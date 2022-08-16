Snoop Dogg takes over the breakfast cereal aisle with Snoop Loopz

Look out, Toucan Sam! A D-O-Double G is on your tail.

Snoop Dogg, the rapper/actor/cannabis entrepreneur/crypto enthusiast/angel investor and so much more, is launching his own breakfast cereal, dubbed Snoop Loopz.

The gluten-free cereal, as the name implies, will take on Froot Loops, but promises “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows,” says Master P, the hip-hop entrepreneur who’s working with Snoop on the cereal.

The cereal is the latest breakfast offering from Broadus foods, the food line from Snoop (real name Calvin Broadus) and Master P (Percy Miller). Other products include Momma Snoop brand oatmeal, grits, pancake mix, and maple syrup.

The company says a percentage of each sale is donated to charities, such as the Door of Hope, which assists families facing homelessness.

Breakfast is hardly the only food interest of Snoop. He has worked with 19 Crimes wines for several years, introducing both a red blend and a rosé. He also authored From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen, a 2018 cookbook that’s still the top seller on Amazon’s Soul Food Cooking, Food and Wine category. And, of course, he has hosted an Emmy Award–nominated cooking/dinner party program on VH1 with his friend Martha Stewart.

Snoop will have plenty of competition in the cereal space. Kellogg is splitting into three companies, with one focused exclusively on cereals. The pandemic drove heavier demand for packaged goods and snack foods. Kellogg expects to separate the cereal unit first, completing the transaction by the end of 2023.

