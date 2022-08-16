ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Grove, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Contemporary Designer Farmhouse in Sellersville

Elle Decor called interior designer Ghislaine Viñas’s redo of this 1930 farmhouse “the ultimate fun house.” You should have fun living here, too. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Have you dreamed of having an...
SELLERSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Montgomery County, PA
Willow Grove, PA
Business
City
Willow Grove, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Montgomery County, PA
Business
Montgomery County, PA
Pets & Animals
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
VISTA.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Attractive Traditional on 182 Fantastic Acres in Coatesville

A traditional home on more than 182 fantastic acres with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Coatesville. In addition to the main residence, this property that was once part of the former King Ranch also has an attached bay garage with an apartment above, an eight-stall barn, an additional four-stall barn, a turnout shed, two-bedroom guest house with two-car garage, and a caretaker’s cottage. There is also a pool and man-made pond. All of these structures offer spectacular pastoral views.
COATESVILLE, PA
Phillymag.com

16 Gorgeous Historic Wedding Venues Around Philadelphia

Discover estates dating back to the 1800s (and beyond!), gorgeous gardens, and more iconic destinations. Saying “I do” in a beloved, time-honored spot is no problem at all here in Philly. There are countless historic wedding venues — not to mention street corners and squares — throughout the city and surrounding area. Whether you’re considering getting hitched on a historic boat or in a renovated train station, it’s not hard to find something old to go with your somethings new, blue, and borrowed. This short list includes just a few of our favorite historic wedding venues, and if you think there’s another destination we should know about, email kschott@phillymag.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Store#Commercial Real Estate#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#The Willow Grove Mall#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Whp Global#Cbre
MONTCO.Today

Tracts for Tracks: SEPTA Identifies Properties It Needs to Acquire for the King of Prussia Rail Project

Rendering of a proposed King of Prussia Rail train station at First Avenue and Moore Road. SEPTA is preparing to vote on the final list of properties it identifies as targets for acquisition as part of the construction of proposed four-mile King of Prussia Rail line and the accompanying facilities. Natalie Kostelni chugged through the task of bringing the story to the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
VISTA.Today

23 Chester County Fastest-Growing Companies Land in Nation’s 2022 Inc. 5000 List

Twenty-three Chester County companies made the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list ranks the fastest-growing companies in the nation based on their revenue growth in the last three years. To be considered, the companies have to be privately held, independently owned, and must have generated revenue of at least $100,000 in 2018. By 2021, they must have had a minimum revenue of $2 million.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
105.7 The Hawk

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy