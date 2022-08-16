Some new signage may soon be going up at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center warning trespassers to stay away. Jail Administrator Bret Burkholder says it’s a matter of safety and security involving the exterior of the building. “When I was hired by Grand Forks County one of the things that was told to me is we don’t have a fence anywhere around that building because they didn’t want the appearance of it being a correctional facility. We have an individual coming up to one of the windows of one of the cells and communicating with an inmate at night.”

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO