Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Related
Old Pool Farm, Schwenksville, Looks, Sounds New with Onsite Return of Phila. Folk Festival
The Philadelphia Folk Festival this weekend caters to music fans of all ages. Just in time for its 60th edition, the Philadelphia Folk Festival is back — live and in person — at Old Pool Farm in Schwenksville, Aug. 19–21. Peter Crimmins tuned up his journalistic skills to cover it for WHYY.
It’s Time to Loosen Those Belts for the 2022 Main Line Today Restaurant Week, Fall Edition
12 Montco restaurants are taking part in the 2022 fall restaurant week, sponsored by Firstrust Bank. The fall 2022 restaurant week — organized by Main Line Today and Today Media and sponsored by Firstrust Bank — invites area foodies to unfold menus across the Phila. suburbs during its Aug. 22 to Sept. 4 run.
This Unique Tavern is One of Montgomery County’s Best Foodie Gems
Sometimes, you need to go on an adventure to find the best places in your state to dine, and Beth Price-Williams has found a unique Montco gem off the beaten path for Only In Pennsylvania. Ron’s Crooked Hill Tavern is a family-owned and operated bar and restaurant located in Sanatoga,...
Pop-Punk Musician from Lansdale Turns ‘Sadness into Useful Tools for Others’
Surprise Years.Image via the Keystone Gazette. Had the story of pop-punk band Surprise Years been pitched as a film, no self-respecting Hollywood producer would consider it. The high-school-musicians-make-it-big plot sounds both trite and fictitious. But as Stacy Coleman reported in the Keystone Gazette, it’s neither.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County Leadership: Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader, Centric Bank
Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader at Centric Bank, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Berwyn, the competitive spirit he honed through sports, playing in three national lacrosse championships for Syracuse, and his love of the outdoors. Chris described how he found his way into the banking industry,...
Tracts for Tracks: SEPTA Identifies Properties It Needs to Acquire for the King of Prussia Rail Project
Rendering of a proposed King of Prussia Rail train station at First Avenue and Moore Road. SEPTA is preparing to vote on the final list of properties it identifies as targets for acquisition as part of the construction of proposed four-mile King of Prussia Rail line and the accompanying facilities. Natalie Kostelni chugged through the task of bringing the story to the Philadelphia Business Journal.
West Chester-Based IT Edge Unveils New Initiative Program
Local IT consulting firm, IT Edge, has just unveiled a new monthly initiative. Each month, IT Edge will be focusing on different industry services, and what they can provide for clients in that industry. Each month, IT Edge will be offering different incentives to clients in this particular industry. These...
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
RELATED PEOPLE
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app.Image via Harriet Campbell at Spotlight PA. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 19th Century Farmhouse Dating to When Plymouth Meeting Was Hickorytown
– Just beyond the door, a charming living room will help the owners and the guests they receive shake off the fast-paced, modern world outside. The kitchen shed its fireplace-cooking, hand-pump sink, root-cellar storage necessities decades ago, offering instead a tidy, modern workspace with plenty of natural light. – – The dining...
Famed Golf Architect, Watching TV Coverage of Play on a Course He Designed, Notes Unexpected Alteration
Ron Prichard, famed golf-course designer and Lansdale resident, recently watched a championship match televised from Memphis’ TCP Southwind course. Like other fans, he found the shootout engaging. But as the course’s designer, his viewpoint was especially focused. Jack Hirsch drove the story for Golf.com. The Par-3, Hole-11 tee...
Holy Family University Announces Expansion in Newtown, New Campus Facility
The local university has announced an expansion of their Newtown campus. Holy Family University has announced the acquisition of a new campus facility in Newtown, further expanding the college’s campus for students inside and outside the Bucks County area. The new location, which will be known as the Newtown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Comedy in Pottstown Finds a Home Under a Dome
Soul Joel Productions, a Royersford-based independent comedy production company, got on its feet in 2019, the brainstorm of Joel Richardson. When the pandemic shuttered his indoor venues, Richardson took his array of comics outdoors, using a domed roof to protect audiences from the elements and fresh air to keep them safe. Travis Brower, of PHL17, uncovered the story of Richardson’s covered Pottstown performance spot.
7 Proven Tips to Find your Dream Job
Do you feel stuck in a job that you dread going to just because you need to pay the bills? Work doesn’t have to be something you hate, and with the right steps, you can even have a job you look forward to. I. n addition to their job...
Royersford Bakery Proves to Be Really Thumbthing for Fans of Hand Pies
Hand pies may be somewhat foreign to Montgomery County palates more used to dessert-style pies mass manufactured by the likes of TastyKake or Hostess. Instead, these versions are savory, meat-based, cute and fluffy entrée-style creations. And True Blue Bakery in Royersford excels at them, as reported by Timothy Walton at 6abc.
Plymouth Meeting/Abington High School Students Pound Heavy Metal at Bethlehem’s Musikfest
Metal band Devixe (pronounced device) and its local high-school performers hit the big time by playing a set for the packed crowds at Musikfest, Bethlehem’s high-profile summer concert series. Matteo Iadonisi tuned up his journalism skills to report the story for 6abc. The band comprises:. Drummer-keyboardist Liam Myerow, from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Millennials Chose the Philadelphia Area as Their Long-Term Home
Millennials growing up in the Philadelphia area were more likely to stay put as they aged into young adults than their counterparts in other major cities throughout the country, writes Alexa Mencia for Axios. Axios reviewed migration data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see where Americans who were born...
When STEM for Girls Wasn’t Even a Twig, This Female Chestnut Hill Grad Taught an Early Computer to Think
The female crew of mathemeticians working on ENIAC.Image via the Computer History Archives Project at YouTube,. Just as Hidden Figures illustrated the role of women in the space race, a new book — Proving Ground — is highlighting post-WWII mathematic heroines. Among these female STEM heroes was Fran Bilas, a Chestnut Hill College grad. Priscilla Montgomery Jensen totted up her accomplishments in a The Wall Street Journal book review.
Montgomery County Businesses Lead the Collar Counties on PBJ Soaring 76 List
16 Montgomery County firms have been recognized for growth on the 2022 PBJ Soaring 76 list. The Philadelphia Business Journal Soaring 76 spells good news for Montgomery County. Lisa Dukart tallied the reasons for local optimism in the business community this year.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 1