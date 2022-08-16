MILWAUKEE - It's a shopping mall that's been vacant for years, and now Milwaukee leaders say it's a threat to public safety. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bret Lemoine on to talk about what's next for Northridge Mall on the city's northwest side. Bret walks listeners through the history of the mall and why it's become such a nuisance for city leaders. The team also talks about the fires happening there and the strong reaction Milwaukee's fire chief had following the incidents. Bret explains what could happen in the coming days if the building's owner doesn't comply with a recent court order.

