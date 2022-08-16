Read full article on original website
Tour Pisgah Marsh With Syracuse Public Library
SYRACUSE — Scott Fetters, private lands biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will join the Syracuse Public Library’s In the Garden group on its tour of Pisgah Marsh and Boardwalk at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. Fetters planted the wildflowers at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation’s...
Chamber Has Ribbon-Cutting For 802 Center Apartments
WARSAW — A big part of the recently built 802 Center Apartments is “community.”. That’s in the words of Karise Cooper-Wilson. She’s the assistant regional manager for Village Management Co., which manages the apartments. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for the apartment complex...
Paul Leon Boos
Paul Leon Boos, 84, Akron, and formerly of Winamac, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Autumn Ridge Rehabilitation Centre of Wabash. Paul was born on Feb. 9, 1938, in Pulaski to the late Louis and Marie P. (Bond) Boos. He was a 1956 graduate of Winamac...
Beyer Trail Landscaping Upgrades Donated By Community Member
WARSAW — A section of the Beyer Farm Trail has been revitalized thanks to the donation of labor and landscaping by a community member. The winding boardwalk is already surrounded by wetland greenery but a section near benches placed in memory of Helen and Jerry Wallace needed some attention. Mike Bradford of Bradford’s Outdoor Creations approached Warsaw Parks and Recreation Superintendent Larry Plummer about donating his time and the materials to spruce the location up. In May, Plummer informed the Park Board of the offer, and all work has now been completed.
Threat Made Towards Rochester Schools
ROCHESTER — A school official has confirmed a former student made a threat toward Rochester Community Schools. RCS Superintendent Jana Vance confirmed to InkFreeNews on Friday, Aug. 19, that the school corporation received information on Thursday, Aug. 18, that the student had made a “general threat” towards RCS. She couldn’t comment on the identity of the former student.
Meet Milford Food Truck Friday Tonight
MILFORD — Meet Milford has a Food Truck Friday tonight, Aug. 19. It’s from 5-8 p.m. in the parking lot north of the Milford Community Building. The theme is School Spirit. There will be food, a free DIY Wawasee Warrior tie-dye T-shirt project, free game day noise makers from Wawasee Community Bible Church and music, including from the Warrior Band.
Dam And Dike Conservancy Will Meet Aug. 27
SYRACUSE — The governing board of the Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy District will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The meeting will be held at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation offices, 11586 SR 13, Syracuse. Members of the public are welcome to attend.
Mary Jones
Mary Ann (Hall) Jones, 70, Goshen, formerly of Milford, died early Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Majestic Health Care, Goshen. She was born June 13, 1952, in Elkhart, the daughter of Robert Hall and Evelyn (Parcell) Tschupp. On Feb. 14, 1976, she married Troy D. Jones; he preceded her in death Dec. 25, 2021.
Cardinal Services Awarded Grant For New Opportunity Lab
WARSAW — Cardinal Services was recently awarded a $167,895 grant through the Kosciusko County Community Foundation’s Working Together Fund for equipment and operational expenses related to Cardinal Services’ new Opportunity Lab. The Working Together Fund was established with a $4.3 million grant to the Community Foundation from...
Anita Miller
Anita Mae Miller, 71, Wabash, formerly of North Manchester, died Aug. 17, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 13, 1950. She is survived by two sisters, Rowena (Darrel) Fourman, Fayetteville, Ga. and Lillian Long, Philippi, W.Va.; and two brothers, Julian Miller, Riverview, Fla. and Stanley (Linda) Miller, North Manchester.
Kosciusko County Park Board Meets For First Time
WARSAW — The newly created Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board has met for the first time. The board conducted its first meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18. Rob Bishop, Troy Turley, Matt Metzger, Mike Cusick and Aggie Sweeney make up the board, which commissioners opted to create via an ordinance back in May.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance a/s/o David and Luann Wendel v. Hoosier Taxi Inc. and Joshua McNeal, $4,835.46. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital,. Christian Jacobs, $8,190.77. Barbara Landry, $1,778.30. Daniel Meza, $1,347.11.
Elizabeth White — UPDATED
Elizabeth Ann White, 78, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Known to most as Ann, she was born Jan. 21, 1944, in Crawfordsville. She was one of the two children of Robert and Mary Elizabeth Loop. Ann was a 1962 graduate of Warsaw High School, and went on to get her degree from Hanover College, Madison. After college, she furthered her knowledge with a master’s degree in education from the University of St. Francis, Fort Wayne. On Dec. 22, 1979, she was united in marriage to James White, and they’ve spent 42 years together .
North Webster Town Council Passes Three ADA Project Resolutions
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Town Council Tuesday, Aug. 16, unanimously adopted three resolutions to accommodate changes in the state-required paperwork regarding the INDOT Community Crossing ADA project. Rick Pharis addressed the council concerning the updates needed to comply with state mandates. The town attorney distributed three resolutions, all...
James Shaffer — PENDING
James Shaffer, 78, Akron, died Aug. 18, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Roberta Rose — PENDING
Roberta Edmundson Rose, 80, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
John Stewart — UPDATED
John D. Stewart, 80, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. John was born Dec. 21, 1941, in Gary, the son of the late John Reed Stewart and Angeline Fern (Wickberg) Stewart. He received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, and on May 7, 1960,...
Martha Robinson Turns 100 With A Hawaiian Theme
WARSAW — Martha Robinson celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday, Aug. 17, with her favorite theme – Hawaii. As her guests filed into Robinson Construction – the business in Warsaw she and her husband Elburn “Gay” Robinson started almost 70 years ago – the decorations made it obvious what the theme was. Some guests even wore tropical shirts or leis, and the cake had palm trees and flowers in icing on it.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 3:43 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, South SR 25, north of West CR 100S, Warsaw. Drivers: Sasha L. Hall, 43, West Wallace Road, Warsaw; and Kole H. Komdeur, 23, East CR 700N, Leesburg. Hall said she thought traffic had cleared and another driver across the way had waved her on. Her vehicle pulled into the path of Komdeur’s, causing a collision. Damage: Up to $25,000.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2700 block of South SR 25, Warsaw. Someone reported someone has been driving through his cornfield. 2:46 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 3900 block of East CR 300N, Warsaw. Multiple items were stolen. Value...
