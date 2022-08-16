Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 20, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Isiah Nicholas Goodwin, 25, no address provided, for 5th-Degree Assault. Whittni Dawn Johnson, 29, of Winger, for 3rd-Degree Drug Sales. Nicholas Andrew Follette, 33, of Crookston, for 1st-Degree DUI.
trfradio.com
Viking Area Man Faces Charges Following Incident at Pennington County Humane Society
A Viking area man faces charges following an incident at the Pennington County Humane Society. Sheriff’s Officials in Thief River Falls respond to a disturbance call with “someone from the Humane Society” saying a subject was there “visiting a dog and trying to get the dog to do inappropriate things to him.”
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks Fire responds to vehicle and semi tractor fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 32nd Ave S and S 48th St shortly before 12:30 today. When crews arrived on scene, they found a semi tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the south side parking area of U.S. Foods at 4601 32nd Ave S.
KNOX News Radio
GF jail places order for warning signs
Some new signage may soon be going up at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center warning trespassers to stay away. Jail Administrator Bret Burkholder says it’s a matter of safety and security involving the exterior of the building. “When I was hired by Grand Forks County one of the things that was told to me is we don’t have a fence anywhere around that building because they didn’t want the appearance of it being a correctional facility. We have an individual coming up to one of the windows of one of the cells and communicating with an inmate at night.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOX News Radio
Multiple vehicles damaged by GF fire
A total of five engines and one truck responded to a fire in Grand Forks this afternoon. The Grand Fire Fire Department responded to 4601 32nd Avenue South shortly before 12:30 p.m. When crews arrived they found a semi tractor and passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The vehicles were located in the south side parking area of U.S. Foods.
trfradio.com
TRF Woman Charged With Assault Following Fight Outside of a Bar
A Thief River Falls area woman faces assault charges following an alleged bar fight. Britney Rae Grover, 30, faces 5th degree assault charges following the August 5th incident. Police responded to the call at 307 Main Ave North just after 10pm, with the caller saying they were “assaulted outside of the bar”.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
valleynewslive.com
Road closures for downtown Grand Forks Street Fair
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Temporary street closures will be in place in downtown Grand Forks starting on Thursday, August 18. The closures are to make room for the downtown street fair taking place August 19-20. Setup begins at noon on the 18th. South 3rd Street will be...
RELATED PEOPLE
TRF residents give a “cluck” about chickens in city limits
by April Scheinoha Reporter There was a lot of clucking in favor of a proposed ordinance to allow chickens in th
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS APPROVE BRIDGE IMPORVEMENT APPLICATION FOR NIELSVILLE BRIDGE
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met inside the Polk County Government Center on Tuesday morning. The board began the meeting by first approving the Auditor Warrants and the Board Minutes from their meeting on August 2. They also approved a payment to the US Bank in St. Louis, Missouri, in the amount of $95,344.50 for procurement card purchases and a payment to Morris Electronics in Morris of $9,604.30 for a Cisco Threat Defense License for the MIS Department. They also approved and signed the 2021 Emergency Management Performance (EMP) Grant and a payment to Heppner Consulting Inc. in Warroad of $400 for software installation for the Finance Department.
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
redlakenationnews.com
Digi-Key opens $400M distribution center in Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. - Digi-Key Electronics was busting at the seams when it began planning a 2.2 million-square-foot, $400 million expansion in 2017. Now, as the Thief River Falls company on Wednesday showed off the new space, one of the 10 largest warehouses in the country, it is growing at a pace that will outgrow the current addition in the next decade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kroxam.com
THE OX CART DAYS MEDALLION HAS BEEN FOUND!
The Crookston Ox Cart Days Festival medallion has been found. Jane Berg found the medallion by the library. Berg receives $200 for finding the medallion.
trfradio.com
DONALD SRNSKY
Donald Srnsky, 71, of Thief River Falls, MN passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 22, 2022 at New Hope Lutheran Church in Newfolden, MN, with Pastor Ollie Urdahl officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, rural Thief River Falls, MN.
KNOX News Radio
GF County ramps up demolition talk
Although no decision has been made the Grand Forks County Commission has asked staff to look into the cost of demolishing the downtown county parking ramp. A recent report from consultants suggests the structure needs some $2.4 million dollars in immediate repairs – with a 20 year maintenance plan pegged at $5.1 million. The report characterized the ramp to be in poor condition for its age.
AG Week
At 105, American Crystal's oldest shareholder has lived the history of sugarbeets in the Red River Valley
OSLO, Minn. — On Aug. 14, 2022, the American Crystal Sugar Company’s oldest shareholder celebrated his 105th birthday with over 200 guests. Earl Mallinger , also the longest resident of Oslo, Minnesota, has been involved in more than 100 harvests during his lifetime. He has farmed with both horses and modern farm equipment, and witnessed firsthand the birth of the American Crystal Sugar Company cooperative. Mallinger’s family were among the first sugarbeet farmers in the Red River Valley region. His farming career and the American sugarbeet industry grew and developed together, and Mallinger still actively farms today. He grows sugarbeets, soybeans and wheat on 1,000 acres in the Oslo area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kroxam.com
FIVE GIRLS WILL COMPETE TO TAKE HOME THE TITLE OF MISS CROOKSTON 2022
Five girls will compete for scholarships and the crown of Miss Crookston on Friday, August 19, at 7:00 p.m. in the Crookston High School Auditorium. The five contestants are Emilee Tate, Julia Lallier, Macy Fee, Hannah Brouse, and Mackenzie Aamoth, who all have been working hard to prepare for the pageant to see which one of them will leave with the title and the many prizes that come with it. “We have amazing girls this year; they have just been a joy to get to know and so much fun to be around,” said Pageant Director Jean Ann Bienek.
US News and World Report
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier,...
Comments / 0