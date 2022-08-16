ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 20, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Isiah Nicholas Goodwin, 25, no address provided, for 5th-Degree Assault. Whittni Dawn Johnson, 29, of Winger, for 3rd-Degree Drug Sales. Nicholas Andrew Follette, 33, of Crookston, for 1st-Degree DUI.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks Fire responds to vehicle and semi tractor fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 32nd Ave S and S 48th St shortly before 12:30 today. When crews arrived on scene, they found a semi tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the south side parking area of U.S. Foods at 4601 32nd Ave S.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF jail places order for warning signs

Some new signage may soon be going up at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center warning trespassers to stay away. Jail Administrator Bret Burkholder says it’s a matter of safety and security involving the exterior of the building. “When I was hired by Grand Forks County one of the things that was told to me is we don’t have a fence anywhere around that building because they didn’t want the appearance of it being a correctional facility. We have an individual coming up to one of the windows of one of the cells and communicating with an inmate at night.”
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Multiple vehicles damaged by GF fire

A total of five engines and one truck responded to a fire in Grand Forks this afternoon. The Grand Fire Fire Department responded to 4601 32nd Avenue South shortly before 12:30 p.m. When crews arrived they found a semi tractor and passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The vehicles were located in the south side parking area of U.S. Foods.
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

TRF Woman Charged With Assault Following Fight Outside of a Bar

A Thief River Falls area woman faces assault charges following an alleged bar fight. Britney Rae Grover, 30, faces 5th degree assault charges following the August 5th incident. Police responded to the call at 307 Main Ave North just after 10pm, with the caller saying they were “assaulted outside of the bar”.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota

(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Road closures for downtown Grand Forks Street Fair

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Temporary street closures will be in place in downtown Grand Forks starting on Thursday, August 18. The closures are to make room for the downtown street fair taking place August 19-20. Setup begins at noon on the 18th. South 3rd Street will be...
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS APPROVE BRIDGE IMPORVEMENT APPLICATION FOR NIELSVILLE BRIDGE

The Polk County Board of Commissioners met inside the Polk County Government Center on Tuesday morning. The board began the meeting by first approving the Auditor Warrants and the Board Minutes from their meeting on August 2. They also approved a payment to the US Bank in St. Louis, Missouri, in the amount of $95,344.50 for procurement card purchases and a payment to Morris Electronics in Morris of $9,604.30 for a Cisco Threat Defense License for the MIS Department. They also approved and signed the 2021 Emergency Management Performance (EMP) Grant and a payment to Heppner Consulting Inc. in Warroad of $400 for software installation for the Finance Department.
POLK COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Digi-Key opens $400M distribution center in Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. - Digi-Key Electronics was busting at the seams when it began planning a 2.2 million-square-foot, $400 million expansion in 2017. Now, as the Thief River Falls company on Wednesday showed off the new space, one of the 10 largest warehouses in the country, it is growing at a pace that will outgrow the current addition in the next decade.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
trfradio.com

DONALD SRNSKY

Donald Srnsky, 71, of Thief River Falls, MN passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 22, 2022 at New Hope Lutheran Church in Newfolden, MN, with Pastor Ollie Urdahl officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, rural Thief River Falls, MN.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF County ramps up demolition talk

Although no decision has been made the Grand Forks County Commission has asked staff to look into the cost of demolishing the downtown county parking ramp. A recent report from consultants suggests the structure needs some $2.4 million dollars in immediate repairs – with a 20 year maintenance plan pegged at $5.1 million. The report characterized the ramp to be in poor condition for its age.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
AG Week

At 105, American Crystal's oldest shareholder has lived the history of sugarbeets in the Red River Valley

OSLO, Minn. — On Aug. 14, 2022, the American Crystal Sugar Company’s oldest shareholder celebrated his 105th birthday with over 200 guests. Earl Mallinger , also the longest resident of Oslo, Minnesota, has been involved in more than 100 harvests during his lifetime. He has farmed with both horses and modern farm equipment, and witnessed firsthand the birth of the American Crystal Sugar Company cooperative. Mallinger’s family were among the first sugarbeet farmers in the Red River Valley region. His farming career and the American sugarbeet industry grew and developed together, and Mallinger still actively farms today. He grows sugarbeets, soybeans and wheat on 1,000 acres in the Oslo area.
OSLO, MN
kroxam.com

FIVE GIRLS WILL COMPETE TO TAKE HOME THE TITLE OF MISS CROOKSTON 2022

Five girls will compete for scholarships and the crown of Miss Crookston on Friday, August 19, at 7:00 p.m. in the Crookston High School Auditorium. The five contestants are Emilee Tate, Julia Lallier, Macy Fee, Hannah Brouse, and Mackenzie Aamoth, who all have been working hard to prepare for the pageant to see which one of them will leave with the title and the many prizes that come with it. “We have amazing girls this year; they have just been a joy to get to know and so much fun to be around,” said Pageant Director Jean Ann Bienek.
US News and World Report

North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier,...
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND

