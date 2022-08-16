ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Channel

Cut Line: What will Tiger Woods’ competitive future look like?

NASSAU, Bahamas – A “silly season” edition with some serious subjects, including Tiger Woods’ competitive future, more world ranking concerns and a growing divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Made Cut. The road ahead. Tiger Woods has been clear on this, probably clearer than...
Golf Channel

Cameron Smith misses Aussie Open cut after 'a few too many beers' night before

Cameron Smith was enjoying a few beers with some of his mates Friday night at Moonee Valley Racing Club in Melbourne when he had to, well, get back on the horse. Smith, who a week earlier won the Australian PGA, figured he’d missed the cut at the Australian Open when he decided on the night out. But when his 2-over total through 36 holes surprisingly proved good enough to play on into Saturday, Smith quickly changed pace.
Golf Channel

Despite playing 'horrible,' Kevin Kisner aces par-3 12th at Hero World Challenge

NASSAU, Bahamas – Jordan Spieth laughed as he walked by Kevin Kisner. “Getting a beer on you, Kiz,” Spieth smiled. “I know you will,” Kisner shot back. Kisner made the week’s first hole in one Saturday during the third round of the Hero World Challenge at the 189-yard 12th hole. It was the only part of his day worth celebrating.
Golf Channel

In a year of 'pinch myself' moments, Tom Kim dazzles again Thursday at Hero

NASSAU, Bahamas – In a breathtaking year of firsts, Tom Kim added another seminal moment to his resume this week at Albany. The year’s breakout star earned his spot in this week’s field with his victory at the Wyndham Championship in August and solidified himself as a rising star a few weeks later with an inspired performance at the Presidents followed by his second Tour win at the Shriners Children’s Open.
Golf Channel

Scottie Scheffler looks to reclaim world No. 1, calls OWGR system 'flawed'

NASSAU, Bahamas – The “flawed” OWGR system might work in Scottie Scheffler’s favor with the Masters champion poised to reclaim the top spot in the world ranking this week, but that doesn’t make the ranking any less flawed. Following a second-round 68 that moved him...

