Man shot to death at Gwinnett County sports bar, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after a shooting at a Gwinnett County sports bar and restaurant. Police said, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Sportstime Bar and Grille on Satellite Boulevard and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
'Greatest day' for family after suspect in 18-year-old's 1994 murder finally caught
ATLANTA — Friday night, the grieving loved ones of an Atlanta teen who was shot and killed nearly 28 years ago went to sleep, for the first time since 1994, knowing that the fugitive who was accused of killing him is finally in jail. The suspect was on the...
Man stabbed to death outside high-end Buckhead condos
ATLANTA — A man was stabbed to death outside a high-end condo complex in Buckhead early Saturday morning, Atlanta Police said. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 5 a.m. to an address on Oak Valley Rd. in Buckhead that corresponds to The Oaks at Buckhead complex, which is composed of a high-rise tower and several townhouses.
1994 Atlanta murder suspect arrested after nearly 30 years on the run during traffic stop
ATLANTA — The suspect in the 1994 murder of an Atlanta man has been arrested after spending nearly 30 years on the run. The FBI says its more than 27-year manhunt for Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, now-47, ended when he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week.
Man wanted for nearly 28 years in Atlanta murder finally captured during routine traffic stop
ATLANTA — A man who'd been wanted in Atlanta for murder for nearly 28 years was finally caught this week during a routine traffic stop, according to the FBI. The agency said in a release that Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was captured by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, near Athens, in the course of the traffic stop.
APD: Man investigators believe spray-painted swastika onto Rainbow Crosswalk in custody
ATLANTA — A man authorities believe vandalized the Rainbow Crosswalk by spray-painting a swastika onto it is now in custody, according to Atlanta Police. APD initially said Friday afternoon they were conducting an investigation after a person barricaded themselves in Midtown in the 700 block of Peachtree Street. In...
Atlanta Police officer involved in Lindbergh car accident
ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer was involved in a car accident early Friday morning, the department said, avoiding any serious injury. He was described as "shaken up." The accident happened on Piedmont Ave. in the Lindbergh neighborhood. Police reported that there were no serious injuries in the incident,...
Heavy police, SWAT presence on block of Peachtree Street in Midtown
ATLANTA — A section of Peachtree Street in Midtown was blocked by a heavy police and SWAT presence Friday afternoon. The road has since reopened, but there are still numerous officers in the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police would give few...
DeKalb County police search for second murder suspect
DeKalb County police say officers are trying to find the second person behind the murder of a 28-year-old man at a gas station last month. It happened at the Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road. The victim's family says they are heartbroken over their loss.
Family hopes a tip will lead to second arrest in murder of 28-year-old father
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A Stone Mountain family is desperate to know the person who shot and killed a father will be held accountable. DeKalb County police are trying to find the second person suspected in the murder of 28-year-old Deven Tillis. It happened at a Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road last month.
Stone Mountain father killed outside gas station; one arrested, second suspect not
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The family of 28-year-old Deven Tillis says closure is what they need to mend their heartbreak. “No words can describe just you know, it’s a heartbreaking pain that this has caused me and my family,” said Rodney Tillis, Deven’s father. On July...
Suspect charged in I-85 shootings had over 2,000 rounds of ammo in car, police say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a gunman who was arrested in connection to three separate shootings on Interstate 85 in Troup County had over 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming amount of weapons in his car. Jerel Raphael Brown, who is from Montgomery, Ala., was taken into...
Missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman found, condition unknown, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found, but her condition was not immediately known. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shared with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
Nappy Roots member kidnapped and shot during robbery at Atlanta brewery
Nappy Roots member Melvin Adams – known as Fish Scales – was kidnapped and shot during a robbery at Atlantucky Brewery on Wednesday night. Adams and other members of the hip-hop group own the Castleberry Hill brewery located at 170 Northside Drive. According to the police report, officers responded to Atlantucky around 11 p.m. and […] The post Nappy Roots member kidnapped and shot during robbery at Atlanta brewery appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
Man accused of raping woman in church parking lot, suspect wanted
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Troup County released a sketch of a man who allegedly raped a woman in a church parking lot earlier this month. The sheriff's office said it happened on August 9, around 2 p.m., at a church at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway. A woman told authorities that while she was entering the church driveway, a dark blue, large pick-up truck rolled up to her.
Man fires at QuikTrip, arrested after I-20 crash, police say
DOUGLASVILLE - The Douglasville Police Department said a man is in custody following a drive-by shooting in Douglasville. Police said a man pulled up to a QuikTrip on Chapel Hill Road at around 8:30 p.m. and fired at least once at the QT. No one inside was hurt, police said....
Family, friends continue to search for 24-year-old woman after she went missing 3 weeks ago
ATLANTA — For 21 days, Jannette Jackson has searched for her 24-year-old daughter, Allahnia Lenoir. The young woman was last seen walking into an apartment complex along the1600 block of Peachtree Street in northeast Atlanta on July 30. Her family said she was there with a friend to see two other people but never returned.
Verdict reached in shooting death of 7-year-old Atlanta girl
ATLANTA — A man standing trial in the 2020 shooting where a 7-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet near Phipps Plaza was convicted of murder on Thursday. Daquan Reed was found guilty by a Fulton County jury on all eight charges he was facing. Here's a breakdown of the charges listed in Reed's eight-count indictment:
2-year-old hit by car backing out of driveway, GSP says
WACO, Ga. — A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car that was backing out of a driveway Friday evening, according to the Georgia State Patrol. GSP said the crash happened around 7:05 p.m. along Woodland Circle in Haralson County. The child was taken...
