Asbury Memorial, Clinton Foundation announce free event addressing local substance abuse crisis

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) — Asbury Memorial Church, along with the Clinton Foundation, is sponsoring an event to address substance use disorder in Savannah from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. this Saturday.

“Addictions 911: Crisis, Recovery & Hope” will be held at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (PARC) on 425 Pennsylvania Ave. The event is free to the community. For those who prefer, a live-streamed online option will also be available on Asbury Memorial Church’s website.

During this event, local experts will share information about substance abuse in Savannah, provide information and resources for treatment and support, and educate addicts and those in their lives about how to remain recovery-oriented with a positive mindset.

There will be a NOVA film screening, panel discussion, and free hot lunch compliments of the Latin Chicks food truck. There will also be four raffle drawings open to both in-person and online attendees. Each winner will receive a $50 gift card.

“Addiction is a disease that can affect anyone, and it’s important that people know that they aren’t alone, and help is available,” said Claire Marich, Asbury Memorial Church Associate Minister. “There aren’t enough opportunities for people to openly discuss substance abuse disorder, so community events like this one are important. I would like to invite everyone to attend this event, however you might be affected by addiction or just to learn more about the current situation in Savannah. Everyone is welcome.”