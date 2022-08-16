Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Two PA Companies With Ties to Downingtown Mix Pretzels, Beer in New Collaboration
A new collaboration between Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Co. and Auntie Anne’s will create a literal mash-up: pretzels in the beer, writes Michael Klein for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The idea came from one of the Evil Genius founders, Luke Bowen. He grew up near Downingtown Farmers Market, where pretzel...
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Contemporary Designer Farmhouse in Sellersville
Elle Decor called interior designer Ghislaine Viñas’s redo of this 1930 farmhouse “the ultimate fun house.” You should have fun living here, too. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Have you dreamed of having an...
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
NBC Philadelphia
The ‘Biggest Thing That's Happened to the Port of Philadelphia in Decades'
For the first time, the Port of Philadelphia now has a direct, weekly link to Asia's economy as it launches the Wan Hei Lines' Asia — America 9 Service, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The route has a transit time of 35 days and gives Philadelphia access to ports...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Attractive Traditional on 182 Fantastic Acres in Coatesville
A traditional home on more than 182 fantastic acres with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Coatesville. In addition to the main residence, this property that was once part of the former King Ranch also has an attached bay garage with an apartment above, an eight-stall barn, an additional four-stall barn, a turnout shed, two-bedroom guest house with two-car garage, and a caretaker’s cottage. There is also a pool and man-made pond. All of these structures offer spectacular pastoral views.
Phillymag.com
16 Gorgeous Historic Wedding Venues Around Philadelphia
Discover estates dating back to the 1800s (and beyond!), gorgeous gardens, and more iconic destinations. Saying “I do” in a beloved, time-honored spot is no problem at all here in Philly. There are countless historic wedding venues — not to mention street corners and squares — throughout the city and surrounding area. Whether you’re considering getting hitched on a historic boat or in a renovated train station, it’s not hard to find something old to go with your somethings new, blue, and borrowed. This short list includes just a few of our favorite historic wedding venues, and if you think there’s another destination we should know about, email kschott@phillymag.com.
West Chester-Based IT Edge Unveils New Initiative Program
Local IT consulting firm, IT Edge, has just unveiled a new monthly initiative. Each month, IT Edge will be focusing on different industry services, and what they can provide for clients in that industry.
‘I Want to Be Different, Better’: Former QVC Beautician Seizes Pandemic Opportunity to Build Own Brand
Marcia Williams.Image via Marcia Williams, LinkedIn. Marcia Williams, a former hair and makeup artist at West Chester-based QVC, used the opportunity when work all but dried up during the early days of the pandemic to build her beauty brand, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa. farmhouse built in 1752 moved to make way for development: photos
Moving out of the house you grew up in is one thing. Seeing that house actually move is something else altogether. “I lived in this house that’s being moved so it’s a pretty surreal experience,” Lena Young said as she watched the historic farmhouse her family moved out of some years back travel south along Van Buren Road in Palmer Township.
Tracts for Tracks: SEPTA Identifies Properties It Needs to Acquire for the King of Prussia Rail Project
Rendering of a proposed King of Prussia Rail train station at First Avenue and Moore Road. SEPTA is preparing to vote on the final list of properties it identifies as targets for acquisition as part of the construction of proposed four-mile King of Prussia Rail line and the accompanying facilities. Natalie Kostelni chugged through the task of bringing the story to the Philadelphia Business Journal.
23 Chester County Fastest-Growing Companies Land in Nation’s 2022 Inc. 5000 List
Twenty-three Chester County companies made the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list ranks the fastest-growing companies in the nation based on their revenue growth in the last three years. To be considered, the companies have to be privately held, independently owned, and must have generated revenue of at least $100,000 in 2018. By 2021, they must have had a minimum revenue of $2 million.
Wall Street Journal: Avondale Mushroom Farm Dominates Pennsylvania Farm Show
Samantha Snyder managed to snag ten first places at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show on behalf of her employer, To-Jo Mushrooms in Avondale, writes Scott Calvert for the Wall Street Journal. Snyder dominated the Mushrooms category taking home prizes for shiitake, oyster, and portobello mushrooms, as well as for...
Phoenixville Man Unearths Rare Purple Pearl in Clam Dish at Delaware Restaurant
Scott Overland, who is vice president of the Phoenixville School Board, was dining out while on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware last week with his family when he discovered a purple pearl in his clam dish from the seafood restaurant Salt Air, writes Joseph Lamour, for Today Food. “I was...
fox29.com
The five love languages at work
The five love languages can also be translated in the workplace. Alex and Thomas discuss on "Good Day Philadelphia."
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
Cyclist Biking Across Country for Good Cause Makes Pit Stop in Phoenixville
A cyclist biking across the country to raise awareness and money for polycystic kidney disease research stopped in Phoenixville this week, according to a staff report from CBS Philadelphia. Glenn Frommer, who is living with the disease that still has no cure, left San Francisco on May 1 and has...
Chester County Leadership: Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader, Centric Bank
Christopher Bickel.Image via Centric Bank. Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader at Centric Bank, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Berwyn, the competitive spirit he honed through sports, playing in three national lacrosse championships for Syracuse, and his love of the outdoors.
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
VISTA.Today
