2020 shooting where a 7-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet near Phipps Plaza was convicted of murder on Thursday. Daquan Reed was found guilty by a Fulton County jury on all eight charges he was facing. Here's a breakdown of the charges listed in Reed's eight-count indictment:
