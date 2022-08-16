ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 'Heal The Hood' block party, school resource fair

MILWAUKEE - A "Heal The Hood" block party and back-to-school resource fair was held in Milwaukee Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was organized by Heal The Hood MKE and the African American Roundtable. It took place at Clovernook Playfield near 76th and Mill from noon to 5 p.m. The event...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Explore Milwaukee’s celebrated culinary food scene

This weekend you can explore Milwaukee’s exceptional and celebrated culinary food scene with award-winning chefs, mixologists and wine professionals. Brian Kramp is at American Family Field, home to an exclusive tasting experience called Indulge Milwaukee. If you like sampling different food and beverages, you’re going to love a new...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Holy Redeemer health clinic opens inside church walls

MILWAUKEE - A state-of-the-art health clinic opened Saturday, Aug. 20 inside Holy Redeemer Church near 35th and Hampton. The clinic was opened by Milwaukee Bishop Sedgwick Daniels, pastor of Holy Redeemer, and his church. It will be operated within the church walls – providing "much-needed health services to the community."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Zoorific Saturday at Racine Zoo

Looking for something the whole family can enjoy this weekend? Aszya Summers from the Racine Zoo joins Real Milwaukee with the details on some fun events.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Zoo a la Carte: Summer tradition with food, tunes

MILWAUKEE - Animals and good food—that’s what Milwaukee County Zoo a la Carte is all about. There’s a delicious experience you can have this weekend alongside all your favorite animals. Ask anyone who has attended before, Zoo a la Carte is all about…. "The food, the people,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Paint the Pavement Program released: DPW

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announce the release of its new Paint the Pavement program. Paint the Pavement gives Milwaukee residents the opportunity to showcase streets as places for people to enjoy. This program turns city streets and sidewalks into canvases that help enhance...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs named

WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials with West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Zoo shared an update on social media Saturday, Aug. 20 after their four new tiger cubs were named. Zoo officials asked for the public's input in naming the cubs, and they received hundreds of suggestions. The cubs' names are as...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Open Record: The Battle of Northridge

MILWAUKEE - It's a shopping mall that's been vacant for years, and now Milwaukee leaders say it's a threat to public safety. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bret Lemoine on to talk about what's next for Northridge Mall on the city's northwest side. Bret walks listeners through the history of the mall and why it's become such a nuisance for city leaders. The team also talks about the fires happening there and the strong reaction Milwaukee's fire chief had following the incidents. Bret explains what could happen in the coming days if the building's owner doesn't comply with a recent court order.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash: Driver strikes tree in Washington Park

MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a tree in Washington Park in Milwaukee overnight. Milwaukee police were notified around 1:45 a.m. that West Allis police were setting up a high-risk stop on eastbound I-94 at 84th Street. Squads responded to the area and were unable to locate the stop. It was eventually picked up eastbound through the Zoo Interchange.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County Fair Narcan training, giveaway

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - You probably go to the fair for the rides, music and food, but in Kenosha County, you can come back with something life-saving. You might not expect to talk about drug overdoses at a fair booth, but with Wisconsin fentanyl deaths up 97%, it’s important to talk about that everywhere.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Germantown fire, 1 taken to hospital: chief

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital after a Germantown house fire Thursday, Aug. 18. According to Fire Chief John Delain, the fire happened on Starlite Drive off of Pilgrim around 12:45 p.m. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, one of home was taken to the...
GERMANTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Long-term missing man last seen April 17

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help locating a 36-year-old Milwaukee man last seen on April 17. Ryan Withee is described as a white male, 5’10", 165 pounds, bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray knit winter hat, a black zip-up...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen

MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

39th and Garfield shooting; Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Friday, Aug. 19. Police said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near 39th and Garfield. The 23-year-old victim died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for whoever is responsible. An...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino at the Movies: Beast

MILWAUKEE - A journey of healing turns into a fearsome fight of survival in "Beast." Gino Salomone speaks with Idris Elba about the film.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Quanita Jackson, killed near Moody Park, honored with basketball games

MILWAUKEE - Quanita "Tay" Jackson, fatally shot near Moody Park in August 2019, was honored during a special "Tay Day" celebrity basketball game Saturday, Aug. 20. Three years later, no arrests have been made in connection with Jackson's murder. The event was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan commercial building fire; firefighter suffered heat exhaustion

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at a commercial building early on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the area of Commerce and Pennsylvania in Sheboygan. The first crews arriving on the scene reported heavy smoke and flames coming through the windows and roofline of the building. Due to the intense fire conditions, crews initiated a defensive fire attack on the building.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

