BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve got a nice August weekend on the way as we head into Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny for the start of the weekend with low dewpoints. Highs on Saturday will reach into the mid to upper 80s. We’ll see a few more clouds on Sunday, and the humidity will be on the rise. It will be hot and humid for the second half of the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO