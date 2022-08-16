ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

MONTCO.Today

Tracts for Tracks: SEPTA Identifies Properties It Needs to Acquire for the King of Prussia Rail Project

Rendering of a proposed King of Prussia Rail train station at First Avenue and Moore Road. SEPTA is preparing to vote on the final list of properties it identifies as targets for acquisition as part of the construction of proposed four-mile King of Prussia Rail line and the accompanying facilities. Natalie Kostelni chugged through the task of bringing the story to the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter

Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app.Image via Harriet Campbell at Spotlight PA. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MONTCO.Today

Comedy in Pottstown Finds a Home Under a Dome

Soul Joel Productions, a Royersford-based independent comedy production company, got on its feet in 2019, the brainstorm of Joel Richardson. When the pandemic shuttered his indoor venues, Richardson took his array of comics outdoors, using a domed roof to protect audiences from the elements and fresh air to keep them safe. Travis Brower, of PHL17, uncovered the story of Richardson’s covered Pottstown performance spot.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

When STEM for Girls Wasn’t Even a Twig, This Female Chestnut Hill Grad Taught an Early Computer to Think

The female crew of mathemeticians working on ENIAC.Image via the Computer History Archives Project at YouTube,. Just as Hidden Figures illustrated the role of women in the space race, a new book — Proving Ground — is highlighting post-WWII mathematic heroines. Among these female STEM heroes was Fran Bilas, a Chestnut Hill College grad. Priscilla Montgomery Jensen totted up her accomplishments in a The Wall Street Journal book review.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

