Police investigate shooting at Burlington’s waterfront skatepark
At least one person was wounded in a shooting Friday night at the Andy “A_Dog” Williams Skatepark on the Burlington waterfront, according to police, and another person fleeing the gunfire nearly drowned. In a press release issued late Friday, the Burlington Police Department said the shooting took place...
At least one shot at waterfront skatepark
Burlington, VT — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the waterfront skatepark around 9:55 pm on Friday night. At least one person who has been shot was able to get to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Police say another person escaped the gunfire by jumping into...
What to Do: Saturday, August 20
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the things happening in our region for Saturday, August 20, 2022. Today is the final day of the Vermont State Fair in Rutland. The fair and midway begin starting at 8:00 a.m. and will close at 11:00 p.m.
Pets with Potential: Meet Mr. Bentley
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old dog named Mr. Bentley. If you’re looking for a cuddly pet to have in your home, Bentley might just be the one for you. He is very playful and enjoys running around outside. He does do...
Thunder Road from Thursday, August 18th
A scholarship program is aimed at helping Burlington families cover the cost of child care and help get parents back to work. Former Vt. inmate advocates for equal parental visitation rights. Updated: 6 hours ago. For parents who are inmates in Vermont’s prison system, there are key visitation differences based...
Weinberger: Agreement ‘very close’ on pod shelter operator
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s mayor says the city is close to announcing an operator for the low-barrier pod shelter in the city’s Old North End. Construction started last week at the Elmwood Avenue site where 30 pods and a resource center will be located. Originally, the city hoped to have the community up and running by July but issues including not having a site operator stalled the opening. Now. Mayor Miro Weinberger says they are close to an agreement.
Fairfax hobbyist looks to unload walking stick stockpile
In West Danville, blueberries are bursting from the bushes at Silver Fox Farm. In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 3 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. Scott, Siegel offer contrasting views on spike in...
Concerns about stray bullets as gunfire trend continues in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man is lucky to be alive after he was caught in the middle of an activescene on Saturday afternoon, that led to a stray bullet hitting his windshield. New North End resident Colin Burch was driving along Manhattan Drive when he got stuck in traffic, as Burlington Police responded to a mental health call.
This is what a stream looks like: Vermont Land Trust removes a 70 year-old Colchester dam off of Roosevelt Highway
Peeking past a barn on Roosevelt Highway in Colchester, the area where a 70 year-old dam used to be, looks rough right now. But that’s by design, said Vermont Land Trust ecologist Allaire Diamond. For the past few days, Vermont Land Trust has been working with excavators and environmental...
This $489,000 home in Colchester includes a deeded beach and a modern kitchen
This home in Colchester has three large bedrooms including a primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. The lower level of the house has a lot of potential to be used as a rec room, home gym or something else. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half) Price:...
After trying an E-bike, June Anderson is convinced
Waitsfield resident June Anderson is one of the local folks who was able to reserve and try one of the E-bikes that the Mad River Valley Recreation District brought to town last week. The bikes were loaned to the rec district by Local Motion and were available for folks to reserve for a couple of days to try.
Thursday Weathercast
In West Danville, blueberries are bursting from the bushes at Silver Fox Farm. First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery. In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. Scott, Siegel offer contrasting views on spike in violence. Updated: 5...
Police: Vermont man stole money from church through embezzlement scheme
BURKE, Vt. — A Vermont man has been charged with embezzlement after he stole a large sum of money from a local church. Police said Gerald Prevost, 71, of Lyndon, embezzled money on four separate occasions in July from the East Burke Congressional Church. Prevost was issued a citation...
With Low Water Exposing Junk and Ricks, Vt. City Finds Opportunities
Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low level, according to National Weather Service data.
Plattsburgh Public Works performs test as residents complain about water coloration
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 4...
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve got a nice August weekend on the way as we head into Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny for the start of the weekend with low dewpoints. Highs on Saturday will reach into the mid to upper 80s. We’ll see a few more clouds on Sunday, and the humidity will be on the rise. It will be hot and humid for the second half of the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage
Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
Vigil honors murdered Plattsburgh woman
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A vigil at the Samuel De Champlain Monument in Plattsburgh on Thursday night honored 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich. The Plattsburgh woman was murdered last month. Yanulavich's ex-boyfriend Larry Hicks Jr. is a suspect in her murder. There is a warrant out for his arrest; however, he is...
Former Vt. inmate advocates for equal parental visitation rights
A scholarship program is aimed at helping Burlington families cover the cost of child care and help get parents back to work. Will incentives in short-term rental rules expand Burlington’s affordable housing?. Updated: 5 hours ago. Affordable housing advocates are encouraging Burlington landlords to take advantage of an incentive...
Scam victim: "They got a hold of my check, they white-washed it but left my signature."
The 80-year-old Westport woman, who did not want her name used but exclusively spoke to News 12 Connecticut, says she mailed a check for $280 to pay a bill and scammers grabbed it in a mailbox, changed the amount, and cashed it for $5,900.
